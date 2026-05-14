SMG Spring Sing Tickets

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. General Seating and Standing Room, first-come, first-served
General seating is outdoors. First-come, first-served - VIP areas are reserved
Priority entry, reserved seating in front of the general admission/seating, and access to all main activities after the program.
$25 per seat - Only 40 spots available (max purchase per family is 4 - bring your own chair)
$
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