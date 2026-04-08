SMCC Auction #2 - Experiences/Tickets/Gift Cards/Sports

FMV: $76 Website - Shippable at Winners Expense





Toprope climbing is with a rope that is attached at the top of the wall. A climber is tied to one end and a belayer is on the other end. Top rope climbing requires two people. Top roping at Climbnasium goes up to 40ft.





Instruction is required for all new belayers. Instruction on how to safely toprope is offered in our "belay instruction class". You must be 15 years of age or older to belay (hold the rope) for someone, however any age may do the climbing portion of toprope climbing.





Toprope climbing requires two people to participate. This class is offered at certain times. There are no reservations required. Simply arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the start of a class time to register yourself in the class. We do our very best to start the belay classes on time! If you are late and the class has begun, you'll have to wait for the next instruction time or boulder climb.

* No reservations required, however... belay lessons are at certain times!

* Rope skills required. Must take belay lesson or pass belay test

* Walls that go up to 40 ft

* Requires two participants

EXP: June 2027





*NOTE: Items have been described to the best of our ability. Please refer to photos for more information