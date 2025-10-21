CP 2030 "Smells Like Wilton" Custom Candle Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Warm Apple Pie Fragrance Notes:
Top: Baked Apple
Middle: Ground Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Coriander, Clove
Bottom: Vanilla, Amber, Musk, Caramelized Sugar
White Pine Forest Fragrance Notes:
Top: Cassis, Green Strawberry
Mid: Nutmeg, Cardamom, Honey, Cinnamon Leaf
Dry: Balsam, Fir Needle, Cool Juniper, White Pine, Embers, Creamy Vanilla, Sandalwood
Vanilla Woods Fragrance Notes:
Top: Vanilla Orchid, Sugarcane
Mid: Tahitian Vanilla, Patchouli Flower, Heliotrope
Dry: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Creamy Musk
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!