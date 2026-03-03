Stratham Memorial School Pto

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Stratham Memorial School Pto

About this event

SMS Carnival 2026

39 Gifford Farm Rd

Stratham, NH 03885, USA

General Admission individual
$6

includes a game passport

*The next screen will prompt for an additional contribution, but this is not necessary. Please feel free to select 'other' and update the amount to zero. Apologies for any inconvenience.

Family ticket
$20

Includes a game passport for each family member

*The next screen will prompt for an additional contribution, but this is not necessary. Please feel free to select 'other' and update the amount to zero. Apologies for any inconvenience.

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