Smallsword SPT (Spring '26)

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About this event
If you have previously completed an SPT in Smallsword, you may register to renew your proficiency here.
If you have registered with a DEPOSIT, please pay your balance here. If you are or have used a discount code, you must enter it again when checking out to pay your Balance.
33 hours of instruction, plus test fees
This will reserve a spot in the class for you. Full payment is due by Feb 22 unless other arrangements have been made with the Noble Blades. Deposits are refundable until February 8, 2026
$
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