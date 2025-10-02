2025 SMOV Pink Party

333 W 2100 S Expy

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Pink Party Crawl + Raffle
$10

Your ticket includes an SMOV Crawl Passport entry + Raffle Ticket!


Pick it up at any participating bar or restaurant of your choice & to start collecting stamps.


How It Works:

  • Grab a stamp at every stop along the crawl.
  • Show off your collection for bragging rights!
  • Tag @SMOVPinkParty on Instagram.
  • The guest with the most stamps wins a special prize!
Raffle Ticket
$10

Buy a Raffle Ticket & Win Big!
Each ticket you purchase is an entry to win one of our amazing prizes. 🎁


👉 Check out the full (and growing!) prize list at smovpinkparty.com.
👉 The more tickets you buy, the better your chances to win!


Winners will be announced on 10/27.

SMOV Pink Party T-Shirts
$25

Pick up your shirt at the first stop of any bar crawl, just show your purchase receipt.


We’d love to see everyone rocking their shirts and going all-out in PINK all day long! 💗


Send us a DM @smovpinkparty with your requested T-shirt size.

T-Shirt + Raffle Bundle
$30

Bundle & Save!
This ticket includes:

  • 1 exclusive Pink Party T-shirt
  • One Raffle Ticket
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing