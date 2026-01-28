Smith and Bulldog Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
❄️ Cooler & Snack Basket ❄️
Perfect for road trips, game days, or relaxing outdoors! This basket includes a cooler, two skinny can koozies, Dot’s Pretzels, and a 12-pack of Bubbler—everything you need to keep drinks cold and snacks close by.
Donated by the Woman’s Club.
Starting bid
💇♀️ Style & Shine Hair Care Basket 💇♀️
Treat yourself to the ultimate hair care bundle! This basket includes a Shark SpeedStyle dryer, Unbrush (large and mini), a satin pillowcase, and satin scrunchies to help keep hair smooth and healthy. It also includes a gift certificate to Kirby’s Creations for two haircuts—perfect for a fresh new look!
Donated by NEIT. ✨
Starting bid
🔌 Love Your Electronics Basket 🔌
Upgrade your tech game with this awesome bundle! This basket includes AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation, a 3-in-1 portable wireless charger, and an electronics organizer—perfect for keeping your devices charged, organized, and ready to go wherever life takes you.
Donated by NEIT.
Starting bid
🍬 Sweet Treat Tumbler Bouquet 🍬
A fun and unique treat! This item includes a tumbler filled with a colorful candy bouquet plus a $20 off gift certificate to Outdoor Creations in Monona. Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth or treating yourself while planning your next outdoor project!
Donated by Outdoor Creations of Monona. 🌿
Starting bid
🏀 Girls Sports Tee Shirt Set 🏐
Show off your love for sports in style! This basket includes three handcrafted girls sports-themed t-shirts (Youth Large) featuring fun designs perfect for any young athlete or sports fan.
Handcrafted by Kestyn Fritz.
Starting bid
🎲 Family Game Night Basket 🎲
Everything you need for a fun night of friendly competition! Gather the family and enjoy classic games and tasty snacks for the ultimate game night.
Includes:
Donated by the Doepke Family.
Starting bid
🛠️ 3M Essentials Basket 🛠️
Packed with a variety of useful 3M products, this basket is perfect for home projects, organization, and everyday fixes. A practical bundle full of trusted essentials you’ll be glad to have on hand!
Donated by the Cram Family.
Starting bid
☕ McGregor Coffee Lover Basket ☕
Start your morning the local way! This basket includes a McGregor coffee mug and a $10 gift certificate to The Brim—perfect for enjoying your favorite coffee or treat.
Donated by the Palmer Family.
Starting bid
🧰 Snack & Chill Basket 🧰
Perfect for workdays, road trips, or relaxing after a long day! This basket includes a Milwaukee cooler bag filled with popcorn, pretzels, jerky, and Fisk Farm & Home koozies—everything you need to keep your snacks cool and your drinks cold.
Donated by Fisk Farm & Home.
Starting bid
🧊 Outdoor Essentials Basket 🧊
Perfect for work or play outdoors! This bundle includes a thermal tumbler, Grizzly can koozie, salt assortment, and electrolyte drink pouches to keep you refreshed and ready for the day. It also includes a gift certificate for 10% off fencing work or skidsteer services—a great bonus for anyone with outdoor projects on the horizon!
Starting bid
🎬 Family Movie Night Basket 🍿
Grab the popcorn and settle in! This basket includes popcorn, assorted movie theater candy, and a $25 Disney+ gift card—everything you need for the perfect cozy movie night at home. Donated by the Pedretti Family!
Starting bid
☀️ Backyard Summer Fun Basket ☀️
Everything you need for the perfect summer day! This basket includes a water gun, sidewalk chalk, sand toys, a baseball bat, and a click ball game—plus bubbles for even more outdoor fun. Perfect for kids who love sunshine, playtime, and making summer memories!
Starting bid
👶 Sweet Baby Bundle 👶
Perfect for a new little one! This adorable bundle includes an infant-sized onesie, cuddly stuffy, pacifiers, two cozy blankets, and a cute children’s book—everything to keep baby comfy, soothed, and ready for snuggles and story time.
Starting bid
🍬 Sweet Treat Tumbler Bouquet 🍬
A fun and unique treat! This item includes a tumbler filled with a colorful candy bouquet plus a $20 off gift certificate to Outdoor Creations in Monona. Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth or treating yourself while planning your next outdoor project!
Donated by Outdoor Creations. 🌿
Starting bid
🖤💛 Hawkeye Fan Basket 💛🖤
Perfect for any Iowa Hawkeyes fan! Includes a Hawkeye flag, cozy throw blanket, handmade towels, game day clear bag, tumbler, soup bowl holder, deck of cards, and a bottle opener keychain. Great for tailgates, game days, or showing your Hawkeye pride! Donated by Josie and Rylie Doepke
Starting bid
🌼 Let Love Grow Garden Basket 🌼
Everything you need to start a beautiful garden! This basket includes wildflower seed mixes for sunny and shady areas, gardening essentials, decorative garden pieces, and a garden gloves—perfect for anyone who loves flowers and spending time outdoors.
“Let Love Grow” — Donated by the Engen Family . 🌸
Starting bid
🎣 Gone Fishing Basket 🎣
Perfect for the fishing enthusiast! This basket includes a Bass Pro Shops tackle bag filled with fishing essentials like lures and gear, plus a sweet treat of Swedish Fish candy. Whether you're heading to the river or relaxing by the lake, you'll be ready to reel one in!
Great for anglers of all ages who love a day on the water.
Starting bid
🍳 Kitchen Essentials Basket 🍳
Perfect for the home chef! This basket includes a stylish colander filled with useful kitchen tools like wooden utensils, chip clips, cooking tongs, and kitchen towels—everything you need to make cooking and food prep a little easier and a lot more fun.
A great addition to any kitchen!
Starting bid
🧰 Ultimate Work & Outdoors Bundle 🧰
Built for work, play, and everything in between! This bundle includes a CAT 55-quart cooler, a CAT hat, a Ziegler hat, and a Ziegler Companies hoodie—perfect for job sites, tailgates, camping trips, or everyday wear.
A great package for anyone who loves the outdoors or takes pride in hardworking gear!
Starting bid
🚂 Ludlow Express Local Favorites Wagon 🚂
Packed with hometown pride and local treats! This bundle includes Ludlow Express tumblers, hats, and shirts, plus $100 in gift certificates to The Lit House in Monona—perfect for all the boba lovers out there.
Everything comes displayed in a beautiful wooden wagon planter, perfect for décor, plants, or seasonal displays.
Donated by Dave & Missy Fish – Ludlow Express.
Starting bid
🚂 Ludlow Express Local Favorites Wagon X2 🚂
Packed with hometown pride and local treats! This bundle includes Ludlow Express tumblers, hats, and shirts, plus $100 in gift certificates to The Lit House in Monona—perfect for all the boba lovers out there.
Everything comes displayed in a beautiful wooden wagon planter, perfect for décor, plants, or seasonal displays.
Donated by Dave & Missy Fish – Ludlow Express.
Starting bid
🏎️ Hot Wheels Adventure Set 🏎️
Perfect for the little racers in your life! This exciting bundle includes an Adventure Force Pirate Garage race track set featuring a multi-level tower and thrilling track action. It also comes with a basket full of Hot Wheels cars so the fun can start right away.
Get ready for fast cars, big jumps, and endless racing adventures!
Starting bid
🦅 Birdnow Gear Bundle 🦅
Show your Birdnow pride with this great local bundle! This item includes a Birdnow t-shirt, a cozy Birdnow hoodie, and a $50 gift certificate—perfect for upgrading your style or putting toward something special.
A great mix of comfort, local pride, and a little extra spending power!
Donated The Cram Family
Starting bid
🍔 Dinner & A Movie Night Package 🎬
Plan the perfect night out! This bundle includes a $50 gift certificate to Fort Mulligan’s, KCTN t-shirts, and four movie passes to Elkader Cinema or Prairie Cinema. Enjoy a great meal and then head to the movies for a fun night out with family or friends!
Starting bid
🧊 Grill & Chill Bundle 🧊
Perfect for summer cookouts and relaxing outdoors! This bundle includes a Grizzly cooler, a cozy beach blanket, and a gift certificate for a brat sampler from Edgewood Locker—everything you need for a great day by the grill, at the park, or by the water.
Great for tailgates, picnics, and backyard BBQs!
Starting bid
💆♀️ Relax & Refresh Spa Package 💅
Treat yourself to a little well-deserved pampering! This bundle includes a $40 gift certificate to Indigo Sky Massage in Marquette and a $50 gift certificate to Rendezvous Nails in Prairie du Chien—perfect for a relaxing massage followed by a fresh manicure or pedicure.
A wonderful way to relax, recharge, and feel your best! ✨
Starting bid
🧺 Family Adventure & Lunch Pack Bundle 🧺
Perfect for a day of fun and exploring! This bundle includes two Cat & Jack lunch bags and a fun kids lunch pouch, plus 1Adult and 3 Child Spook Cave tour passes for an exciting underground adventure. It also includes a $25 gift certificate to Peak Fuel Nutrition & Wellness in McGregor to recharge after your outing.
A great package for family adventures, field trips, or weekend fun!
Starting bid
🚗 R&R Auto Detailing Package 🚗
Give your vehicle the refresh it deserves! This package includes a professional auto detailing service valued at $200 from R&R Auto Detailing—perfect for making your car look and feel like new again.
Donated by the Rumph Family.
Starting bid
🎒 Adventure Day Family Basket 🎒
Get ready for a day of fun and exploration! This adventure-ready basket includes three All-Day Adventure Tickets to The Fun Zone in Cedar Rapids — giving you access to all attractions for a full day of excitement.
Also included:
Whether it's a family outing, road trip, or summer day trip, this basket is packed with everything you need to make memories.
✨ Perfect for families who love adventure!
Starting bid
📸 Riverside Studios Photography Gift Certificate 📸
Capture life’s special moments with this $50 gift certificate to Riverside Studios Photography. Perfect for family photos, milestone moments, senior pictures, or updating your favorite portraits.
Let a professional photographer help you create memories that last a lifetime!
✨ $50 Value
📅 Expires: March 1, 2027
📷 Donated by Riverside Studios Photography
Starting bid
📸 Children’s Photography Session – Micah Lynn Photography 📸
Capture the joy and personality of your little one with a Children’s Photography Session by Micah Lynn Photography in Waukon.
This package includes:
• Child session fee (ages 4 months and up)
• 1 location
• 2 outfit changes
A perfect opportunity to capture beautiful, professional photos of your child during any stage of childhood.
📷 Donated by Micah Lynn Photography
📅 Expires February 2027
📌 Print order required. Not valid with other offers.
A wonderful keepsake opportunity for families!
Starting bid
🐾 Bulldog Fan Gear Package 🐾
Show your Bulldog pride with this great fan bundle! Perfect for cheering on your favorite team.
This package includes:
• Bulldog gear from Bulldog Co.
• Comfortable bleacher chair for game days
Everything you need to stay comfortable while supporting the Bulldogs!
Also..Usborne book and Height Ruler included!
🏈 Bulldog gear and Usborne books donated by Bulldog Co.
🪑 Bleacher chair donated by Ali Werger
Starting bid
🚧 “Dozers & Dinos” Boy Bucket 🦕
Perfect for the little builder or dinosaur lover in your life! This fun and cozy bundle includes:
• Handy activity bucket
• Dino Scratch Art activity set for creative fun
• Big Blanket Company Kids Wearable Snuggie/Hideout Hoodie in a fun construction pattern
Great for playtime, cozy movie nights, creative activities, or imaginative adventures.
✨ Approximate value: $100
Donated by the Freilinger Family
Starting bid
🚧 “Dozers & Dinos” Boy Bucket 🦕
Perfect for the little builder or dinosaur lover in your life! This fun and cozy bundle includes:
• Handy activity bucket
• Dino Scratch Art activity set for creative fun
• Big Blanket Company Kids Wearable Snuggie/Hideout Hoodie in a fun construction pattern
Great for playtime, cozy movie nights, creative activities, or imaginative adventures.
✨ Approximate value: $100
Donated by the Frielinger Family
Starting bid
✝️ “He Is Risen” Easter & Craft Basket ✝️
A meaningful and creative basket perfect for little ones! This special bundle helps children explore the Easter story while enjoying fun, hands-on activities.
This basket includes:
• Talking Jesus Doll and Book
• Easter Watercolor Painting Pack
• Scratch Art Activity Set
A wonderful combination of faith, creativity, and play, perfect for celebrating the Easter season with children.
✨ Approximate value: $75
Perfect for Easter baskets, Sunday school families, or meaningful kids activities at home.
Donated by the Freilinger Family
Starting bid
✝️ “He Is Risen” Easter & Craft Basket ✝️
A meaningful and creative basket perfect for little ones! This special bundle helps children explore the Easter story while enjoying fun, hands-on activities.
This basket includes:
• Talking Jesus Doll and Book
• Easter Watercolor Painting Pack
• Scratch Art Activity Set
A wonderful combination of faith, creativity, and play, perfect for celebrating the Easter season with children.
✨ Approximate value: $75
Perfect for Easter baskets, Sunday school families, or meaningful kids activities at home.
Donated by the Freilinger Family
Starting bid
Original Stair Slide – 3 Pack
Bring the playground home! This 3-pack of Original Stair Slides quickly transforms your staircase into a thrilling slide for hours of indoor fun. A hit for kids and the perfect way to keep them active year-round.
($200 Value)
Donated by Stephanie Steele
Starting bid
Stay Cool with This Snack & Sip Bundle!
This Igloo cooler bundle donated by Brenen’s Painting is packed and ready for fun! Inside you’ll find a canteen, koozies, and a selection of sweet and salty snacks perfect for road trips, game days, lake days, or relaxing with friends. Just add ice and your favorite drinks!
Starting bid
“Fun in the Sun” Bundle
A waterproof Bogg Bag loaded with summer must-haves! Includes 2 Owala water bottles, 4 beach towels, Snackle Box, and sun protection — everything you need for the perfect beach or pool day.
Donated by Luana Savings Bank
Starting bid
⛳Fore! A Perfect Day of Golf for Four
Description:
Round up your golf crew and enjoy 18 holes of golf for four players with cart included at Tri City Golf Club in Luana. Perfect for a day of friendly competition, fresh air, and fun on the fairway. Whether you're chasing birdies or just enjoying the ride, this experience is sure to be a hole-in-one!
Starting bid
Kids Crafting Basket includes:
Storage bin with lid
Assorted tissue paper
Construction paper
Water color paper
Sketch pad
Water color paints
Silicone mat
Crayola Washable Markers
Crayola Washable Crayons
Crayola Washable Project Paint
Assorted pant brushes
Assorted crafting tools
Kid scissors
Glue sticks
Pencils
Fun sponges for ‘stamping’
$80 value.
Donated by the Dettman Family
Starting bid
A variety of easter decorations, a yellow "The Store on Main" Tshirt size large, a bag of easter gummy candies, and 2 free drink coupons.
Donated by The Store on Main
Starting bid
Kids Gardening Bucket includes:
Strawberry Plant, assortment of seeds, starter pots, gardening gloves, ball cap, Dino light-up boots, kid approved watering can, Kid friendly rakes, hoe, and shovel
Starting bid
3 art pieces, 1 childrens book, and a gemstone necklace donated by various artists of the The Left Bank
Starting bid
Everything you need to start your own garden! This gardening bundle includes a knee mat, seed trays, spade, rack, pruning shears, water sprayer, seedling pots, gardening gloves, and seed starting pellets. Also included are 4 packets of flower seeds and 10 packets of vegetable and herb seeds to help you grow a beautiful and productive garden this season.
Perfect for both beginner gardeners and seasoned green thumbs!
Donated by M's Machines
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care with this Style & Shine Hair Care Bundle! This set includes hair clips, a styling brush, Kenra hairspray, Amika hair care products, a hot tool mat, and a convenient clear on-the-go bag to keep everything organized. Perfect for everyday styling or travel, this bundle has everything you need to keep your hair looking its best.
Donated by Signatures Salon
Starting bid
2 Driftless Cattle Co Hats and $100 GC to Driftless Cattle Co.
Donated by the Martins Family
Starting bid
Crossing rivers bag, cutting board and knife combo and spatula. $10 gift Certificate to Center Street bar and Grill and $25 gift certificate to Peak Fuel
Donated by Crossing Rivers Health
Peak Fuel- McGregor
Center Street Bar and Grill
Starting bid
Crossing Rivers bag and Crossing rivers tumbler along with a $25 GC to Peak Fuel of McGregor and a $10 GC to Center Street Bar and Grill of Monona!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little relaxation and beauty with this Self-Care & Style Basket donated by T’s Hair Salon. This bundle includes a mix of hair care and spa-inspired items to help you feel refreshed and pampered.
Included in this basket:
• BioSilk Silk Therapy hair care product
• Ionic facial steamer (with built-in UV light)
• Silicone facial cleansing brushes
• Bottle of wine
• Decorative display basket
Perfect for a self-care night at home or a relaxing beauty routine!
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