Smiler Stash Silent Auction

Want to ensure front row seating for the milestone occasion of your student graduating from Pineville Elementary?!
Avoid the hassle and stress of arriving super early and trying to save seats!
Want to ensure front row seating at this year's school musical to watch your star student shine?!
Want to ensure front row seating for your 2nd grader's Winter Concert performance?!
Want to ensure front row seating for your kindergartener's Spring Concert performance?!
Ever dream of what it would be like to be in charge of Pineville Elementary for the day?! One student will have the opportunity to follow along with Mr. French greeting students, making important announcements and leading our school!
Is P.E. your student's favorite special?! For one day take over the whistle as our official gym teacher alongside Mr. S!
Skip the brown bag or cafeteria for the day! Your student will get to have a pizza party with 3 friends and one staff member of their choosing!
Your student will get an outing to Carolina Scoops for ice cream with one teacher of their choosing!
