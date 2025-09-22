Smokin' Grooves Silent Auction 2025

$200 Gift Card.





Camp in glamor and comfort in Northern Georgia at Glamp Blue Ridge. We are 7 domes perched 100 feet away from Fall Branch Falls in Cherry Log, GA (that’s right, domes on a waterfall). Each dome has everything you need to live your best and coziest glamping life. They each have AC/heat, king size beds, full kitchen (no oven - but you get a dishwasher), custom shower, vintage dressing vanity (because of course), toilet with heated seat and bidet, hot tub, fire pit, Blackstone grill, and 20-foot front window and moonroof. All perched on a 40-foot deck.

Every dome has a different design and vibe. From Betty in her all white glory to Amelia living her best spacey gold life.

When the sun goes away the lights come out. What good is a waterfall that you can’t see at night? Well, the sound is majestic and serene, but that wasn't enough for us. We lit it up. And we added firefly lights throughout the forest to give it a fairytale glow. Our pathways are all lit right down to the community firepit and the two-level treeweave (you'll have to see it to get it).

Fall Branch Falls is a popular tourist destination 20 minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. The Glamp Blue Ridge property is 25 acres and borders the falls on the west side. Directly across from the falls is the Chattahoochee National Forest. You can hop right onto the 300-mile-long Benton Mackaye trail or enjoy a wide variety of other close by outings, some of which are highlighted in our Welcome Book.