SMFC Home Plate Fundraising Raffle 2026

About this raffle
1 Friday (or Sunday) night's stay at Boston Copley Marriott Hotel, Gift Set from Total Wine & More Mansfield
$50 Gift Card from Gigi's Ristorante Attleboro
Insulated Wine Tumblers
and more...
1 Friday (or Sunday) night's stay at Boston Copley Marriott Hotel, Gift Set from Total Wine & More Mansfield
$50 Gift Card from Gigi's Ristorante Attleboro
Insulated Wine Tumblers
and more...
4 Complimentary Tickets to the Wonderful World of Stage and Screen
$50 Mediterranean Bar and Grill Gift Card
Wicked Themed SMFC Shirts
SMFC Insulated Water Tumbler
and more...
4 Complimentary Tickets to the Wonderful World of Stage and Screen
$50 Mediterranean Bar and Grill Gift Card
Wicked Themed SMFC Shirts
SMFC Insulated Water Tumbler
and more...
Over 50 lottery scratch tickets of varying denominations.
Over 50 lottery scratch tickets of varying denominations.
$
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