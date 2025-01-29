Smith Handy Smith Foundation's Valentine Raffle 2025

A Valentine Basket for Her...
$20
This lovely basket is full of great thing to make your sweet heart smile on Valentine's Day.. Bottle of Red Road Winery with two wine flutes, a warm Blanket, as well as a mix of snack items (chocolate, popcorn, etc.).
A Valentine Basket for Him...
$20
This lovely basket is full of great thing to make your sweet heart smile on Valentine's Day.. Bottle of Crown with two Crown Royalal glass, a mix of snack items (jerky, chocolate, etc.).
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing