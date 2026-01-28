Smith and Bulldog Childcare and Learning Centers
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Smith and Bulldog Childcare and Learning Centers

About this event

Sales closed

Smith and Bulldog Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

704 S Page St, Monona, IA 52159, USA

Womans Club Basket item
Womans Club Basket
$20

Starting bid

❄️ Cooler & Snack Basket ❄️
Perfect for road trips, game days, or relaxing outdoors! This basket includes a cooler, two skinny can koozies, Dot’s Pretzels, and a 12-pack of Bubbler—everything you need to keep drinks cold and snacks close by.

Donated by the Woman’s Club.

NEIT Love your Hair Basket item
NEIT Love your Hair Basket
$20

Starting bid

💇‍♀️ Style & Shine Hair Care Basket 💇‍♀️
Treat yourself to the ultimate hair care bundle! This basket includes a Shark SpeedStyle dryer, Unbrush (large and mini), a satin pillowcase, and satin scrunchies to help keep hair smooth and healthy. It also includes a gift certificate to Kirby’s Creations for two haircuts—perfect for a fresh new look!

Donated by NEIT.

NEIT Love your electronics basket item
NEIT Love your electronics basket
$30

Starting bid

🔌 Love Your Electronics Basket 🔌
Upgrade your tech game with this awesome bundle! This basket includes AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation, a 3-in-1 portable wireless charger, and an electronics organizer—perfect for keeping your devices charged, organized, and ready to go wherever life takes you.

Donated by NEIT.

Outdoor Creation Candy Bouquet item
Outdoor Creation Candy Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

🍬 Sweet Treat Tumbler Bouquet 🍬
A fun and unique treat! This item includes a tumbler filled with a colorful candy bouquet plus a $20 off gift certificate to Outdoor Creations in Monona. Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth or treating yourself while planning your next outdoor project!

Donated by Outdoor Creations of Monona. 🌿

Girls Sports T Shirts item
Girls Sports T Shirts
$20

Starting bid

🏀 Girls Sports Tee Shirt Set 🏐
Show off your love for sports in style! This basket includes three handcrafted girls sports-themed t-shirts (Youth Large) featuring fun designs perfect for any young athlete or sports fan.

Handcrafted by Kestyn Fritz.

Doepke Family Game Night item
Doepke Family Game Night
$20

Starting bid

🎲 Family Game Night Basket 🎲
Everything you need for a fun night of friendly competition! Gather the family and enjoy classic games and tasty snacks for the ultimate game night.

Includes:

  • Sorry
  • Connect 4
  • Operation
  • Trouble
  • Yahtzee
  • Popcorn
  • Candy

Donated by the Doepke Family.

Cram Family 3M Basket item
Cram Family 3M Basket
$20

Starting bid

🛠️ 3M Essentials Basket 🛠️
Packed with a variety of useful 3M products, this basket is perfect for home projects, organization, and everyday fixes. A practical bundle full of trusted essentials you’ll be glad to have on hand!

Donated by the Cram Family.

The Brim Basket item
The Brim Basket
$10

Starting bid

☕ McGregor Coffee Lover Basket ☕
Start your morning the local way! This basket includes a McGregor coffee mug and a $10 gift certificate to The Brim—perfect for enjoying your favorite coffee or treat.

Donated by the Palmer Family.

Fisk Farm and Home Basket item
Fisk Farm and Home Basket
$20

Starting bid

🧰 Snack & Chill Basket 🧰
Perfect for workdays, road trips, or relaxing after a long day! This basket includes a Milwaukee cooler bag filled with popcorn, pretzels, jerky, and Fisk Farm & Home koozies—everything you need to keep your snacks cool and your drinks cold.

Donated by Fisk Farm & Home.

Hall Roberts Basket and Lloyd Fencing Gift Basket item
Hall Roberts Basket and Lloyd Fencing Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

🧊 Outdoor Essentials Basket 🧊
Perfect for work or play outdoors! This bundle includes a thermal tumbler, Grizzly can koozie, salt assortment, and electrolyte drink pouches to keep you refreshed and ready for the day. It also includes a gift certificate for 10% off fencing work or skidsteer services—a great bonus for anyone with outdoor projects on the horizon!

Pedretti Family Movie Basket item
Pedretti Family Movie Basket
$20

Starting bid

🎬 Family Movie Night Basket 🍿
Grab the popcorn and settle in! This basket includes popcorn, assorted movie theater candy, and a $25 Disney+ gift card—everything you need for the perfect cozy movie night at home. Donated by the Pedretti Family!

Beach Toys Basket item
Beach Toys Basket
$20

Starting bid

☀️ Backyard Summer Fun Basket ☀️
Everything you need for the perfect summer day! This basket includes a water gun, sidewalk chalk, sand toys, a baseball bat, and a click ball game—plus bubbles for even more outdoor fun. Perfect for kids who love sunshine, playtime, and making summer memories!

Baby Item Basket item
Baby Item Basket
$20

Starting bid

👶 Sweet Baby Bundle 👶
Perfect for a new little one! This adorable bundle includes an infant-sized onesie, cuddly stuffy, pacifiers, two cozy blankets, and a cute children’s book—everything to keep baby comfy, soothed, and ready for snuggles and story time.

Tumbler and Candy Bouquet by Outdoor Creations item
Tumbler and Candy Bouquet by Outdoor Creations
$20

Starting bid

🍬 Sweet Treat Tumbler Bouquet 🍬
A fun and unique treat! This item includes a tumbler filled with a colorful candy bouquet plus a $20 off gift certificate to Outdoor Creations in Monona. Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth or treating yourself while planning your next outdoor project!

Donated by Outdoor Creations. 🌿

Hawkeye Basket by the Doepke Family item
Hawkeye Basket by the Doepke Family
$20

Starting bid

🖤💛 Hawkeye Fan Basket 💛🖤
Perfect for any Iowa Hawkeyes fan! Includes a Hawkeye flag, cozy throw blanket, handmade towels, game day clear bag, tumbler, soup bowl holder, deck of cards, and a bottle opener keychain. Great for tailgates, game days, or showing your Hawkeye pride! Donated by Josie and Rylie Doepke

Let Love Grow by the Engen Family item
Let Love Grow by the Engen Family
$20

Starting bid

🌼 Let Love Grow Garden Basket 🌼
Everything you need to start a beautiful garden! This basket includes wildflower seed mixes for sunny and shady areas, gardening essentials, decorative garden pieces, and a garden gloves—perfect for anyone who loves flowers and spending time outdoors.

“Let Love Grow” — Donated by the Engen Family . 🌸

Pedretti Fishing Basket item
Pedretti Fishing Basket
$20

Starting bid

🎣 Gone Fishing Basket 🎣
Perfect for the fishing enthusiast! This basket includes a Bass Pro Shops tackle bag filled with fishing essentials like lures and gear, plus a sweet treat of Swedish Fish candy. Whether you're heading to the river or relaxing by the lake, you'll be ready to reel one in!

Great for anglers of all ages who love a day on the water.

Kitchen Utensil Basket by Kwilinski Family item
Kitchen Utensil Basket by Kwilinski Family
$20

Starting bid

🍳 Kitchen Essentials Basket 🍳
Perfect for the home chef! This basket includes a stylish colander filled with useful kitchen tools like wooden utensils, chip clips, cooking tongs, and kitchen towels—everything you need to make cooking and food prep a little easier and a lot more fun.

A great addition to any kitchen!

CAT Cooler Donated by Ziegler item
CAT Cooler Donated by Ziegler
$30

Starting bid

🧰 Ultimate Work & Outdoors Bundle 🧰
Built for work, play, and everything in between! This bundle includes a CAT 55-quart cooler, a CAT hat, a Ziegler hat, and a Ziegler Companies hoodie—perfect for job sites, tailgates, camping trips, or everyday wear.

A great package for anyone who loves the outdoors or takes pride in hardworking gear!

Ludlow Express Wagon Basket 1 item
Ludlow Express Wagon Basket 1
$20

Starting bid

🚂 Ludlow Express Local Favorites Wagon 🚂
Packed with hometown pride and local treats! This bundle includes Ludlow Express tumblers, hats, and shirts, plus $100 in gift certificates to The Lit House in Monona—perfect for all the boba lovers out there.

Everything comes displayed in a beautiful wooden wagon planter, perfect for décor, plants, or seasonal displays.

Donated by Dave & Missy Fish – Ludlow Express.

Ludlow Express Wagon Basket 2 item
Ludlow Express Wagon Basket 2
$20

Starting bid

🚂 Ludlow Express Local Favorites Wagon X2 🚂
Packed with hometown pride and local treats! This bundle includes Ludlow Express tumblers, hats, and shirts, plus $100 in gift certificates to The Lit House in Monona—perfect for all the boba lovers out there.

Everything comes displayed in a beautiful wooden wagon planter, perfect for décor, plants, or seasonal displays.

Donated by Dave & Missy Fish – Ludlow Express.

Hotwheel Basket item
Hotwheel Basket
$20

Starting bid

🏎️ Hot Wheels Adventure Set 🏎️
Perfect for the little racers in your life! This exciting bundle includes an Adventure Force Pirate Garage race track set featuring a multi-level tower and thrilling track action. It also comes with a basket full of Hot Wheels cars so the fun can start right away.

Get ready for fast cars, big jumps, and endless racing adventures!

Birdnow Basket
$20

Starting bid

🦅 Birdnow Gear Bundle 🦅
Show your Birdnow pride with this great local bundle! This item includes a Birdnow t-shirt, a cozy Birdnow hoodie, and a $50 gift certificate—perfect for upgrading your style or putting toward something special.

A great mix of comfort, local pride, and a little extra spending power!

Donated The Cram Family

Dinner, Movie and KCTN & KADR t-shirts! item
Dinner, Movie and KCTN & KADR t-shirts!
$20

Starting bid

🍔 Dinner & A Movie Night Package 🎬
Plan the perfect night out! This bundle includes a $50 gift certificate to Fort Mulligan’s, KCTN t-shirts, and four movie passes to Elkader Cinema or Prairie Cinema. Enjoy a great meal and then head to the movies for a fun night out with family or friends!

Grizzly Cooler and Edgewood Brat Package item
Grizzly Cooler and Edgewood Brat Package
$30

Starting bid

🧊 Grill & Chill Bundle 🧊
Perfect for summer cookouts and relaxing outdoors! This bundle includes a Grizzly cooler, a cozy beach blanket, and a gift certificate for a brat sampler from Edgewood Locker—everything you need for a great day by the grill, at the park, or by the water.

Great for tailgates, picnics, and backyard BBQs!

Treat yourself Basket item
Treat yourself Basket
$20

Starting bid

💆‍♀️ Relax & Refresh Spa Package 💅
Treat yourself to a little well-deserved pampering! This bundle includes a $40 gift certificate to Indigo Sky Massage in Marquette and a $50 gift certificate to Rendezvous Nails in Prairie du Chien—perfect for a relaxing massage followed by a fresh manicure or pedicure.

A wonderful way to relax, recharge, and feel your best!

Spook Cave Lunch box basket item
Spook Cave Lunch box basket
$20

Starting bid

🧺 Family Adventure & Lunch Pack Bundle 🧺
Perfect for a day of fun and exploring! This bundle includes two Cat & Jack lunch bags and a fun kids lunch pouch, plus 1Adult and 3 Child Spook Cave tour passes for an exciting underground adventure. It also includes a $25 gift certificate to Peak Fuel Nutrition & Wellness in McGregor to recharge after your outing.

A great package for family adventures, field trips, or weekend fun!

R&R Auto Detail Package donated by the Rumph Family item
R&R Auto Detail Package donated by the Rumph Family
$30

Starting bid

🚗 R&R Auto Detailing Package 🚗
Give your vehicle the refresh it deserves! This package includes a professional auto detailing service valued at $200 from R&R Auto Detailing—perfect for making your car look and feel like new again.

Donated by the Rumph Family.

Fun Zone and Lunch boxes item
Fun Zone and Lunch boxes
$20

Starting bid

🎒 Adventure Day Family Basket 🎒

Get ready for a day of fun and exploration! This adventure-ready basket includes three All-Day Adventure Tickets to The Fun Zone in Cedar Rapids — giving you access to all attractions for a full day of excitement.

Also included:

  • Two Cat & Jack lunch bags
  • Fun kids backpack
  • Perfect gear for snacks, travel, and adventure days

Whether it's a family outing, road trip, or summer day trip, this basket is packed with everything you need to make memories.

Perfect for families who love adventure!

Riverside Studios Photography item
Riverside Studios Photography
$20

Starting bid

📸 Riverside Studios Photography Gift Certificate 📸

Capture life’s special moments with this $50 gift certificate to Riverside Studios Photography. Perfect for family photos, milestone moments, senior pictures, or updating your favorite portraits.

Let a professional photographer help you create memories that last a lifetime!

$50 Value
📅 Expires: March 1, 2027
📷 Donated by Riverside Studios Photography

Micah Lynn Photography item
Micah Lynn Photography
$30

Starting bid

📸 Children’s Photography Session – Micah Lynn Photography 📸

Capture the joy and personality of your little one with a Children’s Photography Session by Micah Lynn Photography in Waukon.

This package includes:
Child session fee (ages 4 months and up)
1 location
2 outfit changes

A perfect opportunity to capture beautiful, professional photos of your child during any stage of childhood.

📷 Donated by Micah Lynn Photography
📅 Expires February 2027
📌 Print order required. Not valid with other offers.

A wonderful keepsake opportunity for families!

Bulldog Co Gear and Bleacher chair From Ali item
Bulldog Co Gear and Bleacher chair From Ali item
Bulldog Co Gear and Bleacher chair From Ali
$20

Starting bid

🐾 Bulldog Fan Gear Package 🐾

Show your Bulldog pride with this great fan bundle! Perfect for cheering on your favorite team.

This package includes:
Bulldog gear from Bulldog Co.
Comfortable bleacher chair for game days


Everything you need to stay comfortable while supporting the Bulldogs!


Also..Usborne book and Height Ruler included!


🏈 Bulldog gear and Usborne books donated by Bulldog Co.
🪑 Bleacher chair donated by Ali Werger

Dozer and Dino Bucket 1 item
Dozer and Dino Bucket 1 item
Dozer and Dino Bucket 1
$20

Starting bid

🚧 “Dozers & Dinos” Boy Bucket 🦕

Perfect for the little builder or dinosaur lover in your life! This fun and cozy bundle includes:

• Handy activity bucket
Dino Scratch Art activity set for creative fun
Big Blanket Company Kids Wearable Snuggie/Hideout Hoodie in a fun construction pattern

Great for playtime, cozy movie nights, creative activities, or imaginative adventures.

Approximate value: $100

Donated by the Freilinger Family

Dozer and Dino Bucket 2 item
Dozer and Dino Bucket 2 item
Dozer and Dino Bucket 2
$20

Starting bid

🚧 “Dozers & Dinos” Boy Bucket 🦕

Perfect for the little builder or dinosaur lover in your life! This fun and cozy bundle includes:

• Handy activity bucket
Dino Scratch Art activity set for creative fun
Big Blanket Company Kids Wearable Snuggie/Hideout Hoodie in a fun construction pattern

Great for playtime, cozy movie nights, creative activities, or imaginative adventures.

Approximate value: $100

Donated by the Frielinger Family

He is Risen Basket 1 item
He is Risen Basket 1
$10

Starting bid

✝️ “He Is Risen” Easter & Craft Basket ✝️

A meaningful and creative basket perfect for little ones! This special bundle helps children explore the Easter story while enjoying fun, hands-on activities.

This basket includes:
Talking Jesus Doll and Book
Easter Watercolor Painting Pack
Scratch Art Activity Set

A wonderful combination of faith, creativity, and play, perfect for celebrating the Easter season with children.

Approximate value: $75

Perfect for Easter baskets, Sunday school families, or meaningful kids activities at home.

Donated by the Freilinger Family

He is Risen Basket 2 item
He is Risen Basket 2
$20

Starting bid

✝️ “He Is Risen” Easter & Craft Basket ✝️

A meaningful and creative basket perfect for little ones! This special bundle helps children explore the Easter story while enjoying fun, hands-on activities.

This basket includes:
Talking Jesus Doll and Book
Easter Watercolor Painting Pack
Scratch Art Activity Set

A wonderful combination of faith, creativity, and play, perfect for celebrating the Easter season with children.

Approximate value: $75

Perfect for Easter baskets, Sunday school families, or meaningful kids activities at home.

Donated by the Freilinger Family

Original Stair Slide item
Original Stair Slide
$20

Starting bid

Original Stair Slide – 3 Pack
Bring the playground home! This 3-pack of Original Stair Slides quickly transforms your staircase into a thrilling slide for hours of indoor fun. A hit for kids and the perfect way to keep them active year-round.
($200 Value)

Donated by Stephanie Steele

Brenen's Painting basket item
Brenen's Painting basket
$20

Starting bid

Stay Cool with This Snack & Sip Bundle!


This Igloo cooler bundle donated by Brenen’s Painting is packed and ready for fun! Inside you’ll find a canteen, koozies, and a selection of sweet and salty snacks perfect for road trips, game days, lake days, or relaxing with friends. Just add ice and your favorite drinks!

"Fun in the Sun" Bundle item
"Fun in the Sun" Bundle
$20

Starting bid

“Fun in the Sun” Bundle
A waterproof Bogg Bag loaded with summer must-haves! Includes 2 Owala water bottles, 4 beach towels, Snackle Box, and sun protection — everything you need for the perfect beach or pool day.

Donated by Luana Savings Bank

TriCity Golf Club Package item
TriCity Golf Club Package
$20

Starting bid

Fore! A Perfect Day of Golf for Four

Description:
Round up your golf crew and enjoy 18 holes of golf for four players with cart included at Tri City Golf Club in Luana. Perfect for a day of friendly competition, fresh air, and fun on the fairway. Whether you're chasing birdies or just enjoying the ride, this experience is sure to be a hole-in-one!

Childrens Craft Basket item
Childrens Craft Basket
$20

Starting bid

Kids Crafting Basket includes:

Storage bin with lid

Assorted tissue paper

Construction paper

Water color paper

Sketch pad

Water color paints

Silicone mat

Crayola Washable Markers

Crayola Washable Crayons

Crayola Washable Project Paint

Assorted pant brushes

Assorted crafting tools

Kid scissors

Glue sticks

Pencils

Fun sponges for ‘stamping’

$80 value. 

Donated by the Dettman Family

The Store on Main Basket item
The Store on Main Basket
$20

Starting bid

A variety of easter decorations, a yellow "The Store on Main" Tshirt size large, a bag of easter gummy candies, and 2 free drink coupons. 

Donated by The Store on Main

Watch Me Bloom Bucket item
Watch Me Bloom Bucket
$20

Starting bid

Kids Gardening Bucket includes:

Strawberry Plant, assortment of seeds, starter pots, gardening gloves, ball cap, Dino light-up boots, kid approved watering can, Kid friendly rakes, hoe, and shovel

The Left Bank Basket item
The Left Bank Basket
$20

Starting bid

3 art pieces, 1 childrens book, and a gemstone necklace donated by various artists of the The Left Bank

M's Machines Gardening Basket item
M's Machines Gardening Basket
$30

Starting bid


Everything you need to start your own garden! This gardening bundle includes a knee mat, seed trays, spade, rack, pruning shears, water sprayer, seedling pots, gardening gloves, and seed starting pellets. Also included are 4 packets of flower seeds and 10 packets of vegetable and herb seeds to help you grow a beautiful and productive garden this season.

Perfect for both beginner gardeners and seasoned green thumbs!

Donated by M's Machines

Signitures Salon Basket item
Signitures Salon Basket
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little self-care with this Style & Shine Hair Care Bundle! This set includes hair clips, a styling brush, Kenra hairspray, Amika hair care products, a hot tool mat, and a convenient clear on-the-go bag to keep everything organized. Perfect for everyday styling or travel, this bundle has everything you need to keep your hair looking its best.

Donated by Signatures Salon

Martins Family Basket item
Martins Family Basket
$20

Starting bid

2 Driftless Cattle Co Hats and $100 GC to Driftless Cattle Co.


Donated by the Martins Family

Crossing Rivers and GC Basket 1 item
Crossing Rivers and GC Basket 1
$20

Starting bid

Crossing rivers bag, cutting board and knife combo and spatula. $10 gift Certificate to Center Street bar and Grill and $25 gift certificate to Peak Fuel

Donated by Crossing Rivers Health

Peak Fuel- McGregor

Center Street Bar and Grill

Crossing Rivers and GC Basket 2 item
Crossing Rivers and GC Basket 2
$20

Starting bid

Crossing Rivers bag and Crossing rivers tumbler along with a $25 GC to Peak Fuel of McGregor and a $10 GC to Center Street Bar and Grill of Monona!

✨ Self-Care & Style Basket item
✨ Self-Care & Style Basket
$20

Starting bid


Treat yourself to a little relaxation and beauty with this Self-Care & Style Basket donated by T’s Hair Salon. This bundle includes a mix of hair care and spa-inspired items to help you feel refreshed and pampered.

Included in this basket:
• BioSilk Silk Therapy hair care product
• Ionic facial steamer (with built-in UV light)
• Silicone facial cleansing brushes
• Bottle of wine
• Decorative display basket

Perfect for a self-care night at home or a relaxing beauty routine!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!