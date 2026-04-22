Smithtown Kickers Inc

Offered by

Smithtown Kickers Inc

About the memberships

Smithtown Kickers Business Sponsor Banner Program

Banner Sponsorship
$700

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a low but desirable location throughout the Moriches Park.

Goal Sponsor - Field 1
$1,200

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 1 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.

Goal Sponsor - Field 2
$1,200

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 2 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.

Goal Sponsor - Field 3
$900

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 3 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.

Goal Sponsor - Field 4
$1,000

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a high location on Field 4 behind the goal. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of a goal being scored all season.

Bleacher Sponsor - Field 3
$1,200

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a location on Field 3 behind the player benches. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of the team all season.

Bleacher Sponsor - Field 4
$1,500

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsor banners will be hung in a location on Field 4 behind the player benches. This is an opportunity to have your logo in every photo of the team all season.

Website Only Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: August 1

These sponsorships will be added to our teams website

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