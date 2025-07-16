Reed's Rescue

🐾Smiles Up: Where Every Ticket Helps a Senior Dog Smile🐾

❤️Valentine’s Getaway❤️ – Charleston, SC - 1 Chance to Win item
❤️Valentine’s Getaway❤️ – Charleston, SC - 1 Chance to Win item
❤️Valentine’s Getaway❤️ – Charleston, SC - 1 Chance to Win item
❤️Valentine’s Getaway❤️ – Charleston, SC - 1 Chance to Win
$25

February 12–15 | Pet-Friendly | Sleeps 6

Win a relaxing 3-night stay in a spacious, beautifully appointed home in the heart of Park Circle—one of Charleston’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods!

This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sleeps up to 6 guests comfortably, including a bedroom with two twin beds—perfect for couples, families, or a small group of friends.
🐾 Pet-friendly, so your furry companion is welcome too!

Enjoy:

  • 🚶‍♀️ Walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries, and playgrounds
  • 🏙️ Just 15 minutes to historic downtown Charleston
  • 🏖️ Only 15 minutes to stunning local beaches
  • ✈️ Convenient 10-minute drive from Charleston International Airport

Whether you're seeking romance, relaxation, or a little Southern adventure, this getaway offers the perfect blend of charm and comfort for a Valentine’s weekend to remember.

$100 Amazon Gift Card - 1 Chance to Win item
$100 Amazon Gift Card - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Treat yourself—or someone you love—to just about anything with this $100 Amazon gift card!

From everyday essentials to wishlist splurges, Amazon has it all:
🛍️ Electronics, books, home goods, pet supplies, fashion, and more.

Whether you're stocking up, shopping smart, or indulging guilt-free, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose exactly what you want.

No expiration. No restrictions. Just $100 to spend your way!

☕️Tea Time Tranquility Basket - 1 Chance to Win item
☕️Tea Time Tranquility Basket - 1 Chance to Win
$5

A cozy collection for tea lovers, bookworms, and anyone in need of a little calm. This beautifully curated basket includes everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind:

  • Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle – Sleek, fast-heating, and ideal for precise tea brewing.
  • Theodore Haviland Tea Cup & Saucer – A timeless porcelain set for the perfect cup.
  • $50 Gift Card to Emma’s Tea Spot (Hamilton, MD) – Enjoy delicious teas, treats, and more at this charming local favorite.
  • Rishi Tea Loose Leaf Filters (100 ct) – Biodegradable, chlorine-free filters for easy steeping and zero mess.
  • "Three Cups of Tea" Book – An inspiring read to enjoy with your favorite blend.
  • 2 oz Peppermint Rooibos Loose Tea – Caffeine-free and soothing, with a refreshing twist.
  • Jar of Honey – Nature’s sweet touch, perfect for any cup.
  • Flower & Fruit Loose Tea Packs (x4) – A fragrant blend of double red rose, jasmine, tangerine peel, and rock sugar.
  • Scented Candle – Set the mood with soft light and calming fragrance.

Whether you're treating yourself or gifting a friend, this basket is a warm hug in a box — made for moments of peace and a touch of luxury.

Pour & Explore: Picnic Adventure - 1 Chance to Win item
Pour & Explore: Picnic Adventure - 1 Chance to Win item
Pour & Explore: Picnic Adventure - 1 Chance to Win item
Pour & Explore: Picnic Adventure - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Everything you need for a stylish and stress-free picnic with friends, family—or even your furry companion!

This thoughtfully packed basket includes:

  • 🍷 1 Bottle of Sangria – Refreshing and ready to pour
  • 🧺 1 Soft Picnic Blanket – Cozy and large enough for lounging
  • 🧀 1 Small Wooden Cutting Board – Great for cheese, fruit, or snacks
  • 🍽️ 4 Plates, 4 Wine Glasses, 4 Napkins
  • 🍴 4 Sets of Utensils – Forks, spoons, knives
  • 🧂 Salt & Pepper Shakers – For perfect on-the-go seasoning
  • 🍾 Wine Bottle Opener – No picnic panic here!

Whether you're headed to the park, the beach, or your backyard, this basket is your go-to for easy, elegant outdoor dining.

Just pack your favorite bites and you're ready to unwind in style!

Duke’s Blankets: Pampered Pup Gift Set - 1 Chance to Win item
Duke’s Blankets: Pampered Pup Gift Set - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Treat your furry friend to the ultimate comfort and care with this thoughtfully donated basket from Duke’s Blankets—packed with high-quality essentials for home, travel, and play!

This tail-wagging bundle includes:

  • 🧺 Large Metal Toy Basket – Stylish storage for all your pup’s favorites
  • 🐶 6 Bandanas – 2 small, 2 medium, 2 large
  • 💩 Poop Bag Holder & 🦴 Treat Bag Holder – For walks with ease
  • 🐾 Large Blanket – Soft and cozy for napping anywhere
  • 🧳 Brookstone Pet Travel Set – Travel in comfort and style
  • 🍽️ Brookstone Automatic Pet Feeder – Mealtime made easy
  • 🦴 Box of Medium Dog Treats – A tasty reward
  • 🎾 2 Fun Toys – Playtime approved
  • 🧼 Multipack of Pet Wipes – Keep things fresh and clean
  • 🛁 Large Pet Shampoo & Conditioner – Spa day at home!

A perfect gift for your pup—or a fellow dog lover. Big thanks to Duke’s Blankets for this generous donation!

Kate Spade Designer Handbag - 1 Chance to Win item
Kate Spade Designer Handbag - 1 Chance to Win item
Kate Spade Designer Handbag - 1 Chance to Win item
Kate Spade Designer Handbag - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Add a touch of timeless style to your wardrobe with this gently used Kate Spade handbag. Known for its chic design and quality craftsmanship, this piece is perfect for dressing up any outfit—whether you're headed to brunch, work, or a night out.

  • Classic Kate Spade elegance
  • Gently used, in excellent condition
  • A stylish addition to any closet

A beautiful blend of fashion and function—this is a must-have for any handbag lover!

Sip, Savor & Scoop Gift Card Assortment - 1 Chance to Win item
Sip, Savor & Scoop Gift Card Assortment - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Treat yourself or someone special to a taste of Baltimore with this delicious assortment of local and national favorites!

Included in this bundle:

  • $40 Starbucks Gift Card – Your favorite coffee, anytime
  • $10 to Dunkin Donuts – An assortment of tasty donuts
  • 🍦 $25 to The Charmery – Small-batch, Baltimore-made ice cream magic
  • 🥗 $30 to Atwater’s – Fresh, locally sourced meals, soups, and baked goods

Whether you're grabbing a latte, savoring a cozy brunch, or indulging in ice cream or donuts, this bundle has something for every craving!

Tail Wags & Cozy Swags - 1 Chance to Win item
Tail Wags & Cozy Swags - 1 Chance to Win
$5

A cozy, colorful collection of treats and essentials for the pup who deserves to be spoiled—and a few goodies for their human, too!

This adorable bundle includes:

  • 🛏️ Pink & Teal Star Dog Bed – Soft and stylish, perfect for lounging
  • 🐾 Max & Neo Dog Blanket – Cozy comfort from a rescue-supporting brand
  • 👕 “Puppy Love” Dog Shirt (Size Small) – Too cute to handle
  • 🐶 “Pup Cup” Doggie Jammies (Size Large) – Snuggly sleepwear with personality
  • 💩 Pet Waste Bags – For those necessary walks
  • 🟠 Max & Neo Orange Collar – Durable and bright
  • 🦴 Jug of Dog Treats – A big helping of crunchy goodness
  • 🧸 Snugarooz Pupley Squeaky Plush Toy – Squeaky fun for playtime
  • 💧 Reed’s Rescue Water Bottle – Stay hydrated in style
  • 💼 Small Change Purse – A sweet little extra for you!

Whether your pup is napping, playing, or heading out for a walk, this prize pack has everything to keep tails wagging!

🍷 Cozy Night In Raffle Basket 🛁 - 1 Chance to Win item
🍷 Cozy Night In Raffle Basket 🛁 - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate evening of relaxation with our Cozy Night In Basket—a thoughtfully curated collection of comfort and calm! Whether you're curling up with a good book or enjoying a quiet night with a glass of wine, this prize is all about slowing down and savoring the moment.

This dreamy raffle bundle includes:

🧺 Cozy throw blanket – perfect for snuggling up
🍷 Bullhouse Winery “White Oak” white wine – locally crafted and smooth
🍇 One Hope Pinot Noir – a rich red with a cause
🕯️ Scented candle – set the mood with warm, calming light
🛁 Nighttime mineral bath soak – to melt the stress away
🫖 Beautiful gift basket & wine glass – because details matter!

✨ Whether you're unwinding solo or sharing the moment, this basket is your ticket to peace, comfort, and a little indulgence—all while supporting the dogs of Reed’s Rescue!

🐾 Reed’s Rescue Ultimate Swag Bundle🐶 - 1 Chance to Win item
🐾 Reed’s Rescue Ultimate Swag Bundle🐶 - 1 Chance to Win item
🐾 Reed’s Rescue Ultimate Swag Bundle🐶 - 1 Chance to Win item
🐾 Reed’s Rescue Ultimate Swag Bundle🐶 - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Wear your heart on your sleeve—and your hoodie, hat, and mug too! This Ultimate Swag Bundle is the perfect way to support Reed’s Rescue and show the world you stand with senior and special-needs dogs.

When you rock this bundle, you’re not just looking good—you’re doing good. Every item helps raise awareness and funds for the 31 dogs currently in our care, many of them seniors needing comfort, medical care, and a second chance.

Your bundle includes:

  • 👕 Short-sleeve tee (S–XXL)
  • 👕 Long-sleeve tee (S–XXL)
  • 🧥 Cozy sweatshirt
  • Rescue mug for your morning coffee
  • 🥤 Stainless steel tumbler for on-the-go sips
  • 🧢 Hat that pairs perfectly with rescue pride
  • 🍻 Coozie for keeping it cool

This bundle is perfect for you or the dog lover in your life—and every piece helps share the story of compassion, second chances, and wagging tails.

Support the mission. Wear the message. Help a senior dog smile.

🎟️ National Aquarium Adventure 🐧🌊 - 1 Chance to Win item
🎟️ National Aquarium Adventure 🐧🌊 - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Dive into an unforgettable experience with this fun-filled family bundle! One lucky winner will receive:

  • 4 General Admission Tickets to the National Aquarium in Baltimore – explore the wonders of the deep with breathtaking exhibits and fascinating marine life.
  • A cuddly Small Puffin Plush – the perfect keepsake for ocean lovers of all ages.
  • A stylish Drawstring Bag – great for carrying your adventure essentials.
  • A reusable Water Bottle – stay hydrated while exploring the aquarium or on the go.
  • A themed Journal with Pen – jot down your favorite memories, animal facts, or sketches inspired by the sea.

🌟 Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves aquatic life! Don’t miss your chance to win this ocean-inspired adventure pack.

