A vibrant summer raffle poster features a beach ball and life preserver in the foreground, with various sponsor logos and a cow wearing sunglasses in the background.
Smilin Rylen Foundation

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Smilin Rylen Foundation

About this raffle

Smilin Rylen Foundation's Raffle 2026

Update: 1 Ticket for Two Domestic Southwest Airlines Tickets
$20

$20.00 for 1 raffle ticket gets you an entry for 2 round-trip domestic ticket on Southwest Airlines, valid by 7/10/27.

Valued at $400.00

3 ticket Bundle for Two Domestic Southwest Airlines Tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets

3-ticket bundle for 2 Domestic Tickets on Southwest Airlines gives you more chances to win this prize.

Must be used by 7/10/27.

Valued at $400.00

Andretti 2 Pack
$5

An Andretti Two pack that includes 2 Free Hologate Experiences, 2 Laser Tag Experiences and 2 $10.00 Game Cards. Expires 4/30/2027

Note: This does not include Go-karting or Bowling. https://andrettikarting.com/katy

Falcon Point Golf Foursome
$10

A Foursome of Golf at Falcon Point Golf Course in Katy, TX. Challenging "Target" golf course with breathtaking views!

Value of $500.

Expires 3/31/27

https://www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/the-club-at-falcon-point

Isola Photo Package
$10

Package includes a 1 hour session with Sara Isola, online Gallery of Edited Images, and print release.

Expires 7/10/27

Valued at $200.

https://www.isolaphoto.com/

Heartland Oaks Package
$5

This package is a Farm Family Membership, which in addition to entry throughout the year pass, you'll get to pick out your barn buddy, and a personalized Social Media Shout out if you choose! Donated by Kristen and Todd Hart from Heartland Oaks located in Bay City, Tx.

Valued at $250

https://www.hartlandoaksllc.com/

Hanis and Berriche Orthodontics Basket
$5

This raffle basket includes a whitening kit valued at $500, a coupon for $700 off of any treatment plan, and fun trinkets like: T-shirt, water bottle, and pens!

Valued at $1,200 plus and donated by Hanis & Berriche Orthodontics in Katy, Tx.

https://everysmilecounts.com/

Danielle Hunter Texan Jersey
$5

Signed Texan Jersey by Danielle Hunter. Plays defensive end #55 for the Houston Texans, and also played for the Vikings and Tigers.

Valued at $200.

Add a donation for Smilin Rylen Foundation

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