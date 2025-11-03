ONLINE BUSINESS DIRECTORY

Annual donation which will provide the following:

a) A searchable, categorized collection of listings, such as businesses, professionals, or members of our online small business directory.

b) Your online listing will include contact details like name, address, phone number, and email.

c) Your monthly donation grants access to this organized information, which can offer a more detailed, private, or premium version of the directory compared to a free or public version.

d) Donors will experience easy connection with specific providers, professionals, or members.

e) Benefits for providers - Increases visibility to a targeted audience.