A lime green cooler, a white portable speaker, and a box are stacked in the foreground, with a large green float and a pontoon boat in the background.
Smith Mountain Lake Association

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Smith Mountain Lake Association

About this raffle

Smith Mountain Lake Association's Dock Package Raffle

One chance of winning
$20

Disclaimer: This raffle is conducted in accordance with all applicable Virginia state raffle laws and regulations. Colors of items included in the package may vary based on availability. Winner does not need to be present to win but must be able to arrange pickup of prize items within 1 week of winning. Raffle ticket purchases are considered donations to the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) and are non-refundable.

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