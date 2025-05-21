Jump Start, Launch & Grow Your Business

Jump Start Your Business: Launch and Grow! 🚀 Are you afraid and feeling alone in your entrepreneurial journey? You're not alone—and we're here to help. Do any of these sound familiar? ✅ "I’m overwhelmed by all the city and state licensing requirements." ✅ "I don’t even know where to start with permits and paperwork." ✅ "I just want to launch my dream—but red tape is holding me back." We have solutions for YOU! Let us guide you through the maze of local and state requirements so you can focus on what really matters—growing your business. 🌟 Attend Our First of 6 - Jump Start Workshop! 📅 Saturday, June 14th, 2025 🕙 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 📍 High Desert Boss Moms Headquarters Coldwell Banker Building 18484 Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Lower Level Conference Room 🥪 Light lunch included What You’ll Gain: ✔️ Step-by-step help with licensing & permits ✔️ Personalized support tailored to your business ✔️ Tools, Printed Instructions, and live guidance ✨ You don’t have to do this alone. Let’s turn your business idea into a thriving reality—the smart way. Register Now! $25 to Attend ($20 for High Desert Boss Mom and High Desert Small Business Connection Members) Light Brunch included

