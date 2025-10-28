SMV Fall 2025 Pastry Sale

$
Pre-order Hungarian Poppy Seed Pastry. Pick Up will be at St. Mary of Victories Church, 744 South Third Street, St. Louis - on Sunday November 16, after the 11 am Mass. Orders close on October 29.
Pastries are individually wrapped with powdered sugar.
Pre-order Hungarian Nut Roll Pastry. Pick Up will be at St. Mary of Victories Church, 744 South Third Street, St. Louis - on Sunday November 16, after the 11 am Mass. Orders close on October 29.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!