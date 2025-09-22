Smokin' Grooves Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two tickets to Carolina Ballet's performance of La Valse at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.
A hauntingly glamorous ballet set to the live music of Maurice Ravel, La Valse captures the allure and inevitability of fate. Balanchine’s choreography brings a sweeping romanticism and a sense of the surreal to this darkly elegant work.
Enjoy a staycation at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Triangle. This resort stay package includes a 1-night stay in a lakeview guest room at Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, NC. The package further includes breakfast for 2 at Herons restaurant inside the hotel. Treat yourself and your significant other!
Secure the best view in the house with eight premium reserved seats to the Green Level High School Graduation Ceremony! Don’t settle for the back—watch your graduate shine from the very best vantage point. Bid boldly and make this unforgettable day even more extraordinary!
One of the best holiday events in the Triangle at Koka Booth! The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is a large-scale, family-friendly holiday event in Cary, North Carolina, featuring thousands of handcrafted, illuminated lanterns of various themes, along with cultural performances and interactive displays. The walk-through event runs from November 15 through January 11 and also offers cultural performances, concessions, and interactive elements for children and adults.
Package includes 4 Monday-Thursday Chinese Lantern Festival tickets.
Three lower level tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes game vs the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, November 14. Section 116, row P, seats 6-8. Great view on the side near the goal line where Canes defend twice and access to the Priority Lounge. This set further includes one general parking pass. Can be combined with item #6 for a party of 5. Images include actual view from the seats.
Two lower level tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes game vs the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, November 14. Section 116, row P, seats 9 & 10 (seat 10 is on the aisle). Great view on the side near the goal line where Canes defend twice and access to the Priority Lounge. This set does not include parking. Can be combined with item #5 for a party of 5. Images include actual view from the seats.
$200 Gift Card.
Camp in glamor and comfort in Northern Georgia at Glamp Blue Ridge. We are 7 domes perched 100 feet away from Fall Branch Falls in Cherry Log, GA (that’s right, domes on a waterfall). Each dome has everything you need to live your best and coziest glamping life. They each have AC/heat, king size beds, full kitchen (no oven - but you get a dishwasher), custom shower, vintage dressing vanity (because of course), toilet with heated seat and bidet, hot tub, fire pit, Blackstone grill, and 20-foot front window and moonroof. All perched on a 40-foot deck.
Every dome has a different design and vibe. From Betty in her all white glory to Amelia living her best spacey gold life.
When the sun goes away the lights come out. What good is a waterfall that you can’t see at night? Well, the sound is majestic and serene, but that wasn't enough for us. We lit it up. And we added firefly lights throughout the forest to give it a fairytale glow. Our pathways are all lit right down to the community firepit and the two-level treeweave (you'll have to see it to get it).
Fall Branch Falls is a popular tourist destination 20 minutes from downtown Blue Ridge. The Glamp Blue Ridge property is 25 acres and borders the falls on the west side. Directly across from the falls is the Chattahoochee National Forest. You can hop right onto the 300-mile-long Benton Mackaye trail or enjoy a wide variety of other close by outings, some of which are highlighted in our Welcome Book.
Three night stay for up to 8 people in a 4 bedroom single family house with a pool in Queen Creek, just outside Phoenix, AZ.
Welcome to The Family Villa. This fully renovated, single-level home in Queen Creek offers a resort-style backyard with a pool, fire table, outdoor dining, propane grill, and cornhole boards for indoor-outdoor living. Just 15 minutes from Mesa Gateway Airport and Arizona Athletic Grounds, it’s close to Schnepf Farms, golf courses, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with clubhouse, enjoy parks, trails, and stunning Arizona sunsets. Your perfect getaway awaits.
Please visit swagstays.com for additional photos and information.
1/2 Day Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 2 near Myrtle Beach with Hurricane Fleet!
Since 1948, the Hurricane Fishing Fleet has been the Myrtle Beach area’s leader in head boat and deep sea fishing charters. Our Captains are multi-generational and have been steering these boats to the best fishing holes since they were kids, riding along with their fathers. Deep sea fishing Myrtle Beach is what we do. Located at the marina closest to the ocean to give you more fishing time and less riding time. We’ve taken multiple generations fishing in the Myrtle Beach area, and we’d love to welcome you once again.
Dinner and a one-night stay at the Hotel Lela in Wilmington, NC. Enjoy our outdoor pool, golf simulators, fitness center, and $100 gift card to Paloma's restaurant. We're five minutes from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and four miles from Wilmington's Historic District. Wilmington International Airport is five miles away. Battleship North Carolina, Airlie Gardens, and Wrightsville Beach are within 15 minutes.
Gift certificates for a 2-hour Dolphin Cruise for two, along with the Myrtle Beach Sharktooth Adventure (1 bucket, shareable among a group) with Hurricane Fleet.
Your dolphin tour begins with a nice cruise through the jettys and out into the ocean. As the Myrtle Beach coastline comes into view, our 90-foot tour boat cruises the coast in search of dolphins, giving you a full view of the coastline. This is an excellent way to see the area from a different perspective, while cruising along in a comfortable setting.
This Myrtle Beach dolphin cruise is a trip for the young, and old. Bring the whole family. Every kid on this trip will get a Free Shark Tooth to take home with them.
----------
Attention all adventurers, thrill seekers, and shark tooth hunters! If you’re looking for the ultimate thrill of the find, look no further than Myrtle Beach Sharktooth Adventures.
Located at 1901 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, our site offers an unparalleled opportunity to dig and sift through material that has been brought up from the depths of the ocean floor. With so many teeth and fossils right here in our own backyard, why go anywhere else?
Whether you’re a seasoned shark tooth hunter or a first-time digger, we guarantee you’ll find teeth and fossils of all shapes and sizes. And who knows, you may even uncover the rarest of the rare finds – a prehistoric Megalodon tooth!
Gift certificate good for one Sandbar Shark bucket (2 gallons).
We guarantee that you’ll have a blast sifting through our shark tooth material. So what are you waiting for? Book your adventure today and get ready to discover some incredible treasures!
One $60 gift certificate to Knight's Play Golf Center in Apex, NC.
Welcome to Knights Play Golf Center
Knight’s Play has been recognized by the Golf Range Association of America as one of the top 100 practice facilities in the country. Our golf course was designed by David Postlethwait.
Knight’s Play Golf Center features 27 well-sculpted holes that are sure to challenge players at all levels. The course is fully paved for carts, but short enough for a very enjoyable walk. Knight’s Play has three tees for each hole to accommodate advanced, intermediate, and beginner players. When it comes to golf, there is no better facility than Knight’s Play Golf Center!
Golf Day or Night!
The stars come out at night, and so do lots of Triangle and Apex golfers! Our fully-illuminated par-three course and 60-station driving range are open from 8:00 am to LATE. (Weather permitting) You can’t have sun all the time! Unwind at Knight’s Play and discover how quiet the night can be. Breathe the cool night air, and send those balls sailing to the moon!
Bowling with Mr. Myers! Four students will join Mr. Myers at Buffaloe Lanes in Cary for bowling and arcade games. The party will meet at Buffaloe Lanes for 1 hour of bowling (including shoe rental) and $10 each of arcade tokens. One of our most popular items last year, time with friends and a smiling Mr. Myers is priceless!
Duration : 1.5 Hrs
One-night stay at the Meadowbrook Inn. Meadowbrook Inn is nestled in the heart of Downtown Blowing Rock, a charming town in the breathtaking North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
Step inside our upscale mountain retreat to discover our 62 fully redesigned guest rooms featuring updated furniture, enhanced lighting fixtures, and stunning new flooring -- each detail selected to ensure your stay is as luxurious and memorable as possible.
During your stay, we invite you to enjoy our indoor swimming pool, fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast and wireless internet, as well as lovely landscaped grounds all just one block from the center of downtown.
One gift certificate for a bicycle tune-up from Oak City Cycling.
Friendly, Neighborhood Mechanics
Come on by anytime - no appointment needed - for a free, no-obligation estimate to get your bike back and rolling the way you like it, or, perhaps, better than ever before. We stand by our work and do our very best to meet riders where they are at: You don't need to know what a derailleur is to know we'll try everything to get your shifting singing.
Tune-up includes brake adjustment, derailleur adjustment, and clean/lube chain.
Whether your pup needs a quick touch-up or a full-service transformation, the expert team at Mosa Pet Spa & Resort is here to provide a stress-free, comfortable grooming experience.
Basket includes $100 gift card for services, dog treats, pet collar tag, snack organizer and doggy bag.
One 9-hole round of golf for four at the Lochmere Golf Club in Cary, NC. Lochmere Golf Club is a semi-private golf club that offers Members and guests an enjoyable golf experience. You’ll feel right at home at Lochmere Golf Club, the course close to home. The Club’s friendly atmosphere and great location have long made Lochmere a favorite among local golfers. Our convenient practice facilities offer an outstanding opportunity to improve your golf game when you do not have the time to play.
The North Carolina Symphony offers 2 ticket vouchers to a Classical/Pops concert during 2025/2026 season.
2 tickets for a Historic Charleston Carriage tour with Old South Carriage Co. Explore historic downtown Charleston with a friendly, engaging guide, a beautiful horse, and a comfortable carriage for a memorable 1-hour carriage ride through history.
$75 gift certificate to the Pooch Mobile mobile dog wash. Our friendly and experienced team provides professional dog-washing services that leave pets looking and feeling great without the hassle of a salon visit. From thorough cleansing to coat conditioning, The Pooch Mobile has everything you need to keep your dog healthy, clean, and happy.
The Pooch Mobile's service goes beyond just cleaning your dog. Our hydrobath technology ensures a deep clean that is also gentle on the skin, providing a thorough rinse that helps reduce allergies and keeps your pet's coat shiny and soft.
A 1-night stay at the Saluda Inn in Saluda, NC (near Asheville).
Rest…Relax…Explore. The Saluda Inn is walking distance from Historic Downtown Saluda, NC. The 1880's building is on the National Historic Registry and has a high-end elegant feel. Bedrooms are all unique and full of character. Common spaces are cozy but roomy. Outdoor activities are available on the gaming court, and there is a fire pit to enjoy s'mores. Relax in the amazing wine cellar with a full bar and enjoyable music. The Inn is a 21+ establishment.
With this wine tasting for two, you will taste all five of the wines we produce at Cloer Family Vineyards in Apex, NC. Wines include: Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Merlot, Carlos and Noble. During your visit, you are welcome to walk around the vineyard and wine making area.
$100 gift card to Peak City Puppy and Dog Walkers. Experience the ultimate in professional pet care:
$100 gift card to Peak City Puppy and Dog Walkers. Experience the ultimate in professional pet care:
Gift Certificate for rental of a Classic 3-Game Bundle of lawn games from Triangle Lawn Games. Games include cornhole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect 4.
Whether you are chillin’ in your backyard with a crispy beer, or hanging at your office with coworkers on a nice sunny day, giant game rentals can add a fun and exciting element to gatherings of all sizes.
Triangle Lawn Games is the nation’s leading provider of affordable yard game rentals, offering great games like Cornhole, Giant Connect 4, Jenga and more. We have built a network of operators all over the country using our platform and equipment, so you can be assured that no matter where you rent your experience will be positive.
We provide delivery and pickup, are fully insured, and offer free cancellation up to 4 hours prior to your event for stress free rentals.
Movies for 4 at Paragon Theaters Fenton. Includes 4 Lux Box tickets (with reclining seats and optional dine-in service) & 4 small popcorn passes.
Ashley Hurt is a level 6 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
Emre Boyraz is a level 5 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
Jessica Dorst is a level 5 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
Matt Vielharber is a level 3 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
Rachel Hunt is a level 2 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
Angela Wiggins is a level 1 stylist at Twisted Scizzors
Our stylists will provide you with a classic, trendy, or precision haircut using the latest hair techniques straight from the runway. Our haircuts include our signature consultation, shampoo, hot towel, scalp massage, conditioner, and blow dry/style.
$25 gift certificate to Pickles and Play.
Pickles and Play is an elite upscale indoor pickleball sports facility with state-of-the-art elite performance dedicated courts. The climate-controlled environment with premium lighting to illuminate your playing experience provides optimal playing conditions all year round. You can enjoy indoor pickleball for any reason and every season!
With 3 active locations in Wake Forest, Chapel Hill and Garner and a cornerstone new signature location coming to Brier Creek, Pickles and Play will offer over 100,000 square feet with 33 professional tournament-grade indoor courts. The indoor pickleball model offers memberships, reserved courts, open play, personal training, group instruction, tournaments, socials, leagues, a pro shop, corporate and private events, birthday parties, and a highly structured youth program.
One pickleball lesson and 4 open play passes at Pin Point Raleigh.
$100 gift certificate to Suppertime BBQ.
Gift certificate to Simpson Education Consulting worth $250. Can be used for five hours of education consulting/coaching for college admissions.
Submit the strongest application essays by giving your student the opportunity to work with a professional essay coach
As a College Essay Coach, I help students craft compelling, authentic, and unforgettable personal statements and supplemental essays that capture who they are and what they bring to a college community.
* Personalized 1-on-1 Coaching
* Brainstorming & Topic Development
* Structure, Style & Voice Refinement
* Editing for Clarity, Impact & Flow
* Final Review for Polish & Precision
Gift basket from Kelly Cook including a pet photography session.
6 Passes for Paintball at Xtreme Park Adventures.
A 2-night standard stay at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Schoolhouse Hotel is White Sulphur Springs' first full-service boutique hotel. This exciting project transformed the former historic White Sulphur Springs schoolhouse into a hub for the community and visitors alike. Featuring 30 uniquely appointed guest rooms, an upscale restaurant/grill, a rooftop bar, and a flexible ballroom space perfect for weddings, conferences and so much more. The Schoolhouse Hotel showcases the best in West Virginia hospitality and lodging in a completely inclusive atmosphere.
Watercolor Painting by Saunders Barnes
