Smart Seminar: Content + Consistency Without The Burnout

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About this event
🎟️ Chamber Partner Ticket Rate – $15
Chamber Partners receive a discounted ticket rate of $15 as part of their partnership benefits. This reduced rate is our way of adding value to your investment in the Chamber and making it easier for you to stay engaged, attend events, and build connections within our business community.
This rate is exclusively available to current Chamber Partners. Non-partners are welcome to attend at the $30.00 rate.
Not a Partner yet? This is a great opportunity to join and start enjoying benefits like discounted event pricing, marketing opportunities, and increased visibility in our community!
🎟️ Non-Partner Ticket Rate – $30
The non-partner ticket rate of $30 is available to community members, businesses, and individuals who are not currently Chamber Partners but would still like to attend and participate in this Smart Seminar.
This rate helps support the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to host events, provide programming, and strengthen our local business community.
Interested in saving on future events? Becoming a Chamber Partner offers discounted ticket pricing, along with marketing opportunities, networking access, and added visibility for your business.
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