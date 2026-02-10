Show Me State Opticians Society

SMSO Annual Convention -- The Roaring 20/20s

1 E Pershing Rd

Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

Early Bird • Full Weekend • SMSO Member
$115

Good Until March 15th

Includes 11 hours ABO

Speakers

John Zimmerman

Carrie Wilson

Tommy Neff

Michael Robinson

Friday Night Meet And Greet

Tradeshow Saturday

Early Bird • Full Weekend • Non-SMSO Member
$165

Until March 15th

Includes 11 hours ABO

Speakers

John Zimmerman

Carrie Wilson

Tommy Neff

Michael Robinson

Friday Night Meet And Greet

Tradeshow Saturday

Full Weekend • SMSO Members • After March 15th
$140

Includes 11 hours ABO

Includes Meals

Speakers

John Zimmerman

Carrie Wilson

Tommy Neff

Michael Robinson

Friday Night Meet And Greet

Tradeshow Saturday

Full Weekend • Non-SMSO Members • After March 15th
$190

Includes 11 hours ABO

Meals

Speakers

John Zimmerman

Carrie Wilson

Tommy Neff

Michael Robinson

Friday Night Meet And Greet

Tradeshow Saturday

Saturday Only Courses • SMSO Members
$100

5 Hours of CE's

Trade Show

Breakfast and Lunch included

Saturday Only Courses • Non-SMSO Members
$125

5 Hours of CE's

Trade Show

Breakfast and Lunch included


Sunday Only Courses • SMSO Members
$100

Annual Membership Meeting

5 Hours CE's

Breakfast and Boxed Lunch included

Sunday Only Courses • Non-SMSO Members
$125

Annual Membership Meeting

5 Hours CE's

Breakfast and Boxed Lunch Included

Saturday ABO Prep Class for NOCE Exam • SMSO Member
$40

Strengthen your exam readiness for the American Board of Opticianry's NOCE (National Opticianry Competency Exam) through our focused ABO Review course with educator Tom Neff.

Saturday ABO Prep Class for NOCE Exam • Non-SMSO Member
$80

Strengthen your exam readiness for the American Board of Opticianry’s NOCE (National Opticianry Competency Exam) through our focused ABO Review course with educator Tom Neff.

Includes breakfast and lunch.

Sunday Hands-On Class for Developing Opticians
$75

Full day of basic knowledge for developing opticians.

Designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and dispensing reality, this hands-on track focuses on measurement accuracy, tool proficiency, prism problem-solving, and optical cross mastery — equipping you with skills you can immediately apply in practice.

Includes breakfast and lunch.

Saturday Breakfast
$25

Saturday breakfast for additional unregistered guests or vendors.

Saturday Lunch
$25

Saturday lunch buffet for additional unregistered guests or vendors.

Sunday Breakfast
$25

Sunday breakfast for additional unregistered guests or vendors.

Sunday Lunch
$25

Sunday boxed lunch for additional unregistered guests or vendors.

Meal Package for all provided meals
$100

For unregistered guests or additional vendors.

Saturday and Sunday breakfast.

Saturday lunch buffet and Sunday boxed lunch.

Add a donation for Show Me State Opticians Society

$

