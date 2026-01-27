Pi Iota Education Foundation

Pi Iota Education Foundation

Smooth Jazz with the Ques: A Scholarship Brunch

402 W Laurel St

Tampa, FL 33607, USA

General Admission – Scholarship Brunch
$75

Includes brunch, live smooth jazz entertainment, and attendance at the scholarship presentations. Proceeds support scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Hillsborough County.

Friendship Sponsor
$15,000

Includes exclusive event naming recognition as the presenting sponsor, opportunity to establish a premier namesake scholarship, premier logo placement with hyperlink on the event website, logo placement on all promotional materials and press releases, digital logo display during the brunch, verbal recognition at opening and closing, opportunity to bring brief greetings (60–90 seconds), logo placement on the program sponsor page, a dedicated social media spotlight, and a custom appreciation plaque. Sponsorship includes reserved premium seating for up to 16 guests.

MSPU Sponsor
$10,000

Includes prominent name or logo placement on the event website, digital logo display during the brunch, verbal recognition by the Emcee, logo placement on the program sponsor page, a dedicated social media spotlight, and an appreciation plaque. Sponsorship also includes reserved seating for one table (8 guests).

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Includes name or logo placement on the event website, digital logo display during the brunch, group verbal recognition, logo placement on the program sponsor page, and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 6 guests.

Purple Sponsor
$2,500

Includes name or logo listing on the event website, group verbal acknowledgment during the brunch, logo placement on the program sponsor page, and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 4 guests.

Pewter Sponsor
$1,500

Includes name or logo placement on the program sponsor page and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 2 guests.

Donations - Support Student Scholarships
Pay what you can

Your donation directly supports scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors. Donations do not include event admission or sponsor recognition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!