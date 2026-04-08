Small Diameter Pole Workshop

3-Legged Milk Stool Workshop Age 18+

Saturday, April 18, 2026 · 10am–5pm

Tan Oak Park – Leggett, CA

Spend a spring day learning the art of traditional small-diameter pole craft with local woodworkers John Cunnan and Vincent Brown. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll build your own three-legged milk stool from start to finish, and take it home with you.

All materials and tools are provided. Just bring a sack lunch and a willingness to learn.

Open to all skill levels, no experience needed. Come create something lasting in a welcoming, supportive environment.

$75 per participant