SMQN Shabbat Dinner - December Edition!

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About this event
This subsidized ticket doesn't cover the event's actual full cost because we want to keep our events reasonably priced. If you feel inspired to do so, please feel free to make a tax-deductible donation below (the donation will go to SMQN through the American Sephardi Federation, our fiscal sponsor). Your support is greatly appreciated.
This ticket price is further reduced for those who bring an additional item to the dinner: either kosher wine, a Parve (non-dairy) dessert, or fresh fruit.
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