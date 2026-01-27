Smooth Jazz with the Ques: A Scholarship Brunch

Includes exclusive event naming recognition as the presenting sponsor, opportunity to establish a premier namesake scholarship, premier logo placement with hyperlink on the event website, logo placement on all promotional materials and press releases, digital logo display during the brunch, verbal recognition at opening and closing, opportunity to bring brief greetings (60–90 seconds), logo placement on the program sponsor page, a dedicated social media spotlight, and a custom appreciation plaque. Sponsorship includes reserved premium seating for up to 16 guests.