Smart Growth Partnership

Hosted by

Smart Growth Partnership

About this event

Smart Growth Excellence Awards Banquet 2025

20 S Andrews Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA

General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.



SGP Member Discounted Ticket
$30

Discounted Member Ticket. You must be a current Smart Growth Partnership Member. Member guests are subject to regular ticket pricing. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

GENIUS Sponsor
$3,000

Includes social media recognition on website and event

Marketing collateral at venue

Eight (8) event tickets + 1 Table reserved for attendees

Logo on event slides

Organizational SGP membership through 12/31/2026

Special acknowledgement at event (2-3 minutes)


*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SMART Sponsor
$1,500

Includes social media recognition on posts and website

Org logo on welcome slides

Four (4) event tickets

Membership for two (2) individuals through Dec 31st, 2026


*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].

BRIGHT Sponsor
$500

Includes two (2) event tickets

Recognition on social media advertisement for event

Membership for one (1) individual through Dec 31st, 2026


*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Add a donation for Smart Growth Partnership

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