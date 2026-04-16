Smoke & Velvet Silent Auction

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Indigo Rental Warehouse: 229 Cottage Ave, Sandy, UT 84070
Starting bid
Enjoy the title, the confidence, and the vibe—without any actual responsibilities. Includes a custom nameplate, a reserved “executive” chair at the event, and people legally required (in spirit only) to nod when you speak.
Starting bid
A highly trained (fictional) dessert specialist on call 24/7 to emotionally support you with sweets during life’s most dramatic moments. Includes “urgent cookie delivery energy” and zero nutritional judgment.
Starting bid
Includes a gold-plated selfie ring light, a “soft launch your personality” guidebook, and a professional-grade caption generator that only produces phrases like “grateful era” and “main character energy.”
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