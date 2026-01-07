Show Me State Opticians Society

Hosted by

Show Me State Opticians Society

About this event

SMSOS 2026 SPRING CONVENTION Tradshow/Sponsorship

The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center

1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO, 64108,

Platinum item
Platinum
$3,500

Our highest sponsorship level benefits include:

▸ All of the benefits of Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels.

▸ Top placement in the SMSOS newsletter, published 6 times a year.

▸ Ad on our website for 90 days

▸ Keynote speaker opportunity

Sponsor Speaker

Gold item
Gold
$2,500

Includes all of the bronze and silver membership benefits PLUS:

▸ Sponsor a Speaker

▸ 3 social media posts per month

▸ Signage at 3 locations throughout the annual convention

▸ 4 sponsored newsletter articles during the course of a year

Silver item
Silver
$1,500

Includes all of the bronze membership benefits PLUS:

▸ Two newsletter articles in two newsletters during the course of the year

▸ Two social media posts per month

▸ Signage at two locations at the annual convention

Bronze item
Bronze
$550

Includes

▸ Convention benefits

▸ Signage at check-in

▸ 1 table at convention

▸ General assembly introduction

1 Free lunch with every table.


2nd Booth item
2nd Booth
$150

Reps that need more room extra table

1 Free Lunch per table

Saturday Lunch Sponsorhip item
Saturday Lunch Sponsorhip
$3,000

Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support

Saturday Continental Breakfast Sponsorhip item
Saturday Continental Breakfast Sponsorhip
$2,000

Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support

Cocktail Reception item
Cocktail Reception
$3,500

Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support

Sunday Membership Meeting Breakfast item
Sunday Membership Meeting Breakfast
$3,500

15 Minute key note
Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support

Additional Lunch Ticket Saturday Buffet item
Additional Lunch Ticket Saturday Buffet
$50

Meal Ticket for More than one Rep per booth.

Sponsor Meal Ticket for the Weekend item
Sponsor Meal Ticket for the Weekend
$160

Staying to get some Education Its Free
Meal Ticket Includes all additional Meals

Add a donation for Show Me State Opticians Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!