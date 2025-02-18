5th Annual Smyrna Business Exchange Casino Night

1005 Cobb Pl Blvd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA

Fund a Mission
$75

Help fill the library with Wonderbooks for all the students.
Wonderbooks revolutionize reading for students by combining the traditional book experience with innovative audio support, enhancing literacy and comprehension. They foster independence in young readers, cater to different learning styles, and make reading accessible and enjoyable. This unique blend of reading and listening aids in vocabulary expansion and boosts confidence in students.

Event Ticket
$85

1 Ticket – Includes Dinner Buffet
2 Drink Tickets, 10 Raffle Tickets
1 Grand Prize Ticket, $500.00 in Chips

$500.00 Chips
$25

$500 in Additional Chips

$1000 Chips
$40

$1000 in Additional Chips

$1500
$55

$1500 in Additional Chips

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

5 Raffle Tickets

12 Raffle Tickets
$15

12 Raffle Tickets

25 Raffle Tickets
$25

25 Raffle Tickets

Silver Sponsor
$750

Logo on all marketing material as Silver Sponsor, LOGO as silver level sponsor in SVL magazine 6 tickets to the event, 1,500 Chips Per Ticket,Dinner and 2 Drink Tickets Per Attendee, 10 Raffle Tickets Per Attendee, 4 Grand Prize Tickets Per Attendee

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Branded Table cover at event, Logo on all marketing material as Gold Sponsor, Listed as Gold Level Sponsor in SVL magazine, 10 tickets to event,1,500 Chips Per Ticket
Dinner and 2 Drink Tickets Per Attendee, 10 Raffle Tickets Per Attendee, 4 Grand Prize Tickets Per Attendee

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Name/Logo on all Materials as the title sponsor: Website, Event Banners; Branded Expandable Banner, branded souvenirpoker chip, all Marketing materials, Listed as Platinium Sponsor in Full page ad in SVL, 2 branded tables, named drink, 20 tickets to the event
1,500 Chips Per Ticket, Dinner and 2 Drink Tickets Per Attendee, 10 Raffle Tickets Per Attendee, 4 Grand Prize Tickets Per Attendee

Treehouse
$1,000
peachy pines
$650
paintings
$500
holland
$300
toolbox
$430
Barbieri
$1,200
angie
$1,300
Hunt x 2
$1,100

