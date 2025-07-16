🐾Smiles Up: Where Every Ticket Helps a Senior Dog Smile🐾

Hosted by
February 12–15 | Pet-Friendly | Sleeps 6
Win a relaxing 3-night stay in a spacious, beautifully appointed home in the heart of Park Circle—one of Charleston’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods!
This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sleeps up to 6 guests comfortably, including a bedroom with two twin beds—perfect for couples, families, or a small group of friends.
🐾 Pet-friendly, so your furry companion is welcome too!
Enjoy:
Whether you're seeking romance, relaxation, or a little Southern adventure, this getaway offers the perfect blend of charm and comfort for a Valentine’s weekend to remember.
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to just about anything with this $100 Amazon gift card!
From everyday essentials to wishlist splurges, Amazon has it all:
🛍️ Electronics, books, home goods, pet supplies, fashion, and more.
Whether you're stocking up, shopping smart, or indulging guilt-free, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose exactly what you want.
No expiration. No restrictions. Just $100 to spend your way!
A cozy collection for tea lovers, bookworms, and anyone in need of a little calm. This beautifully curated basket includes everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind:
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting a friend, this basket is a warm hug in a box — made for moments of peace and a touch of luxury.
Everything you need for a stylish and stress-free picnic with friends, family—or even your furry companion!
This thoughtfully packed basket includes:
Whether you're headed to the park, the beach, or your backyard, this basket is your go-to for easy, elegant outdoor dining.
Just pack your favorite bites and you're ready to unwind in style!
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate comfort and care with this thoughtfully donated basket from Duke’s Blankets—packed with high-quality essentials for home, travel, and play!
This tail-wagging bundle includes:
A perfect gift for your pup—or a fellow dog lover. Big thanks to Duke’s Blankets for this generous donation!
Add a touch of timeless style to your wardrobe with this gently used Kate Spade handbag. Known for its chic design and quality craftsmanship, this piece is perfect for dressing up any outfit—whether you're headed to brunch, work, or a night out.
A beautiful blend of fashion and function—this is a must-have for any handbag lover!
Treat yourself or someone special to a taste of Baltimore with this delicious assortment of local and national favorites!
Included in this bundle:
Whether you're grabbing a latte, savoring a cozy brunch, or indulging in ice cream or donuts, this bundle has something for every craving!
A cozy, colorful collection of treats and essentials for the pup who deserves to be spoiled—and a few goodies for their human, too!
This adorable bundle includes:
Whether your pup is napping, playing, or heading out for a walk, this prize pack has everything to keep tails wagging!
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate evening of relaxation with our Cozy Night In Basket—a thoughtfully curated collection of comfort and calm! Whether you're curling up with a good book or enjoying a quiet night with a glass of wine, this prize is all about slowing down and savoring the moment.
This dreamy raffle bundle includes:
🧺 Cozy throw blanket – perfect for snuggling up
🍷 Bullhouse Winery “White Oak” white wine – locally crafted and smooth
🍇 One Hope Pinot Noir – a rich red with a cause
🕯️ Scented candle – set the mood with warm, calming light
🛁 Nighttime mineral bath soak – to melt the stress away
🫖 Beautiful gift basket & wine glass – because details matter!
✨ Whether you're unwinding solo or sharing the moment, this basket is your ticket to peace, comfort, and a little indulgence—all while supporting the dogs of Reed’s Rescue!
Wear your heart on your sleeve—and your hoodie, hat, and mug too! This Ultimate Swag Bundle is the perfect way to support Reed’s Rescue and show the world you stand with senior and special-needs dogs.
When you rock this bundle, you’re not just looking good—you’re doing good. Every item helps raise awareness and funds for the 31 dogs currently in our care, many of them seniors needing comfort, medical care, and a second chance.
✨ Your bundle includes:
This bundle is perfect for you or the dog lover in your life—and every piece helps share the story of compassion, second chances, and wagging tails.
Support the mission. Wear the message. Help a senior dog smile.
Dive into an unforgettable experience with this fun-filled family bundle! One lucky winner will receive:
🌟 Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves aquatic life! Don’t miss your chance to win this ocean-inspired adventure pack.
