SML Gives Inc

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SML Gives Inc

About this event

Sales closed

SML Gives Inc Holiday Benefit Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall, VA 24176, USA

Twisted Scissors Gift basket item
Twisted Scissors Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Twisted Scissors Gift Basket featuring UNITE® styling products including thickening cream, detangling spray, hair accessories, koozies, and hair bush.


Retail Value $100.00

Generously donated by Twisted Scissors.


Twisted Scizzors | Facebook

Full Boat Detail item
Full Boat Detail
$150

Starting bid

Get your boat detailed and ready for summer with this awesome boat detail job from Page Detailing. Valued at a minimum of $800.00, this gift certificate not only supports SML Gives Inc's mobile food distributions, it will help get your boat ready for summer!


Page Detailing will clean your boat or car:

Top to Bottom

Inside and Out

You Park It, We Clean It

For any Occasion

We Come to You

DOCKs, BUILDINGs, & HOMEs

Top to Bottom

Pressure Wash & Deep Clean

For any Occasion

We Come to You

Pricing based on condition



Retail Value $800.00


Generously provided by Page Detailing


Page Detailing | Boats, Cars, Buildings | SML Area | We Come To You!

Dock Pressure Washing Session item
Dock Pressure Washing Session
$150

Starting bid

Get your dock pressure washed and looking great before those summer guests get here! Page Detailing does an amazing job. Valued at a minimum of $800.00, this gift certificate not only supports SML Gives Inc's mobile food distributions, but it will also help get your dock ready for summer!


Page Detailing will also clean your boat or car:

Top to Bottom

Inside and Out

You Park It, We Clean It

For any Occasion

We Come to You

DOCKs, BUILDINGs, & HOMEs

Top to Bottom

Pressure Wash & Deep Clean

For any Occasion

We Come to You

Pricing based on condition



Retail Value $800.00


Generously provided by Page Detailing


Page Detailing | Boats, Cars, Buildings | SML Area | We Come To You!

Dillon Docks - Spring Service/Cable Change/Inspection item
Dillon Docks - Spring Service/Cable Change/Inspection item
Dillon Docks - Spring Service/Cable Change/Inspection
$500

Starting bid

Boat lifts and docks are a great way to enhance your waterfront property and add lasting value to your home. But inspections are key to keeping these attractive features in top shape to ensure your investment stays sound and your property safe. Our comprehensive Boat Lift and Dock Inspection can help you extend the lifespan of your waterfront property by helping you avoid minor issues from becoming costly repairs.


Our thorough inspection covers structural components, electrical systems, safety features, and environmental factors. It includes assessing pilings, decking, cables, winches, lighting, and more.


Donated by Dillon Docks

Retail Value $1,300.00

Complimentary Day Boat Rental - Goodhue Company item
Complimentary Day Boat Rental - Goodhue Company
$150

Starting bid

Goodhue Boat Company offers rental locations at some of the most scenic lakes in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Explore Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Sunapee, and Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire; Sebago Lake and Long Lake/Brandy Pond in Maine; and Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Each location provides easy access to the water and unforgettable views for your perfect day on the lake.


Donated by Goodhue Boat Company


Retail Value $600.00


Rentals - Goodhue Boat Company

YOLOtek® NavLIGHT SHOW 4ft. now with RedWhiteBlue Modes item
YOLOtek® NavLIGHT SHOW 4ft. now with RedWhiteBlue Modes
$75

Starting bid

The most epic navlight in the world. The best way to stay safe & have fun & now with a dozen Red, White & Blue Modes #AMERICA ... YES, it is Coast Guard Approved 2NM (nautical mile) visibility. The Top 6" remain white when lights are on.

Below the white lights, you can express your mood with a remote control to select one of 12 solid colors & over 130 light patterns & now with a dozen Red, White & Blue Patterns #America Watch folks faces light-up when you pull up with the coolest navlight on the planet.


Retail Value $190.00


Generously provided by Aullsome Lake, LLC


NavLIGHT SHOW 4ft. now with RedWhiteBlue Modes [360/LED] – YOLOtek

Billy's Slapp'n Sauce 3 Bottle Gift Pack item
Billy's Slapp'n Sauce 3 Bottle Gift Pack
$10

Starting bid

Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce. Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Gate City Red IPA is a traditional BBQ Sauce with a kick. Sweet upfront with heat on the back-end and accented with a rich full bodied IPA that is finished off with Billy’s special spice blend. 'Slapp' it on your favorite everything! NC made and named in honor of Greensboro’s railroad nickname as the "gateway" to the West and South.


Retail Value $30.00

Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.


Billy's Slapp'n Sauce – MUSTARD IPA BBQ SAUCE

Billy's Slapp'n Sauce 3 Bottle Gift Pack item
Billy's Slapp'n Sauce 3 Bottle Gift Pack
$10

Starting bid

Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce. Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Gate City Red IPA is a traditional BBQ Sauce with a kick. Sweet upfront with heat on the back-end and accented with a rich full bodied IPA that is finished off with Billy’s special spice blend. 'Slapp' it on your favorite everything! NC made and named in honor of Greensboro’s railroad nickname as the "gateway" to the West and South.


Retail Value $30.00

Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.


Billy's Slapp'n Sauce – MUSTARD IPA BBQ SAUCE

Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Basket & In Person Brisket item
Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Basket & In Person Brisket item
Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Basket & In Person Brisket
$50

Starting bid

Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce Gift Basket. Included with this gift basket is a chance to have ol Billy provide his famous smoked brisket for an occasion of your choice. Win this gift basket full of slapp'n good sauces and Billy himself will come to your event and prepare a brisket for your next holiday or family gathering. Billy's support for the community is overwhelming with this generous offer to help make this auction a success.


Retail Value $175.00

Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.


Billy's Slapp'n Sauce – MUSTARD IPA BBQ SAUCE

BRAND NEW IN BOX 4 PC ALUMINUM CHAIR SET item
BRAND NEW IN BOX 4 PC ALUMINUM CHAIR SET item
BRAND NEW IN BOX 4 PC ALUMINUM CHAIR SET
$50

Starting bid

BRAND NEW IN BOX

4 PC ALUMINUM CHAIR SET


Upgrade your patio experience with this Home Decorators Collection Cooper Springs White 4-Piece Aluminum Commercial Grade Sling Outdoor Chair Set. Four sling bucket chairs with plenty of room to entertain. This durable set features aluminum frames and a matte white powder-coated finish. The white sling fabric is UV-resistant to prevent fading.

Highlights

  • Perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment
  • Aluminum frame with a matte white powder-coated finish
  • White sling fabric is comfortable and UV-resistant
  • Sturdy aluminum frame chairs for comfort
  • Easy to clean with mild soap and water
  • Assembly required; tools provided


Retail Value $599.99


Generously provided by Aullsome Lake, LLC.

Pick up should be scheduled after the close of the auction. Item will not be onsite at Magnum the day of the benefit. Chairs come in a box, unassembled**

WetSteps Safety Dock Stairs with Installation item
WetSteps Safety Dock Stairs with Installation item
WetSteps Safety Dock Stairs with Installation
$600

Starting bid

This innovative, all aluminum dock ladder makes it easy and safe to get in & out of the water, while the durable, lightweight design makes it easy to lift out for dry storage. The WetSteps, EZ Stairs for your dock or pool are an innovative concept in dock ladders. The ergonomic design makes entering and exiting the water from any platform an effortless and safe experience for all ages. The stair step design allows you to comfortably walk out of the water, not climb.


The donation includes the following:

1.  A welded 5-step WetSteps ladder in plain marine aluminum.  This size is suitable for installation on a floating dock.

2.  Installation of the 5-step WetSteps ladder.

The total value of the 5-step WetSteps ladder and installation is approximately $1,200.

If the winner of this prize would like to have the WetSteps ladder powder coated, it can be the single color of their choice for $250 (at cost).


https://www.facebook.com/WetStepsVirginia


Southlake Spa & Salt Room Gift Basket item
Southlake Spa & Salt Room Gift Basket item
Southlake Spa & Salt Room Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Southlake Salt Room & Spa gift basket. Southlake Spa & Salt Room is nestled in the quiet wooded corner of our 50 acre farm in Southwest Virginia. We intricately designed the structure of the facility sourcing the most environmentally responsible materials. Our vintage grain bin creates a truly unique experience with a salt room on the first floor and a dramatic vaulted ceiling yoga room on the second floor. The agricultural roots of the serene south stretches throughout the spa.


Southlake Spa & Salt Room Gift Basket

To Go Spa Items

Collagen Eye Masks

Collagen Hand Masks

Collagen Face/Neck Masks

Collagen Knee to Toes Masks

CBD Relaxation Candle\Essential Oil De-Stress Roller

Himalayan Salt Foot Soak

Himalayan Salt Bar


Retail Value $90.00

Donated by Southlake Spa & Salt Room


Salt Room Therapy | Wellness Spa | Virginia


Patriot Fishing Charter for 4 with Lunch provided at Magnum item
Patriot Fishing Charter for 4 with Lunch provided at Magnum item
Patriot Fishing Charter for 4 with Lunch provided at Magnum
$250

Starting bid

Patriot Fishing Charters is a veteran owned, operated, and captained Striper charter based out of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. What began as an Army Veteran’s pastime, turned into an experience for locals and visitors to SML! Join veteran and patriot, Captain John, for the catch of a lifetime. This trip is for four people and includes lunch at Magnum Point Marina.


Retail Value $600


Generously provided by Patriot Fishing Charters & Magnum Point Marina


Home — Patriot Fishing Charters

Mercy Me Concert Tickets 3/13/2026 - Fairfax, VA 7:00PM item
Mercy Me Concert Tickets 3/13/2026 - Fairfax, VA 7:00PM
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to see Mercy Me @ Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday, March 13th @ 7:00 PM. Tickets will be transferred electronically before the event.


Generously provided by Gary Hoffman of Live Nation


Retail Value $120.00


MercyMe - 2025 Tour Dates & Concert Schedule - Live Nation

Maid 4 You Detail House Cleaning Service item
Maid 4 You Detail House Cleaning Service
$50

Starting bid

Maid 4 You is a locally-owned and operated business in Bedford County, Virginia. We specialize in residential cleaning on a regularly scheduled or as-needed basis, light commercial cleaning, floor stripping/waxing, and construction or re-model cleanup.


All of our professional cleaning personnel are courteous, respectful of your wishes and your property, and they are all bonded and insured.


We serve Bedford, Lynchburg, and the Smith Mountain Lake area within an approximate 30-mile radius of our location.


Please call us to schedule an appointment for your full service four hour cleaning/detail.


Retail Value $200


Generously provided by Tina with Maid4You


Home - Maid 4 you SML - Maid4u

20 lbs Diamond S Farms item
20 lbs Diamond S Farms item
20 lbs Diamond S Farms
$75

Starting bid

The best source of high-quality protein. Born & raised on the local Diamond S Farm in Union Hall, VA, this natural angus beef comes from cows that were grown on grass and finished on corn the “old fashion way” for unsurpassed flavor.


  • No growth hormones and antibiotic free
  • Processed locally, delivered frozen
  • Dry aged 2-3 weeks guarantees excellent tenderness and juiciness
  • No preservatives added, vaccum sealed and labeled, for maximun freshness


Retail Value $140.00


Generously provided by Eddie & Debbie Shelton of Diamond S Farms

Large - Carhartt - Loose Fit Firm Duck® Insulated Coat item
Large - Carhartt - Loose Fit Firm Duck® Insulated Coat
$50

Starting bid

Size Large/Brown

Warmth Rating Earned: Level 3 - Warmest


Engineered For High Warmth in Severely Cold Conditions. See Technology section below for more details.


This men's coat puts a tough barrier between you and the elements. It's made with heavyweight firm-hand duck, which only gets better with time. Built for cold temperatures, this coat features a smooth quilted lining as well as the warmest insulation we offer. The two-way front zip brings some comfort to long hours behind the wheel.


Features

  • 12-ounce, heavyweight firm-hand, 100% ringspun cotton duck
  • Quilted nylon lining for easy on and off; Arctic weight 100% polyester insulation for ultimate warmth
  • Carhartt-strong, triple-stitched main seams
  • Pleated bi-swing back for extra stretch across the shoulders
  • Full two-way brass zip front with hook-and-loop storm flap
  • Internal rib-knit storm cuffs with ergonomically shaped sleeve hems help keep out the cold
  • Two chest pockets with flap and hook-and-loop closure
  • Two large lower-front pockets
  • Two inner pockets


Retail Value $139.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Loose Fit Firm Duck Insulated Traditional Coat - 3 Warmest Rating | REG | Carhartt

Large - Carhartt - Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit item
Large - Carhartt - Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit item
Large - Carhartt - Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit item
Large - Carhartt - Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit
$50

Starting bid

Size Large/Black

Description

Work doesn't stop for thunderstorms or rain showers, and this men's waterproof jacket is made to stand up to the weather so you can get the job done. Waterproof and breathable thanks to built-in Storm Defender® technology, it keeps the rain out but also lets sweat escape. A detachable hood and an adjustable droptail hem provide full coverage, while the loose fit gives you plenty of room for layering.

Features

  • 7.3-ounce, 100% nylon
  • Mesh-lined body for breathability; Nylon taffeta sleeve lining for easy on-and-off
  • Storm Defender® waterproof, breathable technology stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out
  • Wind Fighter® technology tames the wind
  • Fully-taped, waterproof seams; 10K / 10K waterproof breathability rating
  • Detachable, drawcord-adjustable roll-away hood anchors in place when not in use
  • Full zip with inner and outer storm flaps
  • Internal rib-knit storm cuffs with hook-and-loop adjustable closure help keep out the cold
  • Adjustable droptail hem for added coverage
  • Secure zippered chest pocket with storm flap
  • Two secure zippered lower pockets with storm flaps

Retail Value $164.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit - Heavyweight | REG | Carhartt

Large - Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest item
Large - Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest item
Large - Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest item
Large - Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest
$40

Starting bid

Size Large/Brown

Description

Layer up and head out into the field comfortably on cool days in this sherpa-lined vest. Featuring a rugged cotton duck exterior for durability, the sherpa lining provides additional warmth. A zip pocket on the chest and two inside pockets provide storage for the tools of your trade.


Features

  • 12-ounce, 100% ringspun cotton washed duck
  • Sherpa lining for warmth
  • Map pocket on left chest with zipper closure
  • Two large, sherpa-lined front pockets
  • Two inside pockets
  • Droptail hem for added coverage


Retail Value $89.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Men's Mock-Neck Sherpa-Lined Vest - Loose Fit - Washed Duck | Men's Lightweight Jackets & Outerwear | Carhartt

Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket (Large) item
Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket (Large) item
Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket (Large) item
Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket (Large)
$50

Starting bid

Size Large/Brown

Description

This custom outer layer provides a good supply of inner comfort!

This Carhartt® jacket is made with quality 12-oz 100% ringspun cotton duck material and a 100% polyester thermal lining. Features thermal-lined hood, heavy-duty zippers and triple-needle stitching at the main seams, with rib-knit cuffs and waist. Jackets are loose fit and insulated for increased coverage and added warmth.


Retail Value $129.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket 112473 : 4imprint.com

Carhartt Insulated Active/Loose/Washed Duck (XL) item
Carhartt Insulated Active/Loose/Washed Duck (XL) item
Carhartt Insulated Active/Loose/Washed Duck (XL) item
Carhartt Insulated Active/Loose/Washed Duck (XL)
$50

Starting bid

Size XL/Duck Brown

Description

Engineered For high warmth in severely cold conditions, this update to one of our most popular insulated Active Jacs, the J130, was designed using feedback from our Carhartt Crew. Every detail has been improved wherever possible to enhance functionality and comfort on the job and off.


Features

  • Heavyweight, 12-Ounce 100% ring-spun washed cotton duck
  • Quilted nylon lining for easy on and off; 80g, 100% polyester 3M™ Thinsulate™ featherless insulation for warmth without the weight
  • Carhartt-strong, triple-stitched main seams
  • Cordura®-reinforced sleeve hems resist wear and tear
  • Full-zip front; Attached hood with inner drawcord and cord-lock
  • Internal rib-knit storm cuffs help keep out the cold
  • Elbow pleats for ease of movement
  • Two lined front pockets, one with pen stall
  • Two inner pockets


Retail Value $129.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Men's Insulated Active Jac - Loose Fit - Washed Duck - 3 Warmest Rating | Men's Best Sellers | Carhartt


Carhartt Rain Defender® Relaxed Fit Softshell (XL) item
Carhartt Rain Defender® Relaxed Fit Softshell (XL) item
Carhartt Rain Defender® Relaxed Fit Softshell (XL)
$50

Starting bid

Size XL/Navy

Description

Warmth Rating Earned: Level 1 - Warm


Engineered For Low Warmth in Cooler Conditions. See Technology section below for more details.


This men's jacket gives you the flexibility to move on the job while providing rugged defense against the elements. The heavyweight softshell construction holds its own through wind, cold, and light precipitation. It features a large pocket on the inside as well as three zip pockets on the outside. Previously known as the Crowley Jacket


Features

  • 13.9-ounce, 90% nylon / 10% spandex
  • Rain Defender® durable water repellent (DWR) keeps you dry and moving in light rain
  • Built to move with Rugged Flex® stretch technology
  • Wind Fighter® technology tames the wind
  • Full front zip with chin protector
  • Hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs; Drawcord-adjustable hem
  • Large inner document pocket


Retail Value $129.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Rain Defender® Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Softshell Jacket - 1 Warm Rating | REG | Carhartt

Carhartt 36-Can Duffel Cooler item
Carhartt 36-Can Duffel Cooler item
Carhartt 36-Can Duffel Cooler
$40

Starting bid

Bring your logo with you to the party!

This custom Carhartt® cooler is made of durable materials and ready to tackle any job. Store your lunch, snacks, and beverages in either of the 2 insulated compartments.


  • Outer Material: 600D polyester
  • Durable water repellent finish
  • Foam insulation
  • Heat-sealed, leak-resistant PEVA lining
  • Zippered main compartment
  • Easy-access top Velcro® hatch
  • Slip pocket to front
  • Front daisy chain accent for accessory attachment
  • Insulated side zippered compartment
  • Slip pocket to back
  • Holds 36 standard 12oz cans
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Wrapped grab handles
  • Attached bottle opener to left side
  • Size: 11" H x 15" W x 9" D


Carhartt 36-Can Duffel Cooler 160726 : 4imprint.com


Retail Value $119.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Men's Black North Face Heavyweight Soft Shell Jacket (2XL) item
Men's Black North Face Heavyweight Soft Shell Jacket (2XL) item
Men's Black North Face Heavyweight Soft Shell Jacket (2XL) item
Men's Black North Face Heavyweight Soft Shell Jacket (2XL)
$50

Starting bid

A soft, breathable high-pile backing puts the finishing touch on the Men’s Apex Chromium Thermal Jacket, a versatile windproof and water-repellent option that delivers light warmth and protection in cool conditions.


Features

  • Standard fit
  • Bonded soft shell with a woven face and high-pile fleece backer
  • Windproof fabric
  • Exposed, reverse-coil center front and hand pocket zips
  • Adjustable hook-and-loop cuff tabs
  • Hem cinch-cord
  • Kiss-cut heat transfer logo on left chest and back-right shoulder


Retail Value $189.99

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Men’s Apex Chromium Thermal Jacket | The North Face



Nike Squad 2.0 Duffel item
Nike Squad 2.0 Duffel item
Nike Squad 2.0 Duffel
$20

Starting bid

These Nike® duffels are perfect for teams, clubs, and much more!

  • Material: Recycled polyester dobby
  • Polyurethane coated 50/50 polyester/recycled polyester blend bottom panel
  • Zippered main compartment
  • Zippered front pocket
  • Left side zippered pocket
  • Left side mesh pocket
  • Right side zippered shoe/laundry compartment
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Dual grab handles
  • Capacity: 9.5L
  • Size:11" H x 20" W x 11" D


Retail Value $58.95

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Nike Squad 2.0 Duffel 164804 : 4imprint.com

Bamboo Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station item
Bamboo Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station item
Bamboo Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station item
Bamboo Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station
$10

Starting bid

Get powered up fast with these custom docking stations! Wireless charging stations include a variety of different charging docks for multiple devices. This gadget makes routines less complicated when they can plug them all in and go. Perfect as business gifts or employee milestone gifts.


  • Casing Material: Bamboo
  • Wireless Charging Output: 10 Watts, 5 Volts / 2 Amps (max)
  • Includes a smart watch charger stand, true wireless earbud charging slot, phone/tablet stand and two organizational compartments
  • UL Listed® AC adapter included
  • For wireless charging, device must be Qi® enabled
  • Size: 4-3/4" H x 7-7/8" W x 2-5/16" D


Retail Value $89.50

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com

Glow 3-in-1 MagClickT 15W Wireless Charging Stand item
Glow 3-in-1 MagClickT 15W Wireless Charging Stand
$10

Starting bid

The Glow 3-in-1 MagClick&#8482; 15W Wireless Charging Stand is designed with dedicated charging spots for smartphones, Apple Watches and Airpods/Airpod Pros. The front foldable phone stand spot can hold iPhone 12 models and above magnetically for up to 15W wireless charging. The back spot supports wireless charging at up to 5W for any enabled devices, while the Apple Watch stand can be lifted up with 2.5W wireless charging for iWatches. It also features lights that make it glow! Works with most plastic phone/airpods cases on and includes 39-inch Type-C to Type-C cable. It is recommended to use UL or ETL Listed 30W USB-C power adapter for better performance.


Retail Value $50.74

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Nike Track Jacket - Size XL item
Nike Track Jacket - Size XL
$25

Starting bid

XL - Blue


Prioritize your uniform look in this Nike® track jacket. Features include a polyester construction with a stand-up collar, raglan sleeves, and rib-knit cuffs and waistband. Complete with zippered front pockets and white piping detail down the sleeves. 


Retail Value $99.95

Generously provided by 4Imprint.com


Nike Track Jacket 169793 : 4imprint.com

XL - Nike Performance Stretch 1/2-Zip Pullover item
XL - Nike Performance Stretch 1/2-Zip Pullover
$25

Starting bid

XL - Blue


This Nike® half-zip performance pullover is made of 7.6-oz, 93/7 polyester/spandex. Dri-FIT moisture management wicks away sweat to keep them cool and dry. Designed with open cuffs and hem and a contrast collar and zipper for an eye-catching athletic look.

SML Gives Custom Jewelry Set by PoorProspect item
SML Gives Custom Jewelry Set by PoorProspect item
SML Gives Custom Jewelry Set by PoorProspect item
SML Gives Custom Jewelry Set by PoorProspect
$50

Starting bid


Nautical-Themed Charm Bracelet with Sterling Silver Clasps

Set sail with this beautifully crafted nautical charm bracelet, perfect for ocean lovers and maritime enthusiasts. This unique piece features an array of detailed silver-tone charms including an anchor, ship's wheel, sailboat, and a life ring engraved with "LIFE RING." Each charm is interspersed with vibrant real crystal beads in shades of green, red, purple, and clear, adding a splash of color and personality to the design.

The bracelet is secured with genuine sterling silver clasps, ensuring both elegance and durability. Whether you're adding to your charm collection or gifting a sea-inspired treasure, this bracelet is a standout piece that captures the spirit of the open water.

  • Theme: Nautical
  • Charms: Anchor, Ship’s Wheel, Sailboat, Life Ring
  • Beads: Mixed colors (green, red, purple, clear)
  • Clasp: Sterling Silver
  • Condition: Excellent

Make it yours and carry a piece of the sea wherever you go!


Donated by Nicole Jones

Retail Value $125.00


Poor Prospect | Facebook

Moss Agate Necklace and Bracelet Set item
Moss Agate Necklace and Bracelet Set
$50

Starting bid

Add a touch of natural beauty and sophistication to your collection with this stunning moss agate jewelry set. The necklace features two strands of faceted moss agate beads in rich shades of green, accented by a striking gold-tone floral clasp that serves as both a secure closure and a decorative focal point. The matching bracelet complements the necklace perfectly, showcasing the same moss agate beads and a delicate gold-tone oval clasp for a cohesive, elegant look.

Moss agate is celebrated for its earthy tones and unique inclusions, symbolizing growth and harmony—making this set not only a beautiful accessory but also a meaningful piece. Ideal for formal occasions or as a statement piece for everyday wear, this set is sure to captivate bidders who appreciate timeless design and natural gemstones.

Estimated Value: $100.00

Donated by AK Designs

Two Night Stay - Charleston, SC item
Two Night Stay - Charleston, SC item
Two Night Stay - Charleston, SC
$200

Starting bid

Two-Night Stay at the Courtyard by Marriott – Calhoun Street, Charleston

Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of historic Charleston with a two-night stay at the beautiful Courtyard by Marriott on Calhoun Street. This modern, welcoming hotel places you steps from the city’s most beloved sights—whether you're wandering through charming cobblestone streets, exploring the vibrant King Street shopping district, or savoring world-class Lowcountry cuisine.


Donated by Courtyard Marriott - Calhoun St and Aimbridge Properties.

Retail Value: $600.00


https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chshd-courtyard-charleston-historic-district/experiences/

2 Golden Circle Tickets - The Coves Amphitheater item
2 Golden Circle Tickets - The Coves Amphitheater
$50

Starting bid

2 Golden-Circle Tickets — ANY Concert 2026 at The Coves Amphitheater


Treat yourself (and a friend or loved one) to a night to remember with two Golden-Circle tickets to ANY concert in the 2026 season at the Coves Amphitheater nestled beside the tranquil waters of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.


Imagine: premium seating with ideal views of the stage, comfortable chair seating, and the vibrant energy of live music under open skies — all among the natural beauty of lake and mountains.


covesatsml.com+2covesatsml.com+2


Whether you’re into folk, rock, country, or musical variety, this package gives you the freedom to pick whichever concert fits your mood or schedule. Dates and lineup will be set when the 2026 calendar is released.


What’s included:

  • Two (2) Golden-Circle tickets — close to the stage for great sightlines and live-music vibes. covesatsml.com+1
  • Redeemable for any concert during The Coves’ 2026 season (subject to availability).
  • Ideal for a romantic outing, a fun night with a friend, or a memorable gift.

Retail Value: $200


Donated by Dennis Crumpler of The Coves

Private Sky Box Rental - The Coves - ANY 2026 CONCERT item
Private Sky Box Rental - The Coves - ANY 2026 CONCERT
$600

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and a group of friends or loved ones) to a night to remember with your own private sky box rental to ANY concert in the 2026 season at the Coves Amphitheater nestled beside the tranquil waters of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.


Each private SkyBox (96 sqf) is private, temperature-controlled, and opens onto an enclosed deck (96 sqf) with a panoramic view of Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding mountains. Guests enjoy a direct line of sight to the stage and access to upgraded bathrooms.


Private Skyboxes | The Coves


Whether you’re into folk, rock, country, or musical variety, this package gives you the freedom to pick whichever concert fits your mood or schedule. Dates and lineup will be set when the 2026 calendar is released.


What’s included:

  • Private Skybox Rental (6 tickets) covesatsml.com+1
  • Redeemable for any concert during The Coves’ 2026 season (subject to availability).
  • Ideal for a romantic outing, a fun night with a friend, or a memorable gift.

Retail Value: $800


Donated by Dennis Crumpler of The Coves

Explore SML on the Virginia Dare item
Explore SML on the Virginia Dare
$30

Starting bid

Cruise tickets on the Virginia Dare

(Bids are for a pair of tickets - 2)


If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to explore Smith Mountain Lake with friends and family, take a cruise on the Virginia Dare.


This 63-foot replica sidewheeler has been cruising SML since 1990 and has become a true icon on our waters. 


Among the largest boats on Smith Mountain Lake, the Virginia Dare can’t be missed when it’s on a run to the dam that created the lake or cruising up the Blackwater River Channel to catch one of our amazing sunsets.


Retail Value $180

Donated by Virginia Dare Cruises


Cruises | Virginia Dare | Moneta

Obaku Rose-Tone Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch item
Obaku Rose-Tone Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch
$75

Starting bid

Obaku Rose-Tone Steel Quartz Chronograph with Blue Striped Dial & Blue Steel Mesh Bracelet


Obaku Denmark takes its name from a branch of the Japanese Zen philosophy which is characterized by a sense of calm and cleanness, free from all superfluous details. The idea that there should be a sense of calm and balance in the items we use to adorn ourselves, is what gave birth to Obaku. This mindset has been combined with the Danish design philosophy of creating a simple, durable and strong design, into helping elevate the fundamental standards of living through simplicity.


Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company

Retail Value $249.00

Diamond Circle Bolo Bracelet item
Diamond Circle Bolo Bracelet
$200

Starting bid

This elegant bolo bracelet blends classic style with modern sophistication. Crafted in a graceful combination of 14K yellow and white gold, it features a delicate circle design accented with .12 total carats of sparkling round diamonds. The adjustable 8" bolo closure ensures a perfect, comfortable fit for any wrist.

Lightweight, refined, and beautifully understated, this bracelet is the kind of piece that complements everything—from everyday wear to special occasions. It’s an ideal gift or a gorgeous addition to your own jewelry collection.


A timeless symbol of connection and brilliance—simple, stylish, and effortlessly wearable.


Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company


Retail Value: $695

14K White Gold • 1.17 Total Weight Diamond Stud Ea item
14K White Gold • 1.17 Total Weight Diamond Stud Ea
$250

Starting bid

Elevate any look with this timeless pair of sparkling lab-grown diamond studs. Crafted in gleaming 14K white gold, these earrings feature 1.17 total carats of brilliant round diamonds, each expertly cut to deliver exceptional fire and clarity. Modern, elegant, and endlessly versatile, they transition effortlessly from everyday sophistication to evening glamour.

Whether you're gifting someone special or treating yourself, this stunning pair is a must-have addition to any jewelry collection. Ethically created, beautifully designed, and destined to become a favorite.

A true classic-refined, radiant, and ready to shine.


Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company


Retail Value: $850.00


SML Gives Wooden Map by Westpoint Maps item
SML Gives Wooden Map by Westpoint Maps
$75

Starting bid

Bring the beauty of Smith Mountain Lake to life with this handcrafted wooden map by Waypoint Maps, created exclusively in support of SML Gives. This stunning piece blends craftsmanship and artistry, showcasing the lake’s iconic shape and winding shorelines in layered, precision-cut wood.

Each contour is carefully designed to add depth and dimension, making it as much a piece of art as a conversation starter. Whether displayed in a lake home, office, or living room, it instantly adds warmth, character, and a touch of local pride.

A meaningful keepsake, a standout décor piece, and a perfect gift for anyone who holds Smith Mountain Lake close to their heart.


Beautifully made. Locally inspired. A true tribute to the lake we love.


Donated by Waypoint Maps

Retail Value: $400.00

Wood Lake Map - Any Lake item
Wood Lake Map - Any Lake
$100

Starting bid

This customizable lake map is crafted from genuine wood and can be personalized with your preferred text, whether it's your family name, home location, a unique location pinpointed on the map, or any other details to make the map more meaningful to you.

Each map is handcrafted using top-quality maple wood, and features a second layer that represents the water, giving the map a beautiful 3D effect. We never charge extra for personalization, and we will provide as many proofs as needed to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your custom wood map.


Choose between 11x14 up to 24x36 with any option, frame style, 3D water effects, and personalize how it suits your space best!


Winner will receive a digital coupon that covers the cost of the map and free expedited shipping.


Beautifully made. Locally inspired. A true tribute to the lake we love.


Retail Value $265.00


3D Wood Lake Maps for Lake House Decor | Waypoint Maps

Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D – Massive 85" 4K Smart TV item
Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D – Massive 85" 4K Smart TV item
Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D – Massive 85" 4K Smart TV item
Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D – Massive 85" 4K Smart TV
$500

Starting bid

Transform your home into a true cinematic experience with the breathtaking Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D 85" Smart TV. With an expansive, wall-dominating screen, this powerhouse delivers stunning 4K clarity, vibrant color, and exceptional detail thanks to Samsung’s Crystal UHD technology.


Enjoy smooth streaming, intuitive navigation, and all your favorite apps through the built-in Smart TV platform. Whether you're watching blockbuster movies, cheering on your favorite team, or immersing yourself in gaming, every moment feels larger-than-life.

Sleek, modern, and designed to elevate any room, this TV brings premium performance and incredible scale together in one impressive package.


A show-stopping centerpiece for any home entertainment setup—bold, brilliant, and unforgettable.


Donated by Karen & Kevin Otey

Retail Value: $1,100.00

Remote Controlled Boat Lift & Installation from Turner's item
Remote Controlled Boat Lift & Installation from Turner's
$500

Starting bid

A Remote Controlled Boat Lift System brings your boat lift into the 21st century by replacing a traditional manually controlled switch. No longer do you have to have someone jump from the boat to the dock risking injury or accident just to lower your lift for loading.

Safety

No need for a high voltage pendent to dangle above your boat slip putting you at risk of electric shock! Simply hold the button on your remote and watch your lift move!

Installation

Don't worry, it's included!

Warranty

Have confidence. Our Wireless Remote Control Systems are backed with a one year warranty.


Donated by Turner's Dock Building

Retail Value $1,800.00


Turner's Dock Building LLC.

Tee, Treats & Sips!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a round at the scenic Copper Cove Golf Club, grab a free 3-piece chicken tenders meal or breakfast biscuit from Hardee’s, and sip in style with a Starbucks tumbler paired with a $10 gift card. Perfect for golf lovers, foodies, and coffee fans alike!

B&D Plant Stand item
B&D Plant Stand item
B&D Plant Stand
$100

Starting bid

Hand made by a local carpenter, this wood plant stand is a must have for your home. It’s rustic charm brings nature inside with its natural wood aesthetic.


Retail Value ???? Who knows, it’s hand made and one of a kind - made especially for SML Gives Inc.


Donated by B & D Designs

Dudley Enterprise Boat Service item
Dudley Enterprise Boat Service
$75

Starting bid

Keep your boat running smoothly with a professional tune-up designed to support reliable performance and peace of mind on the water. Perfect for starting the season strong or maintaining your vessel throughout the year.


Donated by Dudley Enterprise

Retail Value: $300.00

Oasis Salon Self Care Package item
Oasis Salon Self Care Package
$75

Starting bid

Indulge in the full pampering experience with a luxurious salon and spa package designed to relax, refresh, and renew. This package includes a professional wash and haircut, deep conditioning treatment, relaxing massage, salt cave session, rejuvenating facial, and a soothing pedicure.


Donated by Oasis Salon

Retail Value: $300

Antique Boat Cruise & Wine Basket item
Antique Boat Cruise & Wine Basket
$150

Starting bid

Step back in time and glide across the water aboard a beautifully restored antique wooden boat, where polished mahogany meets golden hour magic. This intimate private cruise is paired with a hand-selected wine and artisanal cheese basket, making it the perfect blend of nostalgia, indulgence, and lakeside romance.

Sip, snack, and soak in the scenery as the boat gently cruises the shoreline—ideal for a romantic date, anniversary celebration, or an unforgettable evening with friends. No rush. No crowds. Just classic craftsmanship, great wine, and a view that never goes out of style.


Donated by Bill Caillet

Retail Value: $500

Jobe Aero Yarra 10'6" Stand-Up Inflatable Paddleboard item
Jobe Aero Yarra 10'6" Stand-Up Inflatable Paddleboard
$200

Starting bid

Jobe Aero Yarra 10'6" Stand-Up Inflatable Paddleboard

Meet your new favorite way to flirt with the water. The Jobe Aero Yarra 10'6" is the perfect balance of stability, style, and straight-up good vibes—whether you’re cruising glassy mornings, chasing sunsets, or pretending you’re “just going for a light paddle” (while absolutely showing off).

Designed for all skill levels, this inflatable SUP is stable enough for beginners, responsive enough for seasoned paddlers, and portable enough to go wherever adventure calls. From calm lakes to mellow coastal waters, the Yarra glides smoothly, tracks beautifully, and forgives the occasional wobble (we’ve all been there).


Donated by: Magnum Marina

Retail Value $1000.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!