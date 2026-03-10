SMES 5th Grade Celebration 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Select this option to contribute $20 to support the celebration for students. Contributions help provide music, activities, a T-shirt and a special lunch for students.
Select this option if you would like to contribute $20 to support the student celebration and purchase an $8 yard sign to display at your home.
Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.
Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.
Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.
Select this option to contribute to the celebration (plus yard sign if purchasing) and include an additional donation to support the 5th Grade Celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!