Smart Seminar: Is Your Website Working For You?

Most local businesses have a website, but is it actually bringing in calls, customers, and growth?





Join us for a practical, easy-to-understand session designed for Randolph County business owners who want clarity. We’ll break down what your website’s job really is, how to know if your messaging is connecting, and what small changes can make a big difference.





You’ll learn:

✔ What a strong local website should actually do

✔ How clear messaging builds trust and drives action

✔ Common mistakes that cause websites to underperform

✔ Simple ways to improve visibility and local search

✔ How your website should support your overall marketing





Each attendee will leave with a one-page Website & Messaging Checklist to evaluate their current site and identify next steps.





We strongly encourage that you bring a laptop!





Whether your website is brand new or years old, you’ll walk away knowing if it’s truly working for your business.





Cost: $15 for Chamber Partners



