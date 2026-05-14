St Maria Goretti School

Hosted by

St Maria Goretti School

About this event

SMG Spring Sing Tickets

3950 Palo Verde Ave

Long Beach, CA 90808, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. General Seating and Standing Room, first-come, first-served


General seating is outdoors. First-come, first-served - VIP areas are reserved

Front Row Seating (VIP area near stage)
$20

Priority entry, reserved seating in front of the general admission/seating, and access to all main activities after the program.


$25 per seat - Only 40 spots available (max purchase per family is 4 - bring your own chair)

Add a donation for St Maria Goretti School

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