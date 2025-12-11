PNC Small Business Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
January 15th, 6-7:30pm
In this workshop, business owners will learn the three most important financial documents: balance sheets, profit and loss statements, and cash flow reports. At the end of the workshop, business owners will be able to prepare or work with a professional to prepare these documents for their businesses.
January 29th, 6-7:30pm
In this workshop, business owners will learn about types of financial emergencies that can occur and how these emergencies can impact their businesses. They will learn strategies they can use to protect themselves from financial emergencies before they occur as well as how to prepare for financial emergencies by creating a personalized financial plan.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!