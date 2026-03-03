SMS Carnival 2026

About this event
includes a game passport
*The next screen will prompt for an additional contribution, but this is not necessary. Please feel free to select 'other' and update the amount to zero. Apologies for any inconvenience.
Includes a game passport for each family member
*The next screen will prompt for an additional contribution, but this is not necessary. Please feel free to select 'other' and update the amount to zero. Apologies for any inconvenience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!