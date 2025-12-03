SML Gives Inc Holiday Benefit Silent Auction

This customizable lake map is crafted from genuine wood and can be personalized with your preferred text, whether it's your family name, home location, a unique location pinpointed on the map, or any other details to make the map more meaningful to you.

Each map is handcrafted using top-quality maple wood, and features a second layer that represents the water, giving the map a beautiful 3D effect. We never charge extra for personalization, and we will provide as many proofs as needed to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your custom wood map.





Choose between 11x14 up to 24x36 with any option, frame style, 3D water effects, and personalize how it suits your space best!





Winner will receive a digital coupon that covers the cost of the map and free expedited shipping.





Beautifully made. Locally inspired. A true tribute to the lake we love.





Retail Value $265.00





3D Wood Lake Maps for Lake House Decor | Waypoint Maps