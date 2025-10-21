Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

Hosted by

Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

About this event

CP 2030 "Smells Like Wilton" Custom Candle Fundraiser

"Smells Like Wilton" (9 oz. Warm Apple Pie) item
"Smells Like Wilton" (9 oz. Warm Apple Pie) item
"Smells Like Wilton" (9 oz. Warm Apple Pie)
$28

Warm Apple Pie Fragrance Notes:
Top: Baked Apple
Middle: Ground Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Coriander, Clove
Bottom: Vanilla, Amber, Musk, Caramelized Sugar

"Smells Like A Wilton Wonderland" (9 oz. White Pine Forest) item
"Smells Like A Wilton Wonderland" (9 oz. White Pine Forest) item
"Smells Like A Wilton Wonderland" (9 oz. White Pine Forest)
$28

White Pine Forest Fragrance Notes:

Top: Cassis, Green Strawberry
Mid: Nutmeg, Cardamom, Honey, Cinnamon Leaf
Dry: Balsam, Fir Needle, Cool Juniper, White Pine, Embers, Creamy Vanilla, Sandalwood

"Warmhearted in Wilton" (9oz. Vanilla Woods) item
"Warmhearted in Wilton" (9oz. Vanilla Woods) item
"Warmhearted in Wilton" (9oz. Vanilla Woods)
$28

Vanilla Woods Fragrance Notes:
Top: Vanilla Orchid, Sugarcane
Mid: Tahitian Vanilla, Patchouli Flower, Heliotrope
Dry: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Creamy Musk

Add a donation for Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!