Payments must be submitted on a weekly basis. This is NOT automatically withdrawn.
NOTE: To add your weekly donation, see the section labeled as, "Add a donation for St. Mariam's Women's Guild."
Bi-weekly Dues
$10
No expiration
Dues payment must be submitted on a bi-weekly basis. This is NOT automatically withdrawn. NOTE: To add your weekly donation, see the section labeled as, "Add a donation for St. Mariam's Women's Guild."
Add a donation for St. Mariam's Women's Guild
$
