Smithtown Kickers Business Sponsor Banner Program

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a low but desirable location throughout the Moriches Park.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 1 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 2 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 3 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 4 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a location on Field 3 behind the player benches. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of the team all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsor banners will be hung in a location on Field 4 behind the player benches. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of the team all season.
Renews yearly on: August 1
These sponsorships will be added to our teams website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!