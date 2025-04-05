Nonprofit Impact Group

Smash for a Cause: Pickleball for Autism Awareness

236 Richmond Valley Rd

Staten Island, NY 10309, USA

Doubles Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Team Entry for 2 Players.
Register for a 2nd Division
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grants the 2 Players Entry into a second Division, be sure to select which division
🥇 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Recognition as “Smash for a Cause presented by Your Company” Logo on center court banner and all event signage Speaking opportunity during Opening Ceremony Logo placement on event items, social media, press release & registration page Vendor table at event + opportunity to distribute promotional materials Custom thank-you video from nonprofits after check presentation 2 complimentary team entries (up to 4 players) Recognition in post-event newsletter and website. Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
🥈 Champion Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on court-side banners Featured in all social media & email marketing campaigns Logo on registration confirmation emails and receipts Vendor table opportunity 1 complimentary team entry Public thank-you during award ceremony. Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
🥉 Rally Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on shared sponsor banner at event Social media shout-outs (pre- and post-event) Recognition on event webpage and signage Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
Supporter
$500
Name listed on website and printed program Social media acknowledgment Digital Ad during Event
🙌 Make an Impact
$250
Your sponsorship supports life-changing services for individuals with autism through The GRACE Foundation of NY, On Your Mark, CrimsonRise, and The Integrated Athletic Initiative. From recreation to vocational training, your partnership fuels empowerment and inclusion.
