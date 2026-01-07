SMSOS 2026 SPRING CONVENTION Tradshow/Sponsorship

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About this event
1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO, 64108,
Our highest sponsorship level benefits include:
▸ All of the benefits of Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels.
▸ Top placement in the SMSOS newsletter, published 6 times a year.
▸ Ad on our website for 90 days
▸ Keynote speaker opportunity
Sponsor Speaker
Includes all of the bronze and silver membership benefits PLUS:
▸ Sponsor a Speaker
▸ 3 social media posts per month
▸ Signage at 3 locations throughout the annual convention
▸ 4 sponsored newsletter articles during the course of a year
Includes all of the bronze membership benefits PLUS:
▸ Two newsletter articles in two newsletters during the course of the year
▸ Two social media posts per month
▸ Signage at two locations at the annual convention
Includes
▸ Convention benefits
▸ Signage at check-in
▸ 1 table at convention
▸ General assembly introduction
1 Free lunch with every table.
Reps that need more room extra table
1 Free Lunch per table
Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support
Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support
Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support
15 Minute key note
Any additional sponsorships
will include signage and
announcements indicating the
sponsors support
Meal Ticket for More than one Rep per booth.
Staying to get some Education Its Free
Meal Ticket Includes all additional Meals
$
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