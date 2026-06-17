Smilin Rylen Foundation's Raffle 2026

About this raffle
$20.00 for 1 raffle ticket gets you an entry for 2 round-trip domestic ticket on Southwest Airlines, valid by 7/10/27.
Valued at $400.00
3-ticket bundle for 2 Domestic Tickets on Southwest Airlines gives you more chances to win this prize.
Must be used by 7/10/27.
Valued at $400.00
An Andretti Two pack that includes 2 Free Hologate Experiences, 2 Laser Tag Experiences and 2 $10.00 Game Cards. Expires 4/30/2027
Note: This does not include Go-karting or Bowling. https://andrettikarting.com/katy
A Foursome of Golf at Falcon Point Golf Course in Katy, TX. Challenging "Target" golf course with breathtaking views!
Value of $500.
Expires 3/31/27
Package includes a 1 hour session with Sara Isola, online Gallery of Edited Images, and print release.
Expires 7/10/27
Valued at $200.
This package is a Farm Family Membership, which in addition to entry throughout the year pass, you'll get to pick out your barn buddy, and a personalized Social Media Shout out if you choose! Donated by Kristen and Todd Hart from Heartland Oaks located in Bay City, Tx.
Valued at $250
This raffle basket includes a whitening kit valued at $500, a coupon for $700 off of any treatment plan, and fun trinkets like: T-shirt, water bottle, and pens!
Valued at $1,200 plus and donated by Hanis & Berriche Orthodontics in Katy, Tx.
Signed Texan Jersey by Danielle Hunter. Plays defensive end #55 for the Houston Texans, and also played for the Vikings and Tigers.
Valued at $200.
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