Smile and Hearts Foundation

Hosted by

Smile and Hearts Foundation

About this event

Smile and Hearts Foundation's Silent Auction

London Fog 100th Anniversary Collection Maille Tote Cream Ca item
London Fog 100th Anniversary Collection Maille Tote Cream Ca item
London Fog 100th Anniversary Collection Maille Tote Cream Ca item
London Fog 100th Anniversary Collection Maille Tote Cream Ca
$80

Starting bid

NEW WITH 100TH ANNIVERSARY BAG: The London Fog Maille Tote Bag in Cream Caviar Emboss is a stylish, everyday accessory that combines elegance with practicality. Its refined textured finish and spacious design make it ideal for both work and casual outings, appealing to those who appreciate classic fashion with a modern touch.

London Fog Shoes item
London Fog Shoes item
London Fog Shoes
$25

Starting bid

NEW IN BOX -- SIZE 8.5. The London Fog Womens Louelle Dress Sandal offers a blend of comfort and style ideal for dressy occasions. Reviewers highlight its secure fit and comfortable heel height, making it suitable for long wear while maintaining an elegant look. Its reputation for quality craftsmanship further adds to its appeal for anyone seeking reliable, chic heeled sandals.

gorjana gift certicate item
gorjana gift certicate
$120

Starting bid

gorjana jewelry is you'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold

essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store ( and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a

personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look or visit gorjana.com


Southlake Store location:

321 Grand Avenue West, Southlake, Texas, US, 76092

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