Smoke & Oak Bourbon Dinner

1139 S 70th St

West Allis, WI 53214, USA

All Access Tasting
$100

With this all inclusive ticket, you will be able to enjoy every wine, seltzer, & spirit available. Along with the tasting, you will be treated to a buffet BBQ dinner

Select Sips Tasting
$75

This ticket will get you access to taste seltzers, wine, and other spirits (aside from our bourbons). Great option for those that love a taste of our other options. In addition to the tasting, you'll enjoy that buffet BBQ dinner

Sober Sips Tasting
$45

This ticket will get you access to the event, along with non alcoholic beverages (soda & water), and our delicious buffet BBQ dinner

Master Distiller Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship will secure you a VIP table for up to 10 guests (along with their All Access Tasting), 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket per Person (up to $40 value per drink), 1 Complimentary Cigar & Access to the Cigar Patio - Logo on Print & Sponsorship Mention on Social Media

Angel's Share Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship will secure you a VIP table for up to 10 guests (along with their All Access Tasting) - Logo on Print & Sponsorship Mention on Social Media

Small Batch Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship will secure you a VIP table for up to 4 guests (along with their All Access Tasting) - Logo on Print & Sponsorship Mention on Social Media

Single Barrel Sponsor
$100

This sponsorship will go towards raffle items to raffle at the event. It does not include a ticket or access to the event


Logo on raffle table & sponsorship mention on social medai

Cigar
$5

Enjoy a cigar on the balcony!

