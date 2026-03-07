Event Tickets

Be one of the first 100 to buy an admission ticket and you'll receive a free sheet of blue basket raffle
tickets!
Be one of the first 100 to buy an admission ticket and you'll receive a free sheet of blue basket raffle
tickets!
This special bundle is for Minnesauke staff and teachers only.
It includes one admission ticket and one sheet of pink teacher/staff raffle tickets (these can be used for pink teacher/staff-only baskets as well as blue-level baskets)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!