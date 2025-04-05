Smash for a Cause: Pickleball for Autism Awareness

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Team Entry for 2 Players.
Register for a 2nd Division
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grants the 2 Players Entry into a second Division, be sure to select which division
🥇 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Recognition as “Smash for a Cause presented by Your Company”
Logo on center court banner and all event signage
Speaking opportunity during Opening Ceremony
Logo placement on event items, social media, press release & registration page
Vendor table at event + opportunity to distribute promotional materials
Custom thank-you video from nonprofits after check presentation
2 complimentary team entries (up to 4 players)
Recognition in post-event newsletter and website.
Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
🥈 Champion Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on court-side banners
Featured in all social media & email marketing campaigns
Logo on registration confirmation emails and receipts
Vendor table opportunity
1 complimentary team entry
Public thank-you during award ceremony.
Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
🥉 Rally Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on shared sponsor banner at event
Social media shout-outs (pre- and post-event)
Recognition on event webpage and signage
Opportunity to include promo items in player gift bags
Supporter
$500
Name listed on website and printed program
Social media acknowledgment
Digital Ad during Event
🙌 Make an Impact
$250
Your sponsorship supports life-changing services for individuals with autism through The GRACE Foundation of NY, On Your Mark, CrimsonRise, and The Integrated Athletic Initiative. From recreation to vocational training, your partnership fuels empowerment and inclusion.
Add a donation for Nonprofit Impact Group
$
