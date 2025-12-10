Hosted by

American Sephardi Federation

About this event

SMQN Shabbat Dinner - December Edition!

W End Ave

New York, NY 10025, USA

Regular ticket
$30

This subsidized ticket doesn't cover the event's actual full cost because we want to keep our events reasonably priced. If you feel inspired to do so, please feel free to make a tax-deductible donation below (the donation will go to SMQN through the American Sephardi Federation, our fiscal sponsor). Your support is greatly appreciated.

Reduced ticket
$15

This ticket price is further reduced for those who bring an additional item to the dinner: either kosher wine, a Parve (non-dairy) dessert, or fresh fruit.

Add a donation for American Sephardi Federation

$

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