Smoking Pastor Project Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Whether you’re starting a fireplace, charcoal chimney, smoker, or firepit, our Firestarters deliver a strong, clean 15–20 minute flame—perfect for getting any great cook started.
Light the corner of the bag and that’s it.
No tearing. No mess. No lighter fluid. Just reliable heat when you need it.
And every bag does more than start a fire. Your purchase helps put quality meat into food pantries and fight food insecurity, one bite at a time through The Smoking Pastor Project.
Light the fire. Fuel the mission.
Crafting smiles, one bite at a time.
Our Perfectly Balanced Peach Sauce delivers smooth peach sweetness with just the right touch of tang and smoke. Not too sweet, not too heavy—just bold, balanced flavor that shines on pork, chicken, ribs, wings, and more.
Whether you’re glazing, dipping, or finishing a cook, this sauce brings it home every time.
And every bottle helps put quality meat into food pantries and fight food insecurity, one bite at a time through The Smoking Pastor Project.
Saucy Stuff is our award-winning, signature barbecue sauce. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, crafted to stand out from ordinary BBQ sauces and elevate everything it touches. Not too sweet. Not too sharp. Just right.
This is your go-to, all-purpose barbecue sauce that shines on ribs, pulled pork, chicken, steaks, and honestly… anything you believe deserves sauce (and that’s most things).
Rich, bold, and crowd-pleasing — this is the sauce we’re proud to put our name on.
Sweet Stuff is our go-to rub when you want big flavor with just the right touch of sweet. This perfectly balanced BBQ rub is crafted to enhance — not overpower — your food, letting the meat (and veggies) be the hero.
It shines on pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, fish, and even vegetables, building beautiful color and a crave-worthy bark whether you’re smoking, grilling, or roasting.
Sweet, savory, and ridiculously versatile — this is the rub you’ll reach for when you want crowd-pleasing flavor every single time.
The Ultimate Box is the complete Smoking Pastor flavor lineup — everything you need to turn any cook into something special.
Inside, you get:
This trio covers everything — ribs, pulled pork, chicken, steaks, fish, veggies, and more. Whether you’re smoking low and slow, grilling hot and fast, or cooking in the kitchen, this box has you covered from seasoning to saucing.
It’s the perfect gift, the perfect starter kit, and the perfect way to experience the heart of what we do.
And every Ultimate Box helps us put quality meat in food pantries and craft smiles one bite at a time. So you’re not just buying great BBQ — you’re helping feed families.
We work hard to keep product prices low so more funds can go toward feeding families. We ask customers to help cover shipping, which usually averages $10 per order.
Thank you for supporting our mission and helping us put meat in food pantries!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!