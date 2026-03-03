Smut Source Foundation for the Arts Scholarship Fundraising Auction

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Item is delivered electronically October 1st, 2026 with all new 2026 content that includes over 30 recorded sessions.
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4 Signed Paperbacks With Retired Covers! Redemption Regins MC Series
From Book 1: Poet Butler, the first female President of the outlaw motorcycle club, Hells Redemption, has one basic rule in life: Don’t date bikers, ever.
After she’s randomly jumped during a clubhouse party, she takes off to her house in the hills to avoid her men seeing the bruises she’s sporting. The one flaw in her plan is the man who found her and demands to come with her.
Titan Warren, the President of Bishops Reign, is an arrogant prick Poet can’t stand. He’s entitled, pushy, and attractive as hell, which only pushes her to dislike him more.
Can Poet’s strength withstand bloodshed and conspiracy as the world she once knew falls apart? Or will she crumble under the pressure, and lose everything she’s ever known?
Donated by: Juli Valenti
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Magic, Monsters, and Mayhem: The Oracle's Journey is a spicy-sweet romance in a fantasy setting that fades from whimsical to dark. Book 1 in the Elves of Alaire series by M.M. Rees
Ozanna’s job was going to get her killed. What was supposed to be simple bodyguard duty on a cushy, boring bridal journey becomes an increasingly bizarre series of events. Her charge, Emmelina, a princess with many talents and little sense of self-preservation, leads Ozanna into danger at nearly every turn. When they’re captured by elven highwaymen, Emmelina has the nerve to play matchmaker with Ozanna and a wicked dark elf. In the wake of Emmelina’s chaos, Ozanna is left questioning not just her career choices, but her sanity as well.
Lhoris’ control over his crew of robbers is tenuous at best. Always one bad job away from mutiny, he and his brother are troubled by how easily their plans to steal the princess’s dowry fall apart. To make matters worse, he can’t help but be drawn to the furious bodyguard, which further threatens his ability to maintain order within the crew.
If only he hadn’t made a deal with that damned warlord.
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Signed paperbacks of Audrey Rush's most popular books: Crawl, Freak, and My Girl
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Magic, Monsters, and Mayhem: The Elves of Alaire series kicks off with The Oracle's Journey, a spicy-sweet romance in a fantasy setting that fades from whimsical to dark. The Goddesses' Gifts has the HEA for the primary couple, but the journey to get there is fraught with peril and pain. Please check the trigger warnings for this one in particular. Next up is The Provincial Elf, a sweet-healing slow burn for fan favorite Lobikno.
The Oracle's Journey Blurb:
Ozanna’s job was going to get her killed. What was supposed to be simple bodyguard duty on a cushy, boring bridal journey becomes an increasingly bizarre series of events. Her charge, Emmelina, a princess with many talents and little sense of self-preservation, leads Ozanna into danger at nearly every turn. When they’re captured by elven highwaymen, Emmelina has the nerve to play matchmaker with Ozanna and a wicked dark elf. In the wake of Emmelina’s chaos, Ozanna is left questioning not just her career choices, but her sanity as well.
Lhoris’ control over his crew of robbers is tenuous at best. Always one bad job away from mutiny, he and his brother are troubled by how easily their plans to steal the princess’s dowry fall apart. To make matters worse, he can’t help but be drawn to the furious bodyguard, which further threatens his ability to maintain order within the crew.
If only he hadn’t made a deal with that damned warlord.
The Provincial Elf Blurb:
Lobikno
Fate’s a meddling son-of-a-bitch and I’ll choke him if I ever get the chance!
For seventeen years I lived a happy life with family and friends. But that bastard can’t leave well enough alone.
The world outside our nation has gone to shit, so the Crown asked me to set up a border outpost. Oh, and play diplomat with the elven refugees nearby. That’s equivalent to asking the boogieman to babysit, but the list of candidates really was one dark-elf long.
I packed my bags for Calet ready to say, “I told you so,” but then this girl fell into my arms …
Alice
For months, strange creatures prowled the outskirts of our small farming village, frightening anyone unlucky enough to find them. When we received word a permanent military presence was coming, we all heaved a sigh of relief.
At least until they arrived.
The dark-elf captain in charge of the new outpost, with his scars and intense crimson eyes, left the woodland-elves up in arms!
Captain Lobikno was an intimidating figure, but he was also kind and playful, hardly a monster!
Can I get the elves to see how hard he’s trying to help us all, or will my efforts drive our communities further apart? And for pity’s sake, can someone figure out where all of these monsters are coming from?
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Dark & Quirk special edition of Keepsake by Amy Olivera.
Signed hardcover, art spread, and sprayed edges.
In the left corner stands a six-foot-three machine of pure mass, an ex-MMA fighter with a bad attitude and fists of steel.
He’s my best friend’s brother.
After a tragedy, I have to put my needs aside to take care of her three children. As if that’s not hard enough, her older brother is now breathing down my neck. He barrels into my life, and declares himself my new roommate.
But hey, there are worse fates than sharing your house with a retired MMA fighter with piercings down his–
Our chemistry is undeniable, but he’s forbidden. I try to push my feelings aside but we grow closer. His guilt and grief reveal a softer side to the man known as a bull in the ring.
There’s nothing I want more than to have him to myself but I’m not sure if I’m ready to risk everything and fall for the perfect fantasy. Grief brought us together, but secrets might tear us apart.
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Signed copy of the Smut Lovers Companion by Ashley Michele. Specifically written for Smut Lovers near and far.
A warm, witty, and slightly chaotic guide to kink, for readers who like their spice with a side of real talk.
♡ Now on Audible ♡
Welcome to The Smut Lover’s Companion—your unofficial guide to the gloriously unhinged intersection of BookTok spice, kink, and community.
When Spicy BookTok exploded into its own corner of the internet, it brought with it a new wave of readers, writers, and kinksters… and Smut Lovers: The Conference was born.
This book was created to help bridge those gaps—between fantasy and safety, between play and practice. It’s a resource, a friend, a flashlight in the dark corners of curiosity.
Whether you’re a spicy reader, a curious writer, or someone exploring kink and BDSM for the first (or fiftieth) time, I hope this guide helps you skip a few of the stumbles I made.
Think of me as your substitute Tía:
The messy auntie who buys too many candles and shares too much over wine—but who will also tell you the truth, stand in your corner, and cheer you on while you find your voice.
Maybe I’m your plant-loving neighbor.
Maybe your internet bestie.
Maybe just someone who got a little too obsessed with rope one year and never looked back.
Either way: Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Go forth. Be curious. Be kinky. Be safe.
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When the Gods walked the world above, they ruled with an iron fist. When humans shunned them, they turned their back on the mortal world and ran back to Olympus with their tails between their legs. Most of the immortals followed, but some immortals did not.
My sisters, the Muses, were part of the immortals who stayed behind. This angered the God Zeus. It took him over two hundred years before he captured and bound eight of the nine and his private prison, his harem. However, the ninth eluded him.
It has been over five hundred years since the last of my sisters were captured. And still he hunts for me. His collection will not be complete without me. However, I would die before I let that happen.
Need to know, warnings, and possible triggers
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One signed copy of each the first four books in the Hollywoodland Series in the floral cover paperbacks with swag (swag not pictured).
From Book One: Welcome to Los Angeles! Home of Hollywood magic, highrise buildings, and occasionally hope. For creatives, it’s one of the best places to build a career, but not everyone can handle the city of angels.
He needs a reason to stay. She needs a way.
Falling into an emotional spiral following a tragic accident, James Barton questioned his ability to handle life in Los Angeles. After abandoning his passions, he was staring at a stack of bills looming as tall as the stack of rejection letters. Broke and downhearted, he lands one last job before making his choice.
He’s ready to give up on more than just LA. Until a chance encounter changes everything.
With incredible friends, an amazing career, and a cute apartment in the heart of the Arts District, Alexis Strauss is living the California dream. She’ll admit her dating life could use some work, but nobody is perfect. Behind her joyful facade, though, secrets haunt her. Secrets that could upend everything she’s worked for.
She loves LA, but a toxic family is doing everything they can to hold her back.
Co-workers in love, found family, and he falls first tropes are just a taste of what you can expect in this contemporary romance novel. Packed with raw, powerful emotions, and a sprinkling of spice, Let Me Love You Anyway is book one in the Hollywoodland series and author Jordyn Barnes’s debut novel.
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E-book copy of Tides of Deception
Lanira is a bounty hunter on a secret endeavor. That is, until she learns there's a price on her head for crimes she didn't commit. Out of options and desperate for answers, she teams up with a wayward pirate to help clear her name. But if Ianira has learned anything from sailing the southern seas it's this: never trust a pirate
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Affordable proofreading with a proven brand. Bid on this 25K proof and let's talk! Time to submit a project or get one started, either way we are ready.
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Duet audiobook bundle of the Lunaria Realms. A spicy why choose romantasy trilogy about vampires surviving in a world of monsters.
From Book 1: Duty. Desire. And the devouring dark.
I can’t afford to fail. As the Heir to one of the most powerful Houses in Lunaria, my duty is to strengthen alliances and keep the monsters stalking our world at bay. When my arranged marriage ends disastrously, I return to my family where I’m determined to prove my worth—and rekindle old flames.
But my House is no sanctuary. The blood wards that kept us safe are crumbling and monsters threaten my people. To save us all, I’ll need the help of those who both tempt and scorn me: my silver-tongued childhood crush, my infuriatingly gorgeous rival, the taciturn librarian, and the brooding ranger.
Navigating politics has always been easy but as duties blend seamlessly into desires, I fear I can no longer trust my own judgement. Especially when the monsters are breaking through and it’s clear someone is helping them. If I can’t master my heart and unmask the traitor before the blood wards fail completely, my House and all of Lunaria will fall.
A House of Fangs and Deceit is the first thrilling fantasy romance in the Lunaria Realms series. If you love vampires, court intrigue, and love interests who don’t mind sharing, dive into this spicy why choose romantasy!
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When governments around the world cannot handle a situation, who do they call? STARR is a global organization that skirts the borders of legal, but never unethical. This multi agency has not found a job too big or too small for them. They all have one thing in common… Their agents are the best of the best. Some show their faces and others are just ghosts in the night.
Darkstarr is the only name she's ever known. The STARR Black Ghost program and her two teammates have been the only constant in her life from a young age. Her latest assignment could change that and give her answers to questions she's never dreamed of answering.
Ezra and Eli have been best friends since childhood. They attended the University together and served for four years in the Israeli army together. When the Mossad recruited them as a team they didn't hesitate. They have always shared everything, but will the be able to share her? Can they be the ones to tame the elusive Darkstarr?
Note from author
Poly Relationships
Human Trafficking
Physical Combat
Lethal Force
Violence towards women
Sexual assault (non-descriptive)
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Hardcover and ebook edition of Of Silver and Curses. A spicy queer romantasy stand-alone featuring fated mates... who are very much not happy about it.
Perfect for fans of stabby morally grey characters, forced proximity, banter and all the found family vibes.
Written and Donated by: Maddox Grey
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A signed first edition of Savage Monsters—an epic fantasy romance detailing a goddess’s transformation into a weapon against the evolving Veyrspawn wyverns invading her realm, all while she wards off the persistent overtures of three ambitious heirs seeking to exploit her power.
This package will include custom art prints, stickers, and a 11x18 poster of the Dreadmark Lunar Calendar.
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Luna Rising Series 5th Anniversary Special Omnibus Edition: Exclusive Signing Edition includes:
-5 books of the Luna Rising series
-1 novella never before available in print
-Hardback cover with holographic foil accents
-Sprayed edges
-Custom signing page
-Map endpapers
-Chapter art
These books are exclusively available at Sara Snow book signing events and are a limited run. Once they're gone, they're gone!
The Luna Rising series is a YA paranormal romance featuring slow-burn romance and a magical war with enemies-to-lovers tension between fated mates (with a why choose twist), who happen to be grumpy alpha wolf shifters and a stubborn heroine (who absolutely refuses to behave!).
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Three steamy billionaire romances all in one? YES PLEASE! Get all the angst, drama and spice you need in The Corsetti Empire...
LUCA: What do you get when you ask a gorgeous doctor to be your daughter’s nanny?
You get told you’re a fool.
Luca Coresetti never failed at anything. This New York based Tech Tycoon made his first billion by the age of twenty-three and never looked back. Years later, he’s left with an alcoholic ex-wife and a teenager who hates him. A jaded man with no hope of true love, Luca’s only goal is to help his daughter, but then a sexy Italian walks into his life.
Dr. Bella Ricci had no reason to agree to Luca’s proposal. A teenage girl didn’t need a nanny, she needed a role model. But Luca was maddeningly irresistible, and Jenny was everything she dreamed a daughter could be. When they worked their way into Bella’s heart, it was hard to say no.
Now, when faced with an inevitable struggle, Bella has two choices: let the handsome man with a complicated past help her, or move forward on her own without the two people who have become her world.
Will Bella and Luca survive the fight to true love?
MICAH: It was time for a change, and that change needed to be her…
Micah Corsetti had been left to pick up the pieces after his father’s shady dealings nearly ran their investment company into the ground. Micah succeeded in the impossible, and ended up with more money than he could ever hope to spend. However, when the parties were over and the night died down, he had nothing ahead of him but a long life of sharing his bed with strangers.
Isabel Diaz lied her way into the best job she’d ever had. Little did she know, at Corsetti Financial she would be working for one of the least respected men in Miami. Micah’s older clientele had no regard for his ‘new money’ and playboy lifestyle. Isabel brought stability, heart, and perseverance to the table, all things Micah both respected and wanted to exploit.
Now, faced with the biggest deal the company has ever seen, the two of them must make a decision: Fake it until they make it, or fake it forever. The problem is that neither of them were faking a thing.
Only time will tell if these two can survive when they have to choose what’s most important… Business? Or love?
SOFIA: Money is the root of all evil…Or is it?
Oscar Ashford grew up living a life of luxury. Sure, it had its appeal, but being raised by strangers and living in a home where he was seen and not heard left a lasting impression. Years later, this trust fund baby still worked hard to shake the term, always proving himself a better man than the day before. Now, he runs a nonprofit, working every day to better the community around him. He thought he had it all—everything he would ever need—until he found the one woman who made him realize he wanted more.
Sofia Corsetti’s life had been turned upside down. Suddenly, she was part of a family she had never heard of, and heiress to a fortune that was going to ruin her future. Dateless for her first event with her new family, she turned to the one thing she swore she’d never do; she let her best friend set her up with a matchmaking service. Little did she know, the striking man who showed up at her door had more secrets than she could imagine.
Will Oscar and Sofia face the obstacles of new love together, or will betrayal tear them apart?
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A $100 Gift Card toward any Train Your Team Packages. Great for Authors or Business owners needing to expand or rework their contractor or employee programs.
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$100 Gift Card toward Author Business Auditing Services
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Watching You special edition with black pages!
Only Have Eyes For You Book 1 -
He didn’t steal my innocence. He rewrote it in blood.
Blair
I live by rules.
They keep me clean.
Untouched.
Invisible.
I used to be the girl no one saw.
The quiet one. The awkward one.
The one who flinched when people got too close.
Then Kane Fischer looked at me.
The first to see me instead of through me.
And everything I built to keep myself safe began to rot.
He’s my best friend’s older brother.
The one with the bruised knuckles and the blacked-out Range Rover.
The one who never noticed me—until I changed.
Now he breaks in.
To my room. My routines. My skin.
He says I belong to him.
That he’ll destroy anyone who touches me.
That I was made to kneel for him.
I should run.
But I don’t.
Because when he touches me, I forget how to breathe.
And when he looks at me, I remember what it feels like to burn.
Kane
She thinks she’s safe.
Behind her books. Her silence. Her rules.
But I’ve been watching her.
Not always knowing it was her.
Not until those violet eyes looked at me again—and everything snapped.
Blair Everett is mine.
She just doesn’t know it yet.
I’ll break her routines.
Her resistance.
Her world.
I’ll teach her how to beg.
How to obey.
How to love me the way I need to be loved.
Dark. Twisted. All-consuming.
Because I don’t want her heart.
I want her soul.
Marked. Owned. Branded.
I’ll carve my name into every inch of her until she forgets who she was before me.
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