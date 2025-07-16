🐾Smiles Up: Where Every Ticket Helps a Senior Dog Smile🐾

February 12–15 | Pet-Friendly | Sleeps 6

Win a relaxing 3-night stay in a spacious, beautifully appointed home in the heart of Park Circle—one of Charleston’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods!

This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sleeps up to 6 guests comfortably, including a bedroom with two twin beds—perfect for couples, families, or a small group of friends.

🐾 Pet-friendly, so your furry companion is welcome too!

Enjoy:

🚶‍♀️ Walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries, and playgrounds

🏙️ Just 15 minutes to historic downtown Charleston

🏖️ Only 15 minutes to stunning local beaches

✈️ Convenient 10-minute drive from Charleston International Airport

Whether you're seeking romance, relaxation, or a little Southern adventure, this getaway offers the perfect blend of charm and comfort for a Valentine’s weekend to remember.