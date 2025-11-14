Noble Blades Inc

Hosted by

Noble Blades Inc

About this event

Smallsword SPT (Spring '26)

266 Sunset Park Dr

Herndon, VA 20170, USA

SPR (renewal) Registraion
$120

If you have previously completed an SPT in Smallsword, you may register to renew your proficiency here.

Pay Remaining Balance
$345

If you have registered with a DEPOSIT, please pay your balance here. If you are or have used a discount code, you must enter it again when checking out to pay your Balance.

Registration
$395

33 hours of instruction, plus test fees

Deposit ONLY
$50

This will reserve a spot in the class for you. Full payment is due by Feb 22 unless other arrangements have been made with the Noble Blades. Deposits are refundable until February 8, 2026

Add a donation for Noble Blades Inc

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