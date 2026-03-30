Smart Seminar: Content + Consistency Without The Burnout

🎟️ Chamber Partner Ticket Rate – $15





Chamber Partners receive a discounted ticket rate of $15 as part of their partnership benefits. This reduced rate is our way of adding value to your investment in the Chamber and making it easier for you to stay engaged, attend events, and build connections within our business community.





This rate is exclusively available to current Chamber Partners. Non-partners are welcome to attend at the $30.00 rate.





Not a Partner yet? This is a great opportunity to join and start enjoying benefits like discounted event pricing, marketing opportunities, and increased visibility in our community!