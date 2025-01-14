2025 Smyrna Little League Sponsorship

All gold memberships will receive:
• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• (NEW for 2025) Opportunity to Participate in SLL Parade
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Silver Level - 1 Year
$450
Valid for one year
All silver memberships will receive:
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Gold Membership - 2 Year
$1,200
Valid for one year
All gold memberships will receive:
• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• (NEW for 2025) Opportunity to Participate in SLL Parade
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Silver Level - 2 Years
$800
Valid for one year
All silver memberships will receive:
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Gold Membership - 3 Year
$1,800
Valid for one year
All gold memberships will receive:
• Company name on the back of one team jersey (SPRING ONLY)
• (NEW for 2025) Opportunity to Participate in SLL Parade
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Silver Level - 3 Years
$1,200
Valid for one year
All silver memberships will receive:
• Logo placement on outfield windscreen at Brinkley Park
• Logo placement in SLL website with link to your organizations website
• Invitation to come mix and mingle with our participants at Sponsor Day
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!