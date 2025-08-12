Redding Youth Soccer League
SMASH CUP 2025 Event Sponsorships
9800 Old Oregon Trail
Redding, CA 96003, USA
Support Squad
$500
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on the Award Banner
Logo on Welcome Banner
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on the Award Banner
Logo on Welcome Banner
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Hope on the Field
$1,000
Name featured on website and schedules
Social Media Thank-you
Recognition at award ceremonies
Name featured on website and schedules
Social Media Thank-you
Recognition at award ceremonies
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Pink Powerhouse
$5,000
Event Sponsor
Logo on All Marketing Material
Featured on SMASH CUP website and Socials
On Site Booth + Speaking Opportunity
more....
Event Sponsor
Logo on All Marketing Material
Featured on SMASH CUP website and Socials
On Site Booth + Speaking Opportunity
more....
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout