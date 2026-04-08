Small Diameter Pole Workshop

About this event
Leggett, CA 95585
3-Legged Milk Stool Workshop Age 18+
Saturday, April 18, 2026 · 10am–5pm
Tan Oak Park – Leggett, CA
Spend a spring day learning the art of traditional small-diameter pole craft with local woodworkers John Cunnan and Vincent Brown. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll build your own three-legged milk stool from start to finish, and take it home with you.
All materials and tools are provided. Just bring a sack lunch and a willingness to learn.
Open to all skill levels, no experience needed. Come create something lasting in a welcoming, supportive environment.
$75 per participant
Small Bench Workshop Age 18+
Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10am–5pm
Tan Oak Park – Leggett, CA
Join us for a fun day of woodworking and craft as you learn to build a beautiful, functional small bench using traditional techniques. Guided by skilled local artisans John Cunnan and Vincent Brown, you’ll gain hands-on experience and leave with a piece you made yourself.
All materials and tools are provided. Please bring a sack lunch.
Perfect for beginners and experienced makers alike, this is a relaxed, engaging space to learn and create.
$75 per participant
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