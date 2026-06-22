Smith Mountain Lake Association's Dock Package Raffle

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About this raffle
Disclaimer: This raffle is conducted in accordance with all applicable Virginia state raffle laws and regulations. Colors of items included in the package may vary based on availability. Winner does not need to be present to win but must be able to arrange pickup of prize items within 1 week of winning. Raffle ticket purchases are considered donations to the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) and are non-refundable.
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