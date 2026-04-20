SME Little Lancer Summer Clinic

About this event
Come learn cheerleading from the best girls around! Included in price is a T-Shirt, poms, bow, craft, and snack. Clinics are held in the Main Gym at SM East. Please bring a labeled water bottle!
ONE DAY ONLY: Come learn cheerleading from the best girls around! Included in price is a T-Shirt, poms, bow, craft, and snack. Clinics are held in the Main Gym at SM East. Please bring a labeled water bottle!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!