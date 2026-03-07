Minnesauke PTA

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Minnesauke PTA

Event Tickets

1095 NY-25A

Stony Brook, NY 11790, USA

Fresh One
$45

Be one of the first 100 to buy an admission ticket and you'll receive a free sheet of blue basket raffle
tickets!

Double Dare
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Be one of the first 100 to buy an admission ticket and you'll receive a free sheet of blue basket raffle
tickets!

Teacher/Staff
$40

This special bundle is for Minnesauke staff and teachers only.

It includes one admission ticket and one sheet of pink teacher/staff raffle tickets (these can be used for pink teacher/staff-only baskets as well as blue-level baskets)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!