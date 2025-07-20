Smart Growth Excellence Awards Banquet 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Discounted Member Ticket. You must be a current Smart Growth Partnership Member. Member guests are subject to regular ticket pricing. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes social media recognition on website and event
Marketing collateral at venue
Eight (8) event tickets + 1 Table reserved for attendees
Logo on event slides
Organizational SGP membership through 12/31/2026
Special acknowledgement at event (2-3 minutes)
*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Includes social media recognition on posts and website
Org logo on welcome slides
Four (4) event tickets
Membership for two (2) individuals through Dec 31st, 2026
*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Includes two (2) event tickets
Recognition on social media advertisement for event
Membership for one (1) individual through Dec 31st, 2026
*For invoice inquiries, please contact [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!