Smart Growth Partnership 2025 Membership Form

Student
$10

Valid for one year

Designed for undergraduate, or graduate students who are passionate about smart growth, urban planning, sustainability, or community development. Must show proof of enrollment.

Individual
$50

Valid for one year

Designed for community members, practitioners, or anyone with a personal interest in promoting sustainable land use, smart development, and equitable community design.

Organization
$150

Valid for one year

This is ideal for companies, government agencies, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations seeking to align their missions with smart growth principles and engage with other leaders in sustainable development.

