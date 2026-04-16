Stand4kind

Hosted by

Stand4kind

About this event

Smoke & Velvet Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Indigo Rental Warehouse: 229 Cottage Ave, Sandy, UT 84070

“CEO for a Day (of Absolutely Nothing)” Experience item
“CEO for a Day (of Absolutely Nothing)” Experience
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the title, the confidence, and the vibe—without any actual responsibilities. Includes a custom nameplate, a reserved “executive” chair at the event, and people legally required (in spirit only) to nod when you speak.

“Private Emergency Dessert Concierge” for One Month item
“Private Emergency Dessert Concierge” for One Month
$100

Starting bid

A highly trained (fictional) dessert specialist on call 24/7 to emotionally support you with sweets during life’s most dramatic moments. Includes “urgent cookie delivery energy” and zero nutritional judgment.

Influencer Starter Pack: Luxury Edition item
Influencer Starter Pack: Luxury Edition
$150

Starting bid

Includes a gold-plated selfie ring light, a “soft launch your personality” guidebook, and a professional-grade caption generator that only produces phrases like “grateful era” and “main character energy.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!