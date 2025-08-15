Small Bites, Big Impact

Hosted by
About this event
You’re joining us for good food, good company, and a better sense of what Local Blue is building.
You’re not just attending — you’re investing.
Your ticket helps strengthen local infrastructure and keeps this work sustainable.
You see the bigger picture and you’re backing it. Same experience as everyone else — just a much bigger impact behind the scenes.
Can’t attend, but still want to support the work. This contribution helps power local organizing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!