Smith Valley School’s PTC Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy 2 rounds of mini golf at Scout and Gather located in beautiful Columbia Falls!
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 rounds of mini golf at Scout and Gather located in beautiful Columbia Falls!
Starting bid
Explore Glacier National Park with expert guidance
on a Glacier Institute Educational Day Hike! For
those driven by curiosity and exploration, we offer
majestic 3-8 mile guided Glacier Park day hikes of
various intensities that will get your heart and mind
racing. You’ll experience jaw-dropping views while
learning all about Glacier National Park’s animals,
plants, geology, and more. $350 value!
Starting bid
Take the controls and experience the thrill of flight in one of our Cessna 172's
Start with 45 minutes of hands-on learning, then soar into the sky for an unforgettable 30-minute flight! For one student and their parent! $200 Value!
Starting bid
Ride home for 2 in style inside one of our very own Smith Valley Fire trucks! *Child must not be in car seat!
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Enjoy TWO growler refills at our local brewery - Bias Brewing!
Starting bid
Have a party but nowhere to host it? This gift certificate is for you! Enjoy the freedom to host a party rain or shine. Perfect for young and old! $250 Value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a photography session for your family, a couple, or even of pets! Photos last a lifetime so place your bid now!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Check out this la-Z-Boy recliner! Donated my Bitneys Furniture, this piece will look amazing in any space in your house! $1,100 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night watching Bryan Martin at Happy’s Inn.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!