House Theatre Inc

Hosted by

House Theatre Inc

About this event

Small Business Initiative

1"x1" Banner Placement - 1 Program
$25

Showcase your business in our digital program with other House Businesses. This will be in a banner format and hyperlinked to each business page.

VIP Banner Placement - All Programs + Screen
$100

Showcase your business in our digital program with other House Businesses. This will be in a banner format and hyperlinked to each business page. VIP - you will also be featured on our rotating screen pre-show, intermission, and post-show.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!