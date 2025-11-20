Smiling Raindrop Foundation

Offered by

Smiling Raindrop Foundation

About this shop

Smiling Raindrop Foundation's Shop

Jasmine Green Tea Body Wash item
Jasmine Green Tea Body Wash
$12

With aloe extracts, it soothes,softens,and leaves you oh-so-fresh.

16.23 FL OZ / 480 ML


Local free pick up @Fremont

Boba Milk Tea Body Wash item
Boba Milk Tea Body Wash
$12

With calendula and beet leaves you refreshed and oh-so-sweet

16.23 FL OZ / 480 ML


Local free pick up @Fremont

Oolong Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash item
Oolong Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash
$12

Q Bar 3-in-1 Face Wash

Makeup remover+Clean+Soothing.


Vitamin B5 Chamomile Extract Hyaluronic Acid

Net Wt. 2.82 OZ (80g)


Local free pick up @Fremont

Jasmine Green Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash item
Jasmine Green Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash
$12

Q Bar 3-in-1 Face Wash

Makeup remover+Clean+Hydrating


Green Vera Extract Hyaluronic Acid

Net Wt. 2.82 OZ (80g)


Local free pick up @Fremont

Boba Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash item
Boba Tea Scent 3-in-1 Face Wash
$12

Q Bar 3-in-1 Face Wash

Makeup remover+Clean+Nourish


Trehalose Charcoal Powder Hyaluronic Acid

Net Wt. 2.82 OZ (80g)


Local free pick up @Fremont

李時珍長大人 女孩 item
李時珍長大人 女孩
$5

成長升級- 成長期適用

50毫升/瓶


Local free pick up @Fremont

李時珍頂級四物鐵精華飲 item
李時珍頂級四物鐵精華飲
$6

頂級四物鐵飲料

12.5毫克/瓶


Local free pick up @Fremont

李時珍長大人 男孩 item
李時珍長大人 男孩
$5

成長升級- 成長期適用

50毫升/瓶


Local free pick up @Fremont

m2美度22LAB超能膠原飲 item
m2美度22LAB超能膠原飲
$40

m2美度22LAB超能膠原飲（8入/盒）


Local free pick up @Fremont

m2 美度 22LAB超能膠原晚安飲 item
m2 美度 22LAB超能膠原晚安飲
$40

m2 美度 22LAB超能膠原晚安飲（8入/盒）


Local free pick up @Fremont

m2 美度 超能膠原果凍 item
m2 美度 超能膠原果凍
$28

m2 美度 超能膠原果凍（10入/盒）


Local free pick up @Fremont

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!