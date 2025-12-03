SML Gives Inc Holiday Benefit Silent Auction

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2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall, VA 24176, USA
Starting bid
Twisted Scissors Gift Basket featuring UNITE® styling products including thickening cream, detangling spray, hair accessories, koozies, and hair bush.
Retail Value $100.00
Generously donated by Twisted Scissors.
Starting bid
Get your boat detailed and ready for summer with this awesome boat detail job from Page Detailing. Valued at a minimum of $800.00, this gift certificate not only supports SML Gives Inc's mobile food distributions, it will help get your boat ready for summer!
Page Detailing will clean your boat or car:
Top to Bottom
Inside and Out
You Park It, We Clean It
For any Occasion
We Come to You
Top to Bottom
Pressure Wash & Deep Clean
For any Occasion
We Come to You
Pricing based on condition
Retail Value $800.00
Generously provided by Page Detailing
Page Detailing | Boats, Cars, Buildings | SML Area | We Come To You!
Starting bid
Get your dock pressure washed and looking great before those summer guests get here! Page Detailing does an amazing job. Valued at a minimum of $800.00, this gift certificate not only supports SML Gives Inc's mobile food distributions, but it will also help get your dock ready for summer!
Page Detailing will also clean your boat or car:
Top to Bottom
Inside and Out
You Park It, We Clean It
For any Occasion
We Come to You
Top to Bottom
Pressure Wash & Deep Clean
For any Occasion
We Come to You
Pricing based on condition
Retail Value $800.00
Generously provided by Page Detailing
Page Detailing | Boats, Cars, Buildings | SML Area | We Come To You!
Starting bid
Boat lifts and docks are a great way to enhance your waterfront property and add lasting value to your home. But inspections are key to keeping these attractive features in top shape to ensure your investment stays sound and your property safe. Our comprehensive Boat Lift and Dock Inspection can help you extend the lifespan of your waterfront property by helping you avoid minor issues from becoming costly repairs.
Our thorough inspection covers structural components, electrical systems, safety features, and environmental factors. It includes assessing pilings, decking, cables, winches, lighting, and more.
Donated by Dillon Docks
Retail Value $1,300.00
Starting bid
Goodhue Boat Company offers rental locations at some of the most scenic lakes in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Explore Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Sunapee, and Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire; Sebago Lake and Long Lake/Brandy Pond in Maine; and Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Each location provides easy access to the water and unforgettable views for your perfect day on the lake.
Donated by Goodhue Boat Company
Retail Value $600.00
Starting bid
The most epic navlight in the world. The best way to stay safe & have fun & now with a dozen Red, White & Blue Modes #AMERICA ... YES, it is Coast Guard Approved 2NM (nautical mile) visibility. The Top 6" remain white when lights are on.
Below the white lights, you can express your mood with a remote control to select one of 12 solid colors & over 130 light patterns & now with a dozen Red, White & Blue Patterns #America Watch folks faces light-up when you pull up with the coolest navlight on the planet.
Retail Value $190.00
Generously provided by Aullsome Lake, LLC
NavLIGHT SHOW 4ft. now with RedWhiteBlue Modes [360/LED] – YOLOtek
Starting bid
Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce. Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Gate City Red IPA is a traditional BBQ Sauce with a kick. Sweet upfront with heat on the back-end and accented with a rich full bodied IPA that is finished off with Billy’s special spice blend. 'Slapp' it on your favorite everything! NC made and named in honor of Greensboro’s railroad nickname as the "gateway" to the West and South.
Retail Value $30.00
Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.
Starting bid
Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce. Billy's Slapp'n Sauce Gate City Red IPA is a traditional BBQ Sauce with a kick. Sweet upfront with heat on the back-end and accented with a rich full bodied IPA that is finished off with Billy’s special spice blend. 'Slapp' it on your favorite everything! NC made and named in honor of Greensboro’s railroad nickname as the "gateway" to the West and South.
Retail Value $30.00
Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.
Starting bid
Local legend Billy's famous Slapp'n Sauce Gift Basket. Included with this gift basket is a chance to have ol Billy provide his famous smoked brisket for an occasion of your choice. Win this gift basket full of slapp'n good sauces and Billy himself will come to your event and prepare a brisket for your next holiday or family gathering. Billy's support for the community is overwhelming with this generous offer to help make this auction a success.
Retail Value $175.00
Generously donated by Slapp'n Billy's Sauce.
Starting bid
BRAND NEW IN BOX
4 PC ALUMINUM CHAIR SET
Upgrade your patio experience with this Home Decorators Collection Cooper Springs White 4-Piece Aluminum Commercial Grade Sling Outdoor Chair Set. Four sling bucket chairs with plenty of room to entertain. This durable set features aluminum frames and a matte white powder-coated finish. The white sling fabric is UV-resistant to prevent fading.
Retail Value $599.99
Generously provided by Aullsome Lake, LLC.
Starting bid
This innovative, all aluminum dock ladder makes it easy and safe to get in & out of the water, while the durable, lightweight design makes it easy to lift out for dry storage. The WetSteps, EZ Stairs for your dock or pool are an innovative concept in dock ladders. The ergonomic design makes entering and exiting the water from any platform an effortless and safe experience for all ages. The stair step design allows you to comfortably walk out of the water, not climb.
The donation includes the following:
1. A welded 5-step WetSteps ladder in plain marine aluminum. This size is suitable for installation on a floating dock.
2. Installation of the 5-step WetSteps ladder.
The total value of the 5-step WetSteps ladder and installation is approximately $1,200.
If the winner of this prize would like to have the WetSteps ladder powder coated, it can be the single color of their choice for $250 (at cost).
https://www.facebook.com/WetStepsVirginia
Starting bid
Southlake Salt Room & Spa gift basket. Southlake Spa & Salt Room is nestled in the quiet wooded corner of our 50 acre farm in Southwest Virginia. We intricately designed the structure of the facility sourcing the most environmentally responsible materials. Our vintage grain bin creates a truly unique experience with a salt room on the first floor and a dramatic vaulted ceiling yoga room on the second floor. The agricultural roots of the serene south stretches throughout the spa.
Southlake Spa & Salt Room Gift Basket
To Go Spa Items
Collagen Eye Masks
Collagen Hand Masks
Collagen Face/Neck Masks
Collagen Knee to Toes Masks
CBD Relaxation Candle\Essential Oil De-Stress Roller
Himalayan Salt Foot Soak
Himalayan Salt Bar
Retail Value $90.00
Donated by Southlake Spa & Salt Room
Salt Room Therapy | Wellness Spa | Virginia
Starting bid
Patriot Fishing Charters is a veteran owned, operated, and captained Striper charter based out of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. What began as an Army Veteran’s pastime, turned into an experience for locals and visitors to SML! Join veteran and patriot, Captain John, for the catch of a lifetime. This trip is for four people and includes lunch at Magnum Point Marina.
Retail Value $600
Generously provided by Patriot Fishing Charters & Magnum Point Marina
Starting bid
Two tickets to see Mercy Me @ Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday, March 13th @ 7:00 PM. Tickets will be transferred electronically before the event.
Generously provided by Gary Hoffman of Live Nation
Retail Value $120.00
Starting bid
Maid 4 You is a locally-owned and operated business in Bedford County, Virginia. We specialize in residential cleaning on a regularly scheduled or as-needed basis, light commercial cleaning, floor stripping/waxing, and construction or re-model cleanup.
All of our professional cleaning personnel are courteous, respectful of your wishes and your property, and they are all bonded and insured.
We serve Bedford, Lynchburg, and the Smith Mountain Lake area within an approximate 30-mile radius of our location.
Please call us to schedule an appointment for your full service four hour cleaning/detail.
Retail Value $200
Generously provided by Tina with Maid4You
Starting bid
The best source of high-quality protein. Born & raised on the local Diamond S Farm in Union Hall, VA, this natural angus beef comes from cows that were grown on grass and finished on corn the “old fashion way” for unsurpassed flavor.
Retail Value $140.00
Generously provided by Eddie & Debbie Shelton of Diamond S Farms
Starting bid
Size Large/Brown
Warmth Rating Earned: Level 3 - Warmest
Engineered For High Warmth in Severely Cold Conditions. See Technology section below for more details.
This men's coat puts a tough barrier between you and the elements. It's made with heavyweight firm-hand duck, which only gets better with time. Built for cold temperatures, this coat features a smooth quilted lining as well as the warmest insulation we offer. The two-way front zip brings some comfort to long hours behind the wheel.
Retail Value $139.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Loose Fit Firm Duck Insulated Traditional Coat - 3 Warmest Rating | REG | Carhartt
Starting bid
Size Large/Black
Work doesn't stop for thunderstorms or rain showers, and this men's waterproof jacket is made to stand up to the weather so you can get the job done. Waterproof and breathable thanks to built-in Storm Defender® technology, it keeps the rain out but also lets sweat escape. A detachable hood and an adjustable droptail hem provide full coverage, while the loose fit gives you plenty of room for layering.
Retail Value $164.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Men's Storm Defender® Jacket - Loose Fit - Heavyweight | REG | Carhartt
Starting bid
Layer up and head out into the field comfortably on cool days in this sherpa-lined vest. Featuring a rugged cotton duck exterior for durability, the sherpa lining provides additional warmth. A zip pocket on the chest and two inside pockets provide storage for the tools of your trade.
Retail Value $89.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Men's Mock-Neck Sherpa-Lined Vest - Loose Fit - Washed Duck | Men's Lightweight Jackets & Outerwear | Carhartt
Starting bid
This custom outer layer provides a good supply of inner comfort!
This Carhartt® jacket is made with quality 12-oz 100% ringspun cotton duck material and a 100% polyester thermal lining. Features thermal-lined hood, heavy-duty zippers and triple-needle stitching at the main seams, with rib-knit cuffs and waist. Jackets are loose fit and insulated for increased coverage and added warmth.
Retail Value $129.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Carhartt Thermal Lined Duck Active Jacket 112473 : 4imprint.com
Starting bid
Engineered For high warmth in severely cold conditions, this update to one of our most popular insulated Active Jacs, the J130, was designed using feedback from our Carhartt Crew. Every detail has been improved wherever possible to enhance functionality and comfort on the job and off.
Retail Value $129.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Men's Insulated Active Jac - Loose Fit - Washed Duck - 3 Warmest Rating | Men's Best Sellers | Carhartt
Starting bid
Warmth Rating Earned: Level 1 - Warm
Engineered For Low Warmth in Cooler Conditions. See Technology section below for more details.
This men's jacket gives you the flexibility to move on the job while providing rugged defense against the elements. The heavyweight softshell construction holds its own through wind, cold, and light precipitation. It features a large pocket on the inside as well as three zip pockets on the outside. Previously known as the Crowley Jacket
Retail Value $129.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Rain Defender® Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Softshell Jacket - 1 Warm Rating | REG | Carhartt
Starting bid
Bring your logo with you to the party!
This custom Carhartt® cooler is made of durable materials and ready to tackle any job. Store your lunch, snacks, and beverages in either of the 2 insulated compartments.
Carhartt 36-Can Duffel Cooler 160726 : 4imprint.com
Retail Value $119.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Starting bid
A soft, breathable high-pile backing puts the finishing touch on the Men’s Apex Chromium Thermal Jacket, a versatile windproof and water-repellent option that delivers light warmth and protection in cool conditions.
Features
Retail Value $189.99
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Men’s Apex Chromium Thermal Jacket | The North Face
Starting bid
These Nike® duffels are perfect for teams, clubs, and much more!
Retail Value $58.95
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Starting bid
Get powered up fast with these custom docking stations! Wireless charging stations include a variety of different charging docks for multiple devices. This gadget makes routines less complicated when they can plug them all in and go. Perfect as business gifts or employee milestone gifts.
Retail Value $89.50
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Starting bid
The Glow 3-in-1 MagClick™ 15W Wireless Charging Stand is designed with dedicated charging spots for smartphones, Apple Watches and Airpods/Airpod Pros. The front foldable phone stand spot can hold iPhone 12 models and above magnetically for up to 15W wireless charging. The back spot supports wireless charging at up to 5W for any enabled devices, while the Apple Watch stand can be lifted up with 2.5W wireless charging for iWatches. It also features lights that make it glow! Works with most plastic phone/airpods cases on and includes 39-inch Type-C to Type-C cable. It is recommended to use UL or ETL Listed 30W USB-C power adapter for better performance.
Retail Value $50.74
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Starting bid
XL - Blue
Prioritize your uniform look in this Nike® track jacket. Features include a polyester construction with a stand-up collar, raglan sleeves, and rib-knit cuffs and waistband. Complete with zippered front pockets and white piping detail down the sleeves.
Retail Value $99.95
Generously provided by 4Imprint.com
Starting bid
XL - Blue
This Nike® half-zip performance pullover is made of 7.6-oz, 93/7 polyester/spandex. Dri-FIT moisture management wicks away sweat to keep them cool and dry. Designed with open cuffs and hem and a contrast collar and zipper for an eye-catching athletic look.
Starting bid
Nautical-Themed Charm Bracelet with Sterling Silver Clasps
Set sail with this beautifully crafted nautical charm bracelet, perfect for ocean lovers and maritime enthusiasts. This unique piece features an array of detailed silver-tone charms including an anchor, ship's wheel, sailboat, and a life ring engraved with "LIFE RING." Each charm is interspersed with vibrant real crystal beads in shades of green, red, purple, and clear, adding a splash of color and personality to the design.
The bracelet is secured with genuine sterling silver clasps, ensuring both elegance and durability. Whether you're adding to your charm collection or gifting a sea-inspired treasure, this bracelet is a standout piece that captures the spirit of the open water.
Make it yours and carry a piece of the sea wherever you go!
Donated by Nicole Jones
Retail Value $125.00
Starting bid
Add a touch of natural beauty and sophistication to your collection with this stunning moss agate jewelry set. The necklace features two strands of faceted moss agate beads in rich shades of green, accented by a striking gold-tone floral clasp that serves as both a secure closure and a decorative focal point. The matching bracelet complements the necklace perfectly, showcasing the same moss agate beads and a delicate gold-tone oval clasp for a cohesive, elegant look.
Moss agate is celebrated for its earthy tones and unique inclusions, symbolizing growth and harmony—making this set not only a beautiful accessory but also a meaningful piece. Ideal for formal occasions or as a statement piece for everyday wear, this set is sure to captivate bidders who appreciate timeless design and natural gemstones.
Estimated Value: $100.00
Donated by AK Designs
Starting bid
Two-Night Stay at the Courtyard by Marriott – Calhoun Street, Charleston
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of historic Charleston with a two-night stay at the beautiful Courtyard by Marriott on Calhoun Street. This modern, welcoming hotel places you steps from the city’s most beloved sights—whether you're wandering through charming cobblestone streets, exploring the vibrant King Street shopping district, or savoring world-class Lowcountry cuisine.
Donated by Courtyard Marriott - Calhoun St and Aimbridge Properties.
Retail Value: $600.00
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chshd-courtyard-charleston-historic-district/experiences/
Starting bid
2 Golden-Circle Tickets — ANY Concert 2026 at The Coves Amphitheater
Treat yourself (and a friend or loved one) to a night to remember with two Golden-Circle tickets to ANY concert in the 2026 season at the Coves Amphitheater nestled beside the tranquil waters of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
Imagine: premium seating with ideal views of the stage, comfortable chair seating, and the vibrant energy of live music under open skies — all among the natural beauty of lake and mountains.
covesatsml.com+2covesatsml.com+2
Whether you’re into folk, rock, country, or musical variety, this package gives you the freedom to pick whichever concert fits your mood or schedule. Dates and lineup will be set when the 2026 calendar is released.
What’s included:
Retail Value: $200
Donated by Dennis Crumpler of The Coves
Starting bid
Treat yourself (and a group of friends or loved ones) to a night to remember with your own private sky box rental to ANY concert in the 2026 season at the Coves Amphitheater nestled beside the tranquil waters of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
Each private SkyBox (96 sqf) is private, temperature-controlled, and opens onto an enclosed deck (96 sqf) with a panoramic view of Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding mountains. Guests enjoy a direct line of sight to the stage and access to upgraded bathrooms.
Whether you’re into folk, rock, country, or musical variety, this package gives you the freedom to pick whichever concert fits your mood or schedule. Dates and lineup will be set when the 2026 calendar is released.
What’s included:
Retail Value: $800
Donated by Dennis Crumpler of The Coves
Starting bid
Cruise tickets on the Virginia Dare
(Bids are for a pair of tickets - 2)
If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to explore Smith Mountain Lake with friends and family, take a cruise on the Virginia Dare.
This 63-foot replica sidewheeler has been cruising SML since 1990 and has become a true icon on our waters.
Among the largest boats on Smith Mountain Lake, the Virginia Dare can’t be missed when it’s on a run to the dam that created the lake or cruising up the Blackwater River Channel to catch one of our amazing sunsets.
Retail Value $180
Donated by Virginia Dare Cruises
Starting bid
Obaku Rose-Tone Steel Quartz Chronograph with Blue Striped Dial & Blue Steel Mesh Bracelet
Obaku Denmark takes its name from a branch of the Japanese Zen philosophy which is characterized by a sense of calm and cleanness, free from all superfluous details. The idea that there should be a sense of calm and balance in the items we use to adorn ourselves, is what gave birth to Obaku. This mindset has been combined with the Danish design philosophy of creating a simple, durable and strong design, into helping elevate the fundamental standards of living through simplicity.
Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company
Retail Value $249.00
Starting bid
This elegant bolo bracelet blends classic style with modern sophistication. Crafted in a graceful combination of 14K yellow and white gold, it features a delicate circle design accented with .12 total carats of sparkling round diamonds. The adjustable 8" bolo closure ensures a perfect, comfortable fit for any wrist.
Lightweight, refined, and beautifully understated, this bracelet is the kind of piece that complements everything—from everyday wear to special occasions. It’s an ideal gift or a gorgeous addition to your own jewelry collection.
A timeless symbol of connection and brilliance—simple, stylish, and effortlessly wearable.
Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company
Retail Value: $695
Starting bid
Elevate any look with this timeless pair of sparkling lab-grown diamond studs. Crafted in gleaming 14K white gold, these earrings feature 1.17 total carats of brilliant round diamonds, each expertly cut to deliver exceptional fire and clarity. Modern, elegant, and endlessly versatile, they transition effortlessly from everyday sophistication to evening glamour.
Whether you're gifting someone special or treating yourself, this stunning pair is a must-have addition to any jewelry collection. Ethically created, beautifully designed, and destined to become a favorite.
A true classic-refined, radiant, and ready to shine.
Donated by Jo & Co Jewelry Company
Retail Value: $850.00
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of Smith Mountain Lake to life with this handcrafted wooden map by Waypoint Maps, created exclusively in support of SML Gives. This stunning piece blends craftsmanship and artistry, showcasing the lake’s iconic shape and winding shorelines in layered, precision-cut wood.
Each contour is carefully designed to add depth and dimension, making it as much a piece of art as a conversation starter. Whether displayed in a lake home, office, or living room, it instantly adds warmth, character, and a touch of local pride.
A meaningful keepsake, a standout décor piece, and a perfect gift for anyone who holds Smith Mountain Lake close to their heart.
Beautifully made. Locally inspired. A true tribute to the lake we love.
Donated by Waypoint Maps
Retail Value: $400.00
Starting bid
This customizable lake map is crafted from genuine wood and can be personalized with your preferred text, whether it's your family name, home location, a unique location pinpointed on the map, or any other details to make the map more meaningful to you.
Each map is handcrafted using top-quality maple wood, and features a second layer that represents the water, giving the map a beautiful 3D effect. We never charge extra for personalization, and we will provide as many proofs as needed to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your custom wood map.
Choose between 11x14 up to 24x36 with any option, frame style, 3D water effects, and personalize how it suits your space best!
Winner will receive a digital coupon that covers the cost of the map and free expedited shipping.
Beautifully made. Locally inspired. A true tribute to the lake we love.
Retail Value $265.00
Starting bid
Transform your home into a true cinematic experience with the breathtaking Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000D 85" Smart TV. With an expansive, wall-dominating screen, this powerhouse delivers stunning 4K clarity, vibrant color, and exceptional detail thanks to Samsung’s Crystal UHD technology.
Enjoy smooth streaming, intuitive navigation, and all your favorite apps through the built-in Smart TV platform. Whether you're watching blockbuster movies, cheering on your favorite team, or immersing yourself in gaming, every moment feels larger-than-life.
Sleek, modern, and designed to elevate any room, this TV brings premium performance and incredible scale together in one impressive package.
A show-stopping centerpiece for any home entertainment setup—bold, brilliant, and unforgettable.
Donated by Karen & Kevin Otey
Retail Value: $1,100.00
Starting bid
A Remote Controlled Boat Lift System brings your boat lift into the 21st century by replacing a traditional manually controlled switch. No longer do you have to have someone jump from the boat to the dock risking injury or accident just to lower your lift for loading.
No need for a high voltage pendent to dangle above your boat slip putting you at risk of electric shock! Simply hold the button on your remote and watch your lift move!
Don't worry, it's included!
Have confidence. Our Wireless Remote Control Systems are backed with a one year warranty.
Donated by Turner's Dock Building
Retail Value $1,800.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at the scenic Copper Cove Golf Club, grab a free 3-piece chicken tenders meal or breakfast biscuit from Hardee’s, and sip in style with a Starbucks tumbler paired with a $10 gift card. Perfect for golf lovers, foodies, and coffee fans alike!
Starting bid
Hand made by a local carpenter, this wood plant stand is a must have for your home. It’s rustic charm brings nature inside with its natural wood aesthetic.
Retail Value ???? Who knows, it’s hand made and one of a kind - made especially for SML Gives Inc.
Donated by B & D Designs
Starting bid
The "Tower Shoot" event at Smith Mountain Lake Game Farm is a highlight for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. It offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a day of shooting with the added benefit of a catered lunch and the convenience of birds being cleaned and ready to take home. This event is a perfect way to start the new year with a bang, providing a memorable experience for participants.
Donated by: Smith Mountain Lake Game Farm
Retail value: $850
Starting bid
Keep your boat running smoothly with a professional tune-up designed to support reliable performance and peace of mind on the water. Perfect for starting the season strong or maintaining your vessel throughout the year.
Donated by Dudley Enterprise
Retail Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Indulge in the full pampering experience with a luxurious salon and spa package designed to relax, refresh, and renew. This package includes a professional wash and haircut, deep conditioning treatment, relaxing massage, salt cave session, rejuvenating facial, and a soothing pedicure.
Donated by Oasis Salon
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Step back in time and glide across the water aboard a beautifully restored antique wooden boat, where polished mahogany meets golden hour magic. This intimate private cruise is paired with a hand-selected wine and artisanal cheese basket, making it the perfect blend of nostalgia, indulgence, and lakeside romance.
Sip, snack, and soak in the scenery as the boat gently cruises the shoreline—ideal for a romantic date, anniversary celebration, or an unforgettable evening with friends. No rush. No crowds. Just classic craftsmanship, great wine, and a view that never goes out of style.
Donated by Bill Caillet
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Meet your new favorite way to flirt with the water. The Jobe Aero Yarra 10'6" is the perfect balance of stability, style, and straight-up good vibes—whether you’re cruising glassy mornings, chasing sunsets, or pretending you’re “just going for a light paddle” (while absolutely showing off).
Designed for all skill levels, this inflatable SUP is stable enough for beginners, responsive enough for seasoned paddlers, and portable enough to go wherever adventure calls. From calm lakes to mellow coastal waters, the Yarra glides smoothly, tracks beautifully, and forgives the occasional wobble (we’ve all been there).
Donated by: Magnum Marina
Retail Value $1000.00
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