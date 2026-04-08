SMCC Auction #2 - Experiences/Tickets/Gift Cards/Sports

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Starting bid
FMV:$40 appraised - Shippable at Winners Expense
Travis Sanheim is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who is a defenseman and alternate captain for the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. Sanheim was selected by the Flyers in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2014 NHL entry draft.
Certificate Number: 2533
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV:$80 Ticketmaster - Shippable at Winners Expense
GAME 38 - Left Field Gate - Section 303 Row 5, Seats 1-4 for the Tuesday June 16th game against the Marlins at Citizen's Bank Park!
Tickets are only available for use at this game.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV:$70-$329 eBay (football only) - Shippable at Winners Expense
Football commemorating John Elway’s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Limited Edition of 5000. Issued August 8, 2004. Still new in box. - Football was never fully inflated. Ticket from ceremony and lanyard/badge for after-party included.
Condition: NEW
Donated By: Suzanne S.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV:$25 various sites - Shippable at Winners Expense
Cameron "Cam" Heyward is an accomplished professional American football player known for his exceptional skills as a defensive lineman in the National Football League (NFL). Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Steelers' defense. Known for his imposing presence on the field, Heyward combines strength, agility, and football intelligence to disrupt opposing offenses.
Condition: NEW, includes letter from Steeler's organization to prove authenticity.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV:$20-75 eBay (hat variations) - Shippable at Winners Expense
Kyle Busch #18 Pedigree NASCAR Autographed Hat, BRAND NEW! Hat has never been worn and still has original tag.
Condition: NEW with Tag
Donated By: Suzanne S.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV: $120 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
The Lancaster Stormers (formerly known as the Lancaster Barnstormers) are located in Lancaster, PA. They are members of the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and a "partner league" of Major League Baseball. Since 2005, the team has played its home games at Penn Medicine Park.
5 Pack tickets valid for outer, upper or lower box seats with a $2 processing fee upon redemption.
Must be redeemed online at www.lancasterstormers.com or at the box office at Penn medicine Park before end of 2026 season.
T-Shirt is XL and Bucket Hat is OS.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV:$250 website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Gift certificate for use to enjoy any of their scenic train rides or dinner excursions. From Snowflake Specials, to Secret Valley expeditions, this is a fantastic day trip for families. Gift card has no exclusions, and no expiration.
An excursion on the Colebrookdale Railroad is your ticket to create memories that last. Explore their railroad station, themed train rides, or book reservations for your groups special event. All aboard!
No expiration date
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV: $51- $115 depending on age of user - Shippable at Winners Expense
The YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
3-mo membership pass includes access to over 50 class offerings weekly including Les Mills BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT and CORE, ZUMBA, power cycling, yoga, Pilates, tai chi, water exercise and more!
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $76 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Toprope climbing is with a rope that is attached at the top of the wall. A climber is tied to one end and a belayer is on the other end. Top rope climbing requires two people. Top roping at Climbnasium goes up to 40ft.
Instruction is required for all new belayers. Instruction on how to safely toprope is offered in our "belay instruction class". You must be 15 years of age or older to belay (hold the rope) for someone, however any age may do the climbing portion of toprope climbing.
Toprope climbing requires two people to participate. This class is offered at certain times. There are no reservations required. Simply arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the start of a class time to register yourself in the class. We do our very best to start the belay classes on time! If you are late and the class has begun, you'll have to wait for the next instruction time or boulder climb.
EXP: June 2027
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $80 website - Shippable at Winners Expense
A massage at A Kneaded Therapeutic Touch LLC will not only bring you to a state of relaxation, but will also promote healing throughout your muscles. Each session you book is specifically catered to your wants and needs, setting you up for the perfect relaxation and optimum relief of tired, sore, and achy muscles.
Swedish Deep Tissue Focus-work, Prenatal Reflexology, Ear Candling and Ionic Cleanse are some of the services available at this location.
EXP: June 2027
Please note that gratuity NOT included.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $44 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Miniature Golf (4) Passes
Enjoy 18 challenging holes of miniature golf on a unique and rambling course just minutes from Hershey and Harrisburg.
This peaceful setting is complete with cascading waterfalls, sparkling ponds, beautiful flowers, and shade trees. At night, the atmosphere completely changes. The low level, multi-colored lights coupled with the bubbling water in the ponds create an environment of fun and fantasy. True miniature golf putting enjoyment is there for any age. The mini golf course – or ‘putt putt golf’ to some – is stroller and wheel chair accessible.
Exp: 10.31.2026
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $150 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Lace up the skates, hit the ice and see for yourself why ice skating at Twin Ponds is one of the area’s favorite activities for people of all ages! Whether you are with friends, with family, on a date or just out for some exercise, ice skating is a great activity for all occasions. Budget-friendly and always fun, ice skating is great for all ages and experience levels, and a perfect addition to a healthy lifestyle. See you on the ice!!
Pass must be redeemed at the ticket office for actual skating pass. Pass will not be valid on any date when Twin Ponds is sold exclusively to a private event. Check public skating schedule for verification.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $105 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
It can be a challenge to keep kids entertained, especially on rainy days that limit what you can do outdoors. Luckily, there are options! The mission of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is to provide innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, creativity, curiosity and joy for all learners.
This is a one-time use Family 5-Pass (valued up to $105), not valid for group visits and cannot be combined with other discounts. Parking is not included and note that the rate is $8/vehicle.
Winner will present pass at admissions desk to redeem before Dec 31, 2027.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $40 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Vision - Changing lives through dance
Mission - Our mission is to inspire, educate and enrich lives through the training in and performance of classical ballet
(2) Tickets to CPYB Founder's Series featuring a series of unique performances from timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces on Friday, June 19th at 6pm.
Redeem By: June 5, 2026
Winner will need to call by above date to arrange for issue of tickets using certificate sent.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV:$49.95 website - Shippable at Winners Expense
(2) Jump Passes to be used at Monkey Joe's in Camp Hill, plus a huggable monkey to complete the package.
Walk in for Unlimited Play all day, enjoying giant inflatable jumps to slick slides, rockin’ arcades, jungle playgrounds and a classic snack shack, all designed to encourage parents to come often…for play, parties and passing the day.
No expiration date
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV:$30 website - Shippable at Winners Expense
1 Free Admission for one Escape Room Adventure at The Art of Escape, LLC. Escape Central PA for a day trip to Pine Grove, PA.
You have one hour to escape from one of these themed rooms:
Escape The 80's
You have been transported back to 1988!
You must traverse our mall, visiting the various stores and figure out how to return to present day.
Gramma's Attic
You are tasked with going through "Gramma's" attic. She may hold the answer to some history making mysteries. Can you help save the treasure?
Clue'd Inn
Reporter Red Richter has been murdered!
As long-time friends and colleagues you are tasked to find out who killed Richter, the murder weapon and the location.
Exp: 9.30.26
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information.
Starting bid
FMV: $64 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
One of the world’s great gardens, Longwood’s story is one of legacy, innovation, and stewardship.
Spanning more than 1,100 acres, our Gardens showcase horticultural splendor, intricate fountain systems, architectural grandeur, and so much more—all with conservation at the core of our mission.
Included are two tickets (Exp: 8.25.2027) good for one use each, timed entry not required. Not valid on black-out dates and special weekends - check website to confirm.
Not valid for specially ticketed events such as fireworks or Wine & Jazz festival.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $42 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Experience European Style Wine Tasting at Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery. With a growing passion for fine wines Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery opened its doors to the public in Spring, 2009. Their European inspired tasting room compliments their European style wines and features a “little of the old” and a “little of the new.”
Included is a certificate for Wine Tasting for Two to be redeemed at their Tuscan-inspired tasting room at the winery in Manheim, PA. The certificate is good for two wine tastings, and includes small plates of locally produced cheese, pretzels, and chocolate.
Exp: None
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $75 Website(s) - Shippable at Winners Expense
The Harrisburg Senators are a Minor League Baseball team who play in the Eastern League and are the Double-A affiliace of the Washington Nationals. The team plays their home games at FNB field on City Island which opened in 1987 and has a seating capacity of 6,187.
The "Senators" nickname refers to the host city being the state's capital and thus home of the Pennsylvania legislature. The team colors are red, navy blue, gold, and white, the same of the parent club, the Washington Nationals.
Also included, three baseballs, two signed. Previously owned and donated for our auction.
Exp: July 26, 2026 excludes blackout dates, tickets based on availability.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Starting bid
FMV: $62 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense
Discover the Magic of Color at Crayola Experience Easton! With 65,000 square feet of attractions and 4 floors of entertainment, Crayola Experience is Pennsylvania's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play!
Includes access to 20+ hands-on attractions, 2 tokens (1 to choose Crayola Model Magic and 1 to personalize a crayon at Wrap It Up), plus 1 Scribble Scrubbie voucher to redeem for a washable pet.
Valid at Easton, PA location only.
Exp: 8.5.2027
Not valid with other offers or separately ticketed events.
All guests ages 3 and older require an admission ticket for entry.
*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!