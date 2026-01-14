Small Business Sponsorship

June 12 Networking Event Sponsorship Benefits

Your company logo featured on all June 12 event marketing materials and the SABCVA website

1/8-page advertisement in the June 12 event newsletter

Two (2) Free tickets to the SABCVA Executive Networking Event on June 12, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Dulles, Herndon, Virginia

A valuable opportunity to showcase your brand and connect directly with CEOs, entrepreneurs, hiring managers, and community leaders from across Virginia.