Smooth Jazz with the Ques: A Scholarship Brunch

About this event
Includes brunch, live smooth jazz entertainment, and attendance at the scholarship presentations. Proceeds support scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Hillsborough County.
Includes exclusive event naming recognition as the presenting sponsor, opportunity to establish a premier namesake scholarship, premier logo placement with hyperlink on the event website, logo placement on all promotional materials and press releases, digital logo display during the brunch, verbal recognition at opening and closing, opportunity to bring brief greetings (60–90 seconds), logo placement on the program sponsor page, a dedicated social media spotlight, and a custom appreciation plaque. Sponsorship includes reserved premium seating for up to 16 guests.
Includes prominent name or logo placement on the event website, digital logo display during the brunch, verbal recognition by the Emcee, logo placement on the program sponsor page, a dedicated social media spotlight, and an appreciation plaque. Sponsorship also includes reserved seating for one table (8 guests).
Includes name or logo placement on the event website, digital logo display during the brunch, group verbal recognition, logo placement on the program sponsor page, and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 6 guests.
Includes name or logo listing on the event website, group verbal acknowledgment during the brunch, logo placement on the program sponsor page, and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 4 guests.
Includes name or logo placement on the program sponsor page and group social media acknowledgment. Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 2 guests.
Your donation directly supports scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors. Donations do not include event admission or sponsor recognition.
