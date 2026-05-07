Smile and Hearts Foundation's Silent Auction

gorjana jewelry is you'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold

essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store ( and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a

personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look or visit gorjana.com





Southlake Store location:

321 Grand Avenue West, Southlake, Texas, US, 76092