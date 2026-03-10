Shale Meadows Pto

Hosted by

Shale Meadows Pto

About this event

SMES 5th Grade Celebration 2026

4158 North Rd

Lewis Center, OH 43035, USA

Celebration Contribution Only
$20

Select this option to contribute $20 to support the celebration for students. Contributions help provide music, activities, a T-shirt and a special lunch for students.


Celebration Contribution + Yard Sign
$28

Select this option if you would like to contribute $20 to support the student celebration and purchase an $8 yard sign to display at your home.


Contribution (plus yard sign if purchasing) + Donation
$30

Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.

Contribution (plus yard sign if purchasing) + Donation
$35

Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.

Contribution (plus yard sign if purchasing) + Donation
$40

Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.

Contribution (plus yard sign if purchasing) + Donation
$50

Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!