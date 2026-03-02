Elkins Randolph County Chamber

Hosted by

Elkins Randolph County Chamber

About this event

Smart Seminar: Is Your Website Working For You?

10 11th St

Elkins, WV 26241, USA

Partner Ticket
$15

Most local businesses have a website, but is it actually bringing in calls, customers, and growth? 


Join us for a practical, easy-to-understand session designed for Randolph County business owners who want clarity. We’ll break down what your website’s job really is, how to know if your messaging is connecting, and what small changes can make a big difference.


You’ll learn:

✔ What a strong local website should actually do
✔ How clear messaging builds trust and drives action
✔ Common mistakes that cause websites to underperform
✔ Simple ways to improve visibility and local search
✔ How your website should support your overall marketing


Each attendee will leave with a one-page Website & Messaging Checklist to evaluate their current site and identify next steps.


We strongly encourage that you bring a laptop!


Whether your website is brand new or years old, you’ll walk away knowing if it’s truly working for your business.


Cost: $15 for Chamber Partners


Non Partner Ticket
$30

Most local businesses have a website, but is it actually bringing in calls, customers, and growth? 


Join us for a practical, easy-to-understand session designed for Randolph County business owners who want clarity. We’ll break down what your website’s job really is, how to know if your messaging is connecting, and what small changes can make a big difference.


You’ll learn:

✔ What a strong local website should actually do
✔ How clear messaging builds trust and drives action
✔ Common mistakes that cause websites to underperform
✔ Simple ways to improve visibility and local search
✔ How your website should support your overall marketing


Each attendee will leave with a one-page Website & Messaging Checklist to evaluate their current site and identify next steps.


We strongly encourage that you bring a laptop!


Whether your website is brand new or years old, you’ll walk away knowing if it’s truly working for your business.


Cost: $30 for Non-Chamber Partners

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