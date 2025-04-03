Offered by

Smash Foundation

About the memberships

Smash Foundation Memberships Business Transformation

Membership
$997

No expiration

All Business Accelerator benefits Dedicated live person for calls and invitations Appointment setting for interested prospects Complete webinar and workshop marketing setup Eventbrite setup and management Follow-up funnel creation Ad creation and management (ad spend separate) VIP networking opportunities Weekly strategy sessions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!