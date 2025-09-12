SMSOS 2026 Sponsorship

950 Francis Pl

Clayton, MO 63105, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,500

Our highest sponsorship level:

▸ All of the benefits of Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels.

▸ Top placement in the SMSO newsletter published 6 times a year

Advertisement on our website for 90 days

▸ Sponsored article in each newsletter

▸ Keynote speaker opportunity


Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes all of the bronze and gold membership benefits PLUS:

▸ Sponsor a Speaker

▸ 3 social media posts per month

▸ Signage at 3 locations throughout the annual convention

▸ 4 sponsored newsletter articles during the course of a year

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes all of the bronze membership benefits plus:

▸ Two newsletter articles in two newsletters during the course of the year

▸ Two social media posts per month

▸ Signage at two locations at the annual convention


Bronze Sponsorship
$550

Includes

▸ Convention benefits

▸ Signage at check-in

▸ 1 table at convention

▸ General assembly introduction


Additional Booth
$250

Additional Booth

Add a donation for Show Me State Opticians Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!