Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc

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Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc

About this raffle

SMFC Home Plate Fundraising Raffle 2026

Date Night Basket Single Ticket
$2

1 Friday (or Sunday) night's stay at Boston Copley Marriott Hotel, Gift Set from Total Wine & More Mansfield

$50 Gift Card from Gigi's Ristorante Attleboro

Insulated Wine Tumblers

and more...

Date Night Basket Ticket Bundle of 3
$5
This includes 3 tickets

1 Friday (or Sunday) night's stay at Boston Copley Marriott Hotel, Gift Set from Total Wine & More Mansfield

$50 Gift Card from Gigi's Ristorante Attleboro

Insulated Wine Tumblers

and more...

Wicked Good Weekend Basket Single Ticket
$2

4 Complimentary Tickets to the Wonderful World of Stage and Screen

$50 Mediterranean Bar and Grill Gift Card

Wicked Themed SMFC Shirts

SMFC Insulated Water Tumbler

and more...


Wicked Good Weekend Basket Ticket Bundle of 3
$5
This includes 3 tickets

4 Complimentary Tickets to the Wonderful World of Stage and Screen

$50 Mediterranean Bar and Grill Gift Card

Wicked Themed SMFC Shirts

SMFC Insulated Water Tumbler

and more...

Scratcher Basket Single Ticket
$2

Over 50 lottery scratch tickets of varying denominations.

Scratcher Basket Ticket Bundle of 3
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Over 50 lottery scratch tickets of varying denominations.

Add a donation for Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus Inc

$

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