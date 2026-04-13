Hosted by

Smith Valley School PTC

About this event

Sales closed

Smith Valley School’s PTC Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2901 U.S. Hwy 2 W, Kalispell, MT 59901, USA

Mini Golf at Scout & Gather! item
Mini Golf at Scout & Gather!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 rounds of mini golf at Scout and Gather located in beautiful Columbia Falls!

Mini Golf at Scout & Gather item
Mini Golf at Scout & Gather
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 rounds of mini golf at Scout and Gather located in beautiful Columbia Falls!

Day Hike in Glacier Park item
Day Hike in Glacier Park
$50

Starting bid

Explore Glacier National Park with expert guidance

on a Glacier Institute Educational Day Hike! For

those driven by curiosity and exploration, we offer

majestic 3-8 mile guided Glacier Park day hikes of

various intensities that will get your heart and mind

racing. You’ll experience jaw-dropping views while

learning all about Glacier National Park’s animals,

plants, geology, and more. $350 value!

Discovery Flight item
Discovery Flight
$35

Starting bid

Take the controls and experience the thrill of flight in one of our Cessna 172's

Start with 45 minutes of hands-on learning, then soar into the sky for an unforgettable 30-minute flight! For one student and their parent! $200 Value!

Fire Truck Ride item
Fire Truck Ride
$25

Starting bid

Ride home for 2 in style inside one of our very own Smith Valley Fire trucks! *Child must not be in car seat!

Bias Brewing Growlers item
Bias Brewing Growlers
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO growler refills at our local brewery - Bias Brewing!

Clark’s Cubs Indoor Playspace item
Clark’s Cubs Indoor Playspace
$25

Starting bid

Have a party but nowhere to host it? This gift certificate is for you! Enjoy the freedom to host a party rain or shine. Perfect for young and old! $250 Value!

Running Wild West Photo Shoot item
Running Wild West Photo Shoot
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a photography session for your family, a couple, or even of pets! Photos last a lifetime so place your bid now!

Concert Tickets! item
Concert Tickets!
$50

Starting bid

6 GA tickets to Ian Musnik at Happy's Inn! item
6 GA tickets to Ian Musnik at Happy's Inn!
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to Sara Evans! item
4 tickets to Sara Evans!
$50

Starting bid

Fish On Charters Half Fishing day for 2! item
Fish On Charters Half Fishing day for 2!
$100

Starting bid

La-Z-Boy recliner item
La-Z-Boy recliner
$200

Starting bid

Check out this la-Z-Boy recliner! Donated my Bitneys Furniture, this piece will look amazing in any space in your house! $1,100 value!

6 GA tickets to Byran Martin at Happy's Inn! item
6 GA tickets to Byran Martin at Happy's Inn!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night watching Bryan Martin at Happy’s Inn. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!