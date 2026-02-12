Lakota Robotics LLC

SMR-MVR Meal Fees

Student Meal Package (Includes Team Social @ Dave & Busters)
$140

For All Meals, Snacks, and Drinks. Team Social on Thursday Night.

Adult Meal Package (Tickets to Team Social Not Included)
$120

For All Meals, Snacks and Drinks.

Adult Meal Package for Tournament Volunteers (No Lunches)
$90

For those Volunteering this package excludes Lunch.

Adult Tickets to Dave & Busters
$20

Team Social on Thursday Night (Includes dinner, unlimited soft drinks, $20 Power Card, and SMR Custom Wristband.)

MVR Meals
$11

This is a lunch voucher for the Event. It is $11 per meal so select a voucher for each day you are attending the event.

