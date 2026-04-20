SME Lancer Spirit Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

SME Lancer Spirit Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

SME Little Lancer Summer Clinic

7500 Mission Rd

Prairie Village, KS 66208, USA

Little Lancer Summer Clinic
$95

Come learn cheerleading from the best girls around! Included in price is a T-Shirt, poms, bow, craft, and snack. Clinics are held in the Main Gym at SM East. Please bring a labeled water bottle!

ONE DAY Little Lancer Clinic
$55

ONE DAY ONLY: Come learn cheerleading from the best girls around! Included in price is a T-Shirt, poms, bow, craft, and snack. Clinics are held in the Main Gym at SM East. Please bring a labeled water bottle!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!