South Asian Business Council of Virginia

Hosted by

South Asian Business Council of Virginia

About this event

Small Business Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits:

  • Premier logo placement on all March 29 Conference materials, banners, and digital promotions
  • Verbal recognition during the March 29 SABCVA Business Conference
  • Inclusion in VIP networking sessions with leadership and elected officials at the March 29 event
  • Half-page feature in the conference newsletter
  • 4 complimentary VIP tickets for the March 29 Business Conference
  • Dedicated partner spotlight across social media and newsletter promoting the March 29 event
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
  • Prominent logo placement on March 29 Conference materials, signage, and website
  • Acknowledgment during the March 29 SABCVA Business Conference program announcements
  • Quarter-page feature in the March 29 conference newsletter
  • 2 VIP tickets for the March 29 Business Conference
  • Opportunity to run a video advertisement during the March 29 event
Community Partner
$500

June 12 Networking Event Sponsorship Benefits

Your company logo featured on all June 12 event marketing materials and the SABCVA website

1/8-page advertisement in the June 12 event newsletter

Two (2) Free tickets to the SABCVA Executive Networking Event on June 12, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Dulles, Herndon, Virginia

A valuable opportunity to showcase your brand and connect directly with CEOs, entrepreneurs, hiring managers, and community leaders from across Virginia.

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