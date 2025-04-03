Smash Foundation Memberships Business Transformation
Membership
$997
No expiration
All Business Accelerator benefits
Dedicated live person for calls and invitations
Appointment setting for interested prospects
Complete webinar and workshop marketing setup
Eventbrite setup and management
Follow-up funnel creation
Ad creation and management (ad spend separate)
VIP networking opportunities
Weekly strategy sessions
All Business Accelerator benefits
Dedicated live person for calls and invitations
Appointment setting for interested prospects
Complete webinar and workshop marketing setup
Eventbrite setup and management
Follow-up funnel creation
Ad creation and management (ad spend separate)
VIP networking opportunities
Weekly strategy sessions
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